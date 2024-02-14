These 48 Products Under $25 Work So Darn Good, I Bet You’ll Be Writing A Review In No Time

1. Keurig cleaning cups because you've gotta clean your coffee maker if you want your fave caffeinated beverages to continue tasting as delicious as they should. All you have to do is pop in one of these cleaning pods and let your Keurig do its thing! You'll be super grossed out, but grateful when you see all the gunk coming out of your coffee maker that won't make it into your next cup.
Promising review: "This is an excellent product that I cannot say enough good things about. I had thrown away my current Keurig machine thinking it was broken. I decided to try to resurrect it using these cleaners, and I am glad I did! One cup took care of years of neglect on my part (lesson learned). Because there was so much cleaning needed, I used two cups, and now the machine works perfectly. So glad I discovered this product and highly recommend. I am thinking a three-month interval to keep the machine in good condition. Thank you so much!" —Susan
Get a 6-pack from Amazon for $9.95 (also available in a 12-pack).
2. The Pink Stuff all-purpose paste and spray if you want a cleaner that's basically witchcraft, aka can do it all. This top-rated all-purpose cleaner can help you tackle tough-to-scrub stains on your walls, appliances, bathroom fixtures, and even your shoes if you need to get a stubborn scuff out!
Promising review: "WOW!!!! This stuff is amazing. I literally just have to spray it, let it sit for a few minutes, come back, and depending on what I’m using it for, I either wipe it and it comes right off, or I just use a scrubbing pad and it comes off. There’s nothing out there that is anywhere in comparison to this product!!!! This stuff is the absolute best. I highly recommend purchasing this. I can tell you that half of my cleaning products are now going to be thrown out because all I need is The Pink Stuff. Whoever invented this stuff is an absolute genius; if you’re a clean freak like me, this really is the way to go. Also it doesn’t have that nasty chemical smell; it smells great. Just buy it; you won’t regret it." —Twin33
Get the original cleaning paste and multi-purpose spray from Amazon for $19.99.
3. A CeraVe salicylic acid body wash that's designed to gently exfoliate your skin, which can help make KP bumps or "strawberry skin" a thing of the past. Plus, its formula boasts a blend of hyaluronic acid and niacinamide, which are great for keeping your skin hydrated and looking its best!
Promising review: "My 6-year-old daughter has keratosis pilaris, commonly known as 'chicken skin.' This year it really flared up during warm weather so I gave this wash along with lotion a try. Wow, I saw results after just a few uses and after a couple of weeks most of her bumps disappeared. Thrilled we skipped a trip to the dermatologist! Can’t beat this price for the results either." —Ashley Steigerwald
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
4. A stainless-steel blackhead spatuala for anyone who doesn't even have enough time in their day to schedule a facial, let alone actually get one. This easy-to-use scrubber helps unclog pores using high-frequency vibrations, which helps you have skin that better absorbs your favorite skincare products. Each cycle runs for just five minutes before automatically shutting off, and TBH that's all you need for a satisfying daily clean!
See it in action on TikTok here.
I got a facial a couple of years ago and I could tell something was different about my extractions, so I asked the aesthetician to write down the name of the product. I went home and immediately bought this! I LOVE IT. I love it more than any other skincare tool that I own. This thing gets gunk out like nothing I've ever tried before, and the first time I used it, I was absolutely disgusted. But I kept on using it. I don't have much acne, but I do have oily combination skin and visibly clogged pores, so this has been a lifesaver when I don't have time to visit an aesthetician. You have to use it while your face is still wet, so after washing your face or even using toner, and you just start scraping. Make sure you have a paper towel near (and maybe a camera) because you will be amazed and disgusted all at once, but you will literally never stop using. I use mine every other day to once a week if I'm having skincare issues, but it also does a great job with monthly use (it's just much grosser)! I follow mine up with Clinique's Clarifying Lotion 3 and Dramatically Different Moisturizing Gel!
Promising review: "Don't doubt it, a staple in skincare. I got this little device from a TikTok and decided to give it a try. I never knew I needed it until the first time I tried it. The vibrations magically bring up all the stubborn blackheads you can’t reach with just your fingers, especially if you have acrylics like me." —Paige Chaney
Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in three colors and a multipack).
5. A moisturizing paw butter created for desert-dry paws and noses that need a little TLC. Plus, it’s perfectly safe for pets who like to lick themselves overzealously.
Promising review: "I love this paw butter. For so long my Aussie had the driest, most cracked paws. I would cry and stress out because nothing worked. I tried shea butter and coconut oil but it wasn’t enough so one night I ended up buying this paw butter and tried it on my dog. First off it smells amazing — so good that my Aussie licks his paws for an hour after applying the product, so I had to put regular baby socks on his paws to stop him from licking. I'm almost done with the product and my dogs paws have improved enormously. He no longer has super-dried-up, cracked paws. They are soft and pink how a dogs paws should be! I love this products. It saved my dog's paws and I use it every other day, sometimes twice a day. Life saver!" —Juliet Betancourt
Get it from Amazon for $7.13.
6. A citrus pet odor eliminator to use on *any* surface that your pet might consider a great potty spot, including tile, carpet, non-leather furniture, and more. It's designed to make sure your pet doesn't find their go-to spot after cleaning, and you can keep working on successfully potty training them.
Promising review: "I used this on our carpet. My daughter's cat started peeing in the corner. I paid a lot of money to have a company come out and use an enzyme cleaner on just the corner. It did not take the order away!! I used this cleaner, and IT WORKED!! I can’t believe it, but the cat pee smell is completely gone! I even got down on my hands and knees to smell the carpet…this stuff is amazing!!!!" —Lori
Get it from Amazon for $19.97.
7. And don't forget a UV black-light flashlight so you can find out exactly where your pet has been marking their territory or having accidents, rather than constantly thinking you smell pee without knowing where it actually is... 😭
Promising reviews: "I should have had this years ago. It is a flashlight so it does not clean. I did not even know that the male dog had done a sprinkle in the living room. This flashlight lit it right up! You will be able to see the pet stains immediately. Absolute must-have! My daughter got one after I told her about it. Same thing! Surprise areas that the dogs had stained." —Boomer
"OMG, this is disgusting!!! I hope this isn't all just cat pee that shows up cause there is a lot! I bought this because I thought my cat was peeing in one room and couldn't find the exact spot so I bought this. Found the spot and more. Would recommend." —Momof3boys
Get it from Amazon for $11.99.
8. A special brush for your dryer, because it turns out you actually need to maintain and clean your dryer to help it run properly. This allows you to clear up whatever is stuck in your lint trap, and you'll probably notice that your clothes dry a little faster afterwards.
Just FYI, lint building up in your dryer is a fire hazard! So...this is a smart and safe tool to have!
Promising review: "This brush is stiff but flexible enough to feed under my dryer's lint filter. Several weeks ago. a trouble light came on that indicated the air flow in my dryer was becoming obstructed. I had the dryer vent and area under the lint filter cleaned. (Not much lint was pulled out, so maybe the dryer sensor gave a false alarm.) I felt a small investment in a brush such as this is better than paying for a future vent cleaning. I've been using it once a week and it picks up a little lint each time, but that's lint that won't have a chance to build up in the dryer vent!" —blueskys
Get it from Amazon for $6.98.
9. A mold and mildew removal gel because tackling mold and dirt in the bathroom can be an impossible task. With this top-rated no-scrub gel, you can say goodbye to gross-looking grout in your bathroom overnight, and join the 6,000+ reviewers who rated it 5 stars.
Former BuzzFeed Shopping editor Kayla Suazo uses this and raves: "This mildew remover can destroy any stain in its path. When I moved into my apartment, it looked like there hadn't been repairs since the '60s, and that included re-caulking the bathtub. I tried bleach and every type of shower cleaner at the store, but nothing removed the mold and mildew stains that had been there for like, 40 years. UNTIL I BOUGHT THIS INCREDIBLE MAGIC GEL. I am one happy customer."
Promising review: "I have scrubbed this caulk hundreds of times trying to clean it, it always stayed so gross. I decided to try this stuff and I am so glad I did!!! 10/10. I highly recommend you get this if you have any gross caulk. Follow the directions and it works like a charm. Some spots were a little wet, so I am going to redo a couple of spots, but I couldn't be happier!" —Reviewer
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
10. A bottle of nontoxic Folex Carpet Spot Remover that removes almost everything??? Seriously, this cleaner works on pet stains, wine spills, ink, dirt, blood (!!!) and even that mysterious stain you can't actually remember how it was created. The best part? No scrubbing or rinsing involved!
In order to use this no-scrub product, all you have to do is apply it to the stain, gently rub it in (it's safe for humans and pets), and then blot with a cloth. It may take a couple of rounds, but you'll definitely see the mess disappear in no time!
Promising review: "I had terrible rust and oil stains all over the seats of my car when I bought it. I tried other cleaners to get it out, but they actually made the stains darker. I took it to the dealership to see if they could get it out and they flat out told me no, so I gave up and lived with it for almost five years. I tried this after it was recommended by a friend. I sprayed it on and literally watched the stain run right off my seat. It was amazing! I thought I was going to have to pay hundreds of dollars to replace the seats in my car because nothing else would work. This stuff really is awesome!" —Brittany
Get it from Amazon for $6.65+.
11. Cosrx Snail Mucin Power Essence — whoever thought about adopting a snail's skincare "secret" might actually be a genius? This top-rated serum helps hydrate and restore dry, dull skin on your face, leaving you with a moisturized, glowing complexion.
Promising review: "This is holy grail for me! It's unscented, which I love, and goes on so smooth. I'm a little backwards with my application being that after toner or exfoliation I put on a few drops of jojoba oil, and then the essence. I found that by doing this, the products absorb better. Since using this in combination with the Korean skin care method, my face has completely cleared up, with only the occasional zit. Honestly, it's my favorite product and soothes my skin, especially after exfoliating. Highly recommended!" —Anjelic
Get it from Amazon for $12.50.
12. An E.l.f. poreless putty primer with over 32,000 5-star ratings from reviewers who are out here stunning others with their complexion. This under-$10 makeup essential is designed to provide a base for your favorite foundation and reduce the appearance of pores for an almost Photoshopped finish.
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok and for $8 thought I'd take a chance. I have sensitive skin and have to watch what I use. I LOVE this product! Goes on smooth and you don't need to use a lot. I put it on before I put on my foundation. Makes a huge difference. Highly recommend and will buy again!!" —Brooks Crim
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
13. Essence's Lash Princess mascara, because who wants to deal with wearing falsies when you can get a more voluminous look with a few flicks of a wand? This cruelty-free mascara boasts a long-lasting, flake- and clump-free formula, so you can bat those lashes without any worries.
Promising review: "Love it, love it, love it!!! You really look like you have fake eyelashes on. This mascara is amazing! It's not thick and lumpy, and it glides on smoothly and precisely. You feel like you had a makeup artist do your eyes!!! It lasts all day — no touch-up required, no smearing, no clumping. I use soap and warm water to remove. I am 500% completely happy and satisfied!" —Very Satisfied!!
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
And check out our full Essence Lash Princess Mascara review for more details.
14. Medicated, waterproof bandages created with salicylic acid to help remove warts from your skin without any picking or freezing (plus, the bandage keeps them protected while it works)! I mean, the photo below might be hard to look at, but the results pretty much speak for themselves!
Promising review: "More than six years with a large, sometimes painful plantar wart on the bottom of my foot. The doctor tried freezing. I tried apple cider vinegar, aspirin, freezing at home, over and over again...nothing worked. Never showing the bottom of my feet, refusing to get a pedicure with the girls, and so, so embarrassed...It felt like I was doomed to have it for forever; it was resistant to everything. Literally six years of fighting it and on a whim tried these because of the good reviews. ONE APPLICATION. I wore the bandage overnight. I didn’t think it did anything, but a few days later the wart just came off. I know it’s silly to be so emotional over a stupid wart, but I’m telling you, I nearly cried. I’ve never been so happy with a product in my life. Highly, highly recommend giving these a try if you’ve got stubborn plantar warts." —Liz Dube
Get a pack of 14 from Amazon for $6.96.
15. A foaming garbage disposal cleaner, so you don't have to stick your hand down there like a scene from a horror movie trying to find the gross source of the smell coming from your drain. Just run hot water and place one of these packets in your disposal, turn it on, and watch it foam up and drain away the nastiness, leaving you with a delightful citrus scent and a cleaner sink.
Back when I had a garbage disposal (I miss it), I tried out this top-seller and it was amazing to watch *and* it worked! It's created with ingredients that are safe for your drain, disposal, and septic tank, and the instructions are very easy to understand. Plus, it smells good! You can use it as often as weekly to keep your garbage disposal in tip-top condition. But it won't unclog a drain or disposal...for that, you'll need to call a plumber.
Promising review: "Easy to use. I followed directions and it works just like it says. I only use this once every month now. First use I had to do it twice (which it says if it hasn’t been cleaned in a while you may need too). Weekly I follow up with the Glisten garbage disposal freshener and that keeps my disposal working well and smelling great." —Lostbraincell
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $3.78.
16. A no-scrub weekly shower cleaner for anyone who doesn't have enough time to tackle the stubborn rings in their bathtub — or worse the mildew growing in the hard-to-reach corners of your shower. All you have to do is spray down your shower after getting out and remember to rinse it before the next time you get in. After a few days of daily use, you can start doing weekly applications and check cleaning your shower off your daily chore list.
Promising review: "This product is so easy to use. As you can see from the pictures, my bathtub was stained pretty good. The guy who owned the house before me used Ajax to clean it so it has almost no enamel left on it. Nothing could get the staining out until I bought this. After four eight-hour applications you can see the difference. I highly recommend this to everybody and once it’s completely clean I’m gonna go on the once-a-week application. I actually bought another bottle for my dad and mom." —Domenick R. Stamegna
Get it from Amazon for $17.97.
17. A reusable roller dog hair remover because wearing all black is your year-round aesthetic, but your pet (that you love and adore with everything in you) sheds light-colored hair everywhere. This roller will remove hair from your couch, bed, car, and yes, even your wardrobe, effortlessly.
Promising review: "I have a golden retriever and the shedding is out of control. My fabric sofa is constantly covered in hair and I finally decided to try this after reading an article about popular TikTok products. The reviews do not lie, this thing works magic!! I wish I had taken a before and after picture because the difference is noticeable. I watched the video tutorial before I tried it to ensure I was using it properly and everything he says is true, you do really have to put your arm to work with vigorous back and forth movement! However, I find it's a great arm workout and it works wonders." —Joanne Ertel
Get it from Amazon for $26.95.