If Your Pet Made The Nice List This Year, Here Are 39 Gifts Under $50

1. A Max The Dog headband for your pooch that'll really show you how much they love you while they wear it without complaint for whatever shenanigans are planned this holiday. Here's hoping they won't be a Grinch about it!
Promising reviews: "This product was well tolerated by my dog. He is a 60lb Australian shepherd. I purchased a large. I think a medium would have been a better fit. Dog preferred the strap behind his ears. Huge hit with halloween parade crowd. I dressed as Grinch. He got more attention with his Max the dog costume than I did." —dp
"This was just what we needed for our little dog (actually medium) to look like Max! Easy to put on and size since it is Velcro. I do wish the Velcro was red so it won't show up as much. Anyway, sometimes it helped to squish her face in a very sad Max-like way, haha." —Donna F.
Get it from Amazon for $16.99 (available in sizes S–XL).
2. An innovative transparent toy blocker that your pooch or kitten will absolutely appreciate now that their favorite balls and playthings won't be lost to the under-couch abyss that only human hands can reach.
For installation, try to figure out the perfect position you want and then cut (if necessary) to get the desired length and height that you need. Then, remove the protective paper and stick the blocker in position on a clean and dry floor!
FYI, reviewers also love these for blocking kids' toys from the depths of the couch! After removing the panels for cleaning (maybe annually), the adhesive won't remain sticky but you can replace them with the help of large clear Command Strips.
Promising review: "Love these! I no longer have to get on my hands and knees trying to get the cat toys from under the entertainment center. Looks great being clear. Was easy to put down. I even used the unused pieces under the front of a dresser. I couldn't stick them to the floor, as it's was a carpeted floor, but has also kept toys from going under." —Kelly
Get it from Amazon for $13.98+ (available in three sizes).
3. A cardboard box with refill scratch pads for any cat whose favorite hobby is scratching up furniture and bodies — this simple form of entertainment will keep them busy and satisfied, and both of you will be oh, so grateful for it.
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Courtney Lynch (that's her kitty in the photos) has this product, and here's what she has to say: "Listen up, people. If your cat loves to take their scratching habit out on your furniture, you absolutely *need* one of these in your home. They're especially great for kitties who automatically take up residence in any cardboard box you bring into the house 😆 (iykyk). These last a really long time, so you only need to buy 'em every few months — maybe more often in a multi-cat household. It comes with a box, three scratching pad refills, and three small bags of catnip. The scratching pads are reversible, so you can flip it over once the first side is destroyed and get more use out of it. I keep one of these in the living room and one in my bedroom and my cat has no interest in scratching anything else now. Also, she loves these so much that she'll often end up taking a little snooze inside of the box!"
Promising review: "I have a cat that only likes a few things, and she obsesses over those things. Cardboard scratchers are one of her favorite things. I love that this comes with three inserts that can be flipped over. Basically, it's six scratchers. This will last her several months and we will be back for more when she goes through them all. Also, the price for this item was so much better than many others I see out there." —Samantha
Get it from Amazon for $17.97.
4. A bottle of pet-friendly flavored bubbles perfect for rainy days when your beloved pet can't go outside and play, or any day really. These bubbles boast delicious flavors, so your pup will love chasing and trying to catch them indoors or out.
Promising review: "My pup, Toby, is a 2 1/2-year-old cavalier who loves bubbles. After catching them, he’d often give us an 'ewww' look, as they tasted like soap. Until these. He LOVES these bubbles and seems to love the taste of them, too! I will gladly buy these again and continue letting him feed his bubble obsession in a tasty way! In addition, when I needed help with my order, Ash was so kind and gave me the help I needed! Highly recommend this shop!" —Elizabeth
Get it from Sniffingtons on Etsy for $8.50+ (available in 15 scents and unscented).
Sniffingtons is a small business based in Greenville, South Carolina that creates unique enrichment products for dogs and cats!
5. A simple stuffed duck that they'll be able to cuddle with for months, maybe even years to come because of how well it holds up to fierce puppy teeth and tough love.
If you need even more convincing, here's a review by my former colleague AnaMaria Glavan on why the Multipet yellow duck toy is the best $8 she's ever spent (plus, cute photos of her pup!)
Promising review: "My dog Hazel LOVES this duck! She has had it for nine months now, and it’s still intact! It somehow made it through her teething as a puppy. She rips and tears apart all of her toys, but this one still looks decent!" —Emily Ann
Get it from Amazon for $6.72.
6. A swan fountain to help keep your furbaby hydrated with running water. It's earned over 8,000 five-star ratings from happy pet owners with smitten pets enjoying their own personal watering hole.
And grab a pack of replacement filters so your pet's new well never dries up!
Promising review: "Between the cat obsessed with drinking ONLY from the sink and the cat with bladder issues that the vet insists needs to be drinking more, I went looking for a fountain to make all three of my furkids happy. This fountain has saved my sanity. I've left it on the lowest setting and it's been perfect for me. It's super quiet. If I hear it splashing or splurping, it's either 1) had the water level get too low and needs a top off or 2) my sink nut is hooking his paw over the edge and dragging it around again, disrupting the flow to the pump or 3) my nut is 'drinking' from it while also taking a shower and playing rainstorm. In any case, making sure the water is above the minimum line and letting the water settle always fixes the noise and returns it to a silent stream. I do recommend a splash mat if your cat is like my addict who'll play with his water. All in all, I love this thing, and will likely be getting a second one since the secondary water bowl is getting no attention." —Hannah Doney
Get it from Amazon for $41.41.
7. A de-shedding glove to tackle your furry friend’s grooming routine with such ease, they’ll think you’re just really lovin’ up on them when you use it.
Promising reviews: "I'm amazed at how much hair that comes off my cat with this glove! My cat loves it and I love the fact that there are far less hairballs and cat hair flying around my home!" —Stephanie E. Hinkel
"I love this brand of gloves. I find it works very well on short- and medium-hair cats and on a German shepherd mix with a soft undercoat. The gloves are not easy to clean completely. If you’re very fussy about cleaning this completely, a quick rinse under running water will take the hair off the blue part, and a lint roller will remove the hair from the back. I love being able to buy single gloves as I tend to use just one on my dominant hand for cats. For a large dog I use both at once. This is by far the most effective brand of deshedding glove that I have used. Due to it’s larger surface it takes off more fur more quickly than a comb or brush teeth deshedding tool." —K.
Get it from Amazon for $12.09+ (available in four colors).
8. An organic cat grass growing kit just perfect for the cat that loves to taste test your plants. Now, they can enjoy their greens without even having to roam outside thanks to this pet-friendly planter that even helps with their digestion!
This kit comes with a rustic wood planter that'll look great in your home. It contains a blend of barley, rye, oat, and wheat seeds, so it's packed with vitamins and minerals that are good for your cat!
Promising review: "I have been a customer for about a year now, and ever since the first time when we gave her gentle pets while she ate the grass, she’s now developed a whole daily routine! She meows at us every morning, demanding that we come and sit with her and pet her while she munches happily on the grass. It’s become such an important part of her daily routine that we bought two of the planters so that she can always have fresh grass." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $28.90.
The Cat Ladies is a family-owned, small business based in southern California that specializes in unique, organic, and nontoxic products for cats and their owners.
9. A teeny-tiny ball pit for your favorite four-legged furbaby, so they don't get bored being stuck in the house (for their own safety of course!). This miniature enrichment toy will keep them entertained for hours!
Promising review: "My two ferrets absolutely love this ball pit and play in it for hours. I love that I can attach it around a table leg since my little Rosie loves to jump out of it! I’m going to have to buy more balls, 35 isn’t as many as I thought. Even though, I still highly recommend." —FerretParent2
10. A cat litter deodorizer because even your cat's not a fan of a smelly litter box, so why not make them happy with this odor-absorbing powder that helps keep their space smelling its best even without daily cleaning?
Promising reviews: "The only thing that truly works! Having had cats my entire life, I have tried probably everything on the market that claims to eliminate cat litter smell and nothing ever has done what this does. I have a male and female cat and I cannot smell litter after using this. No smell! It’s amazing!" —Meghan
"Love this product! I foster cats/kittens and this product takes care of the litterbox odor immediately. I love the smell and the cats have no problem when I sprinkle this in their boxes. Just a few shakes per litterbox is all it takes. Very happy with this and will buy again!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $11.97.
11. Or a bag of premium clumping litter that your cats will love for its odor-control, dust-free, and low-tracking formula. Over 47,000 people have rated this five stars for a damn good reason.
Promising review: "Love Dr. Elsey's cat litter! I have tried several brands throughout the years with my cats and this one clumps nice and it doesn’t stick to the bottom of the pan hardly at all. If it does stick a little, it will scoop off easily. It has almost NO DUST and the litter barely sticks to my cat’s paws. This litter is superior over all of the brands I have tried. It also has good odor control too. I smell it a little bit but not as much as some of the other brands. If you’re thinking about trying Dr. Elsey’s litter, go for it, I don’t think you would be disappointed... Make sure you get the ULTRA litter. I have tried the other ones and they are pretty good too, but this one is the best out of all of Dr. Elsie’s litter." —Roku Fan
Get it from Amazon for $11.10+ (available in 18 and 40 lb bags).
12. Plus, this double-layered litter mat just perfect for cats and kittens that shake their paws after each potty break to make sure litter doesn't leave its designated area. This has a honeycomb design to catch and trap litter, so whenever you're ready to clean, just press the sides in to open the mat and dump (into the litter box or trash)!
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Jenae Sitzes uses these protectors, and here's what she has to say: "I've been using this trapper mat for months now, and while it's pretty much impossible to eliminate all litter from your home if you own even one cat, let alone multiple, this mat has made keeping the floor of my litter box room MUCH more manageable. Unlike other mats, where the litter just kind of sits on top and eventually gets kicked elsewhere, this mat is designed so that the litter falls through the holes and stays inside the mat until you're ready to dump it. It's made out of an EVA material that's supposed to be gentle enough for cat paws, and my two kitties don't seem to have a problem walking on it. I *highly* recommend getting the larger 30-by-24-inch mat to extend the coverage area — I initially got the smaller one but went back for the larger size, and it's perfect. Note that the mat will probably have a fold down the middle when it first arrives, but just give it some time and weigh it down with something if needed; it'll lay flat."
Promising review: "I have three indoor cats, and they used to track cat litter everywhere in my house! I mean, it was everywhere! Since I've been using this mat, the amount of cat litter that gets tracked around has been reduced by about 95%. I'm not exaggerating. I used to have to vacuum up the tracked litter several times a day. Now I vacuum it up about once a week, and it's still less than I used to have in one day. I wish I had gotten this mat years ago. My cats even love the texture of it, and roll around on it frequently. You don't really even have to empty it. You can vacuum the litter out of it with a dust buster or hose attachment. It truly is miraculous!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in two sizes and five colors).
13. A grinding stone created with natural lava rock that your critter will definitely love because they can shave and trim down their ever-growing teeth and nails on their own time and as necessary — just like nature intended!
Promising review: "Packaged really well. My rabbit started chewing and scratching on it immediately!! He loves it. Will definitely buy again." —Robert J. Cardwell
Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in a single pack and a double pack).
14. A festive cat collar — the bow boasts a candy cane design and is adorned with a bell and candy cane charm, so your feline friend can look regal throughout the holidays or in their vintage-inspired holiday portraits.
BTW, the bell is detachable! Check out the rest of the holiday collection here!
Get it from Cria & Co on Etsy for $20 (currently only available in adult cat sizes).
Cria & Co is an NYC-based, woman-owned small business that creates handcrafted collars for the modern cat.
15. A rechargeable flopping fish toy because your pet deserves the world and that includes a toy that's always ready to play (even when you aren't). Your furbaby will tucker themselves out with their new BFF — even your kitty, because as they say "Fish are friends, not food."
Promising reviews: "Best cat toy. My cat absolutely loves this fish. Well worth the price to keep my cat entertained." —Joanne
"I bought two for my Frenchie and Chihuahua and they both stay entertained for a good while tossing and chewing on the little trout. The charge usually lasts about a week on a single charge." —Chef Raul Alberto Dominguez
Get it from Amazon for $13.49+ (available in seven styles).
16. A pressure-activated Coleman cooling pad in case your pet is extra furry or you live in a warmer climate. They'll love how this pad helps them ~chill out~ just by lying on it — no electricity or refrigeration required!
BTW, this mat is made with puncture-resistant nylon and non-toxic gel, in case you've got a strong biter on your hands. It can fold up for storage and portability!
Promising review: "This is a great gift for my little shih tzus. They have five cooling mats around the house, but after buying one Coleman mat, they all took turns lying on it. I finally bought a second one as a birthday present for the little female. The two Coleman mats are thicker, cooler, and a beautiful baby blue color. As soon as one fur baby gets up, another runs a gets on it. They hardly give the mats time to cool off. I'm sure l will buy one more at least before the summer is over. They are well-made and apparently, very comfortable. This product is a HUGE Shih-tzu hit at our house!! We all love the two we have and need more. The mats are summer heat lifesavers for fur babies." —L. Clark
Get it from Amazon for $32.98 (available in two colors).