30 Skincare Products So Effective, Reviewers Say They “Highly Recommend” Them

1. A cult-favorite facial serum that's earned over 15,000 5-star rave reviews. This multipurpose serum features hyaluronic acid and vitamin C for a powerhouse of a skincare product to help brighten your skin tone, reduce the appearance of wrinkles, and even soften skin.
Promising review: "This serum works wonders on my skin. I had slight hyperpigmentation on my face and I do have acne scars, my skin looked dull and lacked moisture, after I applied this serum everyday in the morning my skin looks so much better than before. My pigmentation is reduced, my skin looks fresh and moisturized. I am very happy with my purchase and I highly recommend this to buy." —Kavita
2. A pack of Mighty Patches designed to practically disappear your pus-filled blemishes and pimples with barely any effort. Whether you wear them to sleep or throughout the day, these circular patches work their magic over the course of a few hours, aka right before your eyes.
Promising review: "I purchased these for my son, who suffers from cystic acne. He puts them on the pimples at night and in the morning, the pimples are dramatically reduced in size and his skin is 'flat' in his words. I highly recommend these to anyone who suffers from any type of acne. They were recommended by another mom on my son's basketball team. Her son was using them and I am so thankful that she shared how great the Mighty Patches are!" —Slade Salisbury
3. Or these larger Mighty Patches, which can tackle several pus-filled pimples or zits at once in larger areas (like your jawline, back or neck). Get at those blemishes in harder to reach areas and worry less as the hydrocolloid works overnight, and even if you move around in your sleep, these sticky strips won't budge!
Each strip is 2 inches long and can be cut into smaller sizes if necessary.
Promising review: "Amazing! I was using multiple little patches on large areas and they just didn’t work that well. I put this patch on my chin and left it over night and was extremely pleased with the results. I had two little pimples and a bunch of hard-to-get blackheads. My chin has never been more clear. It basically feels like those clear waterproof Band-Aids so it did not slide off during the night. I was so surprised and a little grossed out that so much gunk was in my chin. I highly recommend these patches!" —Erin Brown
4. Blotting papers to absorb and help remove excess oil from your T-zone. If you're a combination-oily person like me, these deserve a dedicated place in your purse, toiletry bag, etc.
Promising review: "I have been using these for over one year, and they are by far the best oil blotting sheets I have ever used. The biggest plus is that they do not smudge my makeup at all, so no touch-ups are needed after using. They are super absorbent, and I can blot my entire face with one sheet. I have them on a monthly subscription, and they are worth every penny. Highly recommend!" —Magnolia2380
5. Glossier's Milky Jelly Cleanser for anyone who wants a daily cleanser that truly does it all. This popular cleanser is gentle on the skin thanks to its conditioning, pH-balanced formula.
This jelly cleanser is vegan, cruelty-free, and non-comedogenic. It's also created without fragrances, but a little rose water in the formula gives it a delicate scent.
Promising review: "I have normal skin and I normally don't break out unless I'm stressed or have my period. Recently, I noticed texture and small bumps on my forehead that would not go away. After using this cleanser, I noticed that after a week, my skin became really smooth and the bumps went away after few days. Adding this to my skin care routine has become A STAPLE and I highly recommend it to people with small bumps or are looking for a way to cleanse their face. It's the best way to start off the day because it makes your face feel really smooth and fresh every morning!" —Glossier Customer
6. A foot file in case you don't have any time to book a pedicure, but seriously need to give your feet some TLC. A cheese grater-like design helps remove dead skin and crust, so your feet are ready to be shown off in your favorite sandal, heel, or even barefoot on the 'gram.
Promising review: "OK, yes, it looks like a cheese grater and, yes, it is darn sharp...so I was a little nervous about it. But I gotta say, this is a great foot rasp. I'm one of those people who runs around barefoot as much as possible and my feet get pretty dry and callused as a result. This rasp worked like a charm to remove all the dead skin and have my feet looking and feeling better in no time. Follow the directions and don't push too hard, let the rasp do the work, then there are no worries about cutting yourself or removing too many layers. I would highly recommend this rasp." —Kindle Customer
7. A box of hydrating face masks because temporarily looking like you're auditioning for The Walking Dead is absolutely worth the results of this top-rated sheet mask. It'll help tighten pores and clear minor breakouts, all while leaving you with a moisturized face after you wash it off. With over 7,000 5-star ratings, the amount of happy customers could actually make up a cast of extras on TWD...
Promising review: "I was absolutely amazed after using this mask! It made my skin so soft! My pores were barely there, this mask tightened my skin and left it baby smooth! This was only after one use! My makeup went on beautifully and lasted longer. After several uses I can say the tightening effect has really left my skin firmer. The mask made my skin feel slightly itchy as it tightened. However, it did subside and it didn’t irritate my face. I am loving how soft my skin is. And yes it is still making my pores look none existent! Love it, would highly recommend. 💕💕" —Sarah
8. First Aid Beauty KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub — it's designed specifically for users with Keratosis Pilaris (aka KP) to help buff away dead skin and unclog pores to help reduce the appearance of bumps. A combination of lactic and glycolic acid offers gentle exfoliation and pumice buffing beads help clear dead skin and dirt away and down the drain.
Promising review: "My forearms have always been rough and red. I used this for the first time tonight, just my hand rubbing it over my arms in the shower. I asked my teenage daughter to touch my arms and she asked me if I shaved them. That's how smooth they are. I highly recommend for the fact that it made my arms smooth for the first time in like 30 years." —Amazon Customer
9. A reviewer-loved CeraVe Moisturizing Cream that's earned over 105,000 5-star ratings for its hydrating, fragrance-free formula that can be used on your face and body. Just FYI, the amount of 5-star rating reviewers is more than the entire population South Bend, Indiana...
Promising review: "This is by far superior to anything I have tried thus far! I have purchased several lotions but this is my fav! First of all, it's whipped lotion that is thick at the same time but glides onto your skin... and my skin drinks it right up. It does not feel sticky or leave any stickiness which I like! It leaves my skin feeling soft and it does not irritate my skin! Love this and I highly recommend!" —Amazon Customer
10. Top-rated Bio-Oil, which is designed with a non-greasy and moisturizing formula to help users reduce the appearance of stretch marks or scars (including acne scars), and even help with hyperpigmentation. You can also use it as a daily moisturizer for your face and body, so this product really worked to earn those 4.7 stars from reviewers.
Promising review: "I love Bio-Oil and I was so glad to see it in such a big bottle. This product is amazing for reducing scars and stretch marks — not just fading them. They actually are reducing the depth of some of my deeper stretch marks, they are almost completely even with the surrounding skin. I would highly recommend this product." —Jessica Herren
11. Differin Adapalene Gel 0.1% Acne Treatment for anyone with acne-prone skin that wants to put an end to breakouts. This top-rated skincare product is designed to target and treat clogged pores and blemishes, all while preventing more acne from happening.
BuzzFeed editor Melanie Aman uses this product and here's what she has to say: "I use Differin and it's great but I must warn you: it is strong. Unfortunately, I wrecked my skin the first few weeks after buying it because I applied it way too often and paired it with chemical exfoliators and a really drying face wash. Once I cut back my application to one to two times per week and switched to gentler cleansers, my skin flourished. The annoying bumps on my forehead (the ones that aren't acne but are literally just tiny little bumps) disappeared over time, my temples stopped breaking out, and my acne scars lightened. I especially love pairing it with The Ordinary squalane oil to keep my skin soft and supple."
Promising review: "I have been searching for years and spent too much money to find an effective acne treatment. Using this gel every other day has completely cleared me up. I no longer experience under the skin pimples or tiny white heads. I also noticed my skin looks healthier. I am experiencing dryness more than usual, but adding in a daily moisturizer with SPF has helped. I highly recommend given the cost and how well it has worked on my skin!" —Danielle Brindisi
12. Cosrx Snail Mucin Power Essence — whoever thought about adopting a snail's skincare "secret" might actually be a genius? This top-rated serum helps hydrate and restore dry, dull skin on your face, leaving you with a moisturized, glowing complexion.
Promising review: "This is holy grail for me! It's unscented, which I love, and goes on so smooth. I'm a little backwards with my application being that after toner or exfoliation I put on a few drops of jojoba oil, and then the essence. I found that by doing this, the products absorb better. Since using this in combination with the Korean skin care method, my face has completely cleared up, with only the occasional zit. Honestly, it's my favorite product and soothes my skin, especially after exfoliating. Highly recommended!" —Anjelic
13. A set of gold under-eye masks, so you can passively work on reducing any puffiness, bags, or dark circles even as you stay up late scrolling through and sending TikTok videos to everyone you know. It's called working smarter, not harder.
Former BuzzFeed editor Jasmin Sandal loves these masks and said: "I decided to put these golden gems to the test after coming off of a red-eye flight with practically no sleep. After cooling them off in the fridge (which is what was suggested on the packet), I applied them to my purpley, puffy eyes, and...w-o-w. Not only did I feel like I was receiving some kind of royal treatment (because, gold), but after 20 minutes, my under-eyes appeared brighter and any fine lines that were once lingering had vanished! After wearing these I didn't feel compelled to apply concealer either, which is usually my go-to to disguise dark circles — and I even felt confident enough to go bare-faced for the rest of the day."
Promising review: "This product is amazing! As a nurse that works the night shift, this product has been a lifesaver. I used to have dark, baggy circles under my eyes and this product has left me looking rejuvenated. Friends have complimented how the skin around and under my eyes appears smooth, hydrated, and less puffy. The product itself also feels refreshing. I'm a fan of this product and I highly recommend it!" —Jason
14. Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant — it boasts over 66,000 5-star ratings with 4,000 reviews (and counting!) of customers who are obsessed with the effectiveness of this must-have treatment. Simply add it to your skincare routine to help get rid of blackheads and dead skin, minimize pores, and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.
BTW, this exfoliant is also a top skincare pick on TikTok!
Promising review: "I had seen several reviews on TikTok about this product and I decided to try it for myself and see how good it was as they said. I had pores and pimples around my cheeks, I've tried different products but none worked as good as this one. Every night before going to bed, I apply it to my face along with a moisturizer. And wow, I am not kidding, the next day you can already see how the redness is fading away and any recent pimples start to get smaller, as well as my pores on my cheek area! I had not seen a difference that fast with other popular products, but this one did. I highly recommend, it really does improves your skin and it looks more healthy and glowing. In my opinion 10/10 :)" —Mariel Garza
15. A 3-in-1 treatment created to help even your skintone, brighten your complexion, and reduce the appearance of dark spots. This top-rated product can be used as a daily cleanser, a face mask, or even an exfoliator!
Each jar includes the cleanser and a convenient exfoliating sponge to use.
Promising review: "Very easy to wash your face with and then tuck back into the little soap canister for tomorrow. I will order another one to travel with this. The pad it comes with feels like it really rubs the makeup off and exfoliates. I love how my skin feels after using this. Highly recommend." —Erin M
