30 Skincare Products So Effective, Reviewers Say They “Highly Recommend” Them

BuzzFeed editor Melanie Aman uses this product and here's what she has to say: "I use Differin and it's great but I must warn you: it is strong. Unfortunately, I wrecked my skin the first few weeks after buying it because I applied it way too often and paired it with chemical exfoliators and a really drying face wash. Once I cut back my application to one to two times per week and switched to gentler cleansers, my skin flourished. The annoying bumps on my forehead (the ones that aren't acne but are literally just tiny little bumps) disappeared over time, my temples stopped breaking out, and my acne scars lightened. I especially love pairing it with The Ordinary squalane oil to keep my skin soft and supple."



Promising review: "I have been searching for years and spent too much money to find an effective acne treatment. Using this gel every other day has completely cleared me up. I no longer experience under the skin pimples or tiny white heads. I also noticed my skin looks healthier. I am experiencing dryness more than usual, but adding in a daily moisturizer with SPF has helped. I highly recommend given the cost and how well it has worked on my skin!" —Danielle Brindisi

