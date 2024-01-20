30 Makeup Products So Darn Freaking Good, They Basically Have A Cult Following

1. A 4.4-starred eyeshadow primer because nothing is worse than spending a lot of time and effort on the perfect smokey eye to have it smear and smudge after a few hours. Become the talk of the town with this must-have primer that'll keep your eyeshadow looks bold and pigmented throughout the day!
Promising review: "This eye primer is amazing!!! I have super oily eyelids and was getting to the point that I would rarely bother with eyeshadow because even with expensive primers it would be smudged and creased within an hour. So glad I don't need to shell out for Urban Decay or Mac Paint Pot anymore; they don't hold a candle to this and it's so much cheaper. Game-changer." —Chloe
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
2. A rainbow-inspired eyeshadow palette that features 40 shades in assorted matte, shimmer, and metallic finishes, so you can literally make the eye look of your dreams. The only thing stopping you with this palette is your imagination...and maybe the number of eyeshadow brushes you own!
Promising reviews: "Clearly time I got a new eyeshadow palette. Sargent Freddie Mercury (my not-even 4-pound bunny) made it his mission to destroy my James Charles overpriced palette. This palette is the same quality, maybe even nicer. This eyeshadow was put on at around 3 p.m. and it's almost 1 a.m., the 'highlight' stayed on my nose even with my mask on through a whole day of work. That blew my mind." —Daniel T Adams
"Best palette I've owned and you can't beat this price! The colors are beautiful and vibrant. They are also extremely pigmented, especially the shimmery colors, and they all seem to blend well. I'm happy to have every color I could ever want in an eyeshadow in the palm of my hands and I've been experimenting with colors I've never worn before!!" —Mary Diamond
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
3. Maybelline Lip Lifter Gloss — it's created with a hydrating formula featuring hyaluronic acid to help keep your lips luscious with sheer, tinted shine.
Promising review: "I keep going back to buy more colors. This is THEE gloss. You can throw it on alone and it has enough pigment to look great even without lip liner. I’ve never had a gloss wear this well without being sticky. I have some fine lip lines and it doesn’t bleed. Bonus that as it wears off, it leaves a nice bit of color without any weirdness and my lips just feel moisturized. Excellent price point that makes it fun to keep trying more colors. I just ordered my fourth and love them all. I can’t remember the last time I was this excited about a beauty product." —Natalia
Get it from Amazon for $7.49+ (currently only available in ICE/light pink).
4. A Laura Mercier tinted moisturizer for anyone who's favorite makeup look is a "no makeup" look. This lightweight moisturizer is designed with SPF 20 to deliver an even and matte complexion, all while helping protect your skin from the sun! Me-thinks, you should add it to your collection, stat.
According to the American Academy of Dermatology, SPF 30 and higher is recommended for sun protection, so you should still apply sunscreen with this product!
Promising review: "Game-changer. Omg. This product legit changed the makeup game for me. I was ready to give up on face makeup forever before I found this. It matches my skin tone perfectly, sinks into my skin well, and is undetectable even after hours of use!" —Nats20
Get it from Sephora for $53 (available in 20 shades and also in a mini size for $29).
5. Urban Decay All Nighter setting spray, which lasts up to 16 hours to make sure your makeup look makes it through pretty much everything: humidity, heat, unexpected rain showers, tears of joy, last-minute outings, etc. Its transfer- and smudge-proof formula has an overall 4.7-star rating and has earned over 9,000 5-star ratings from some *very* happy customers.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor, Jenae Sitzes uses this setting spray, and here's what she had to say: "I first put this setting spray to the test for a wedding that involved taking multiple trains in and out of Manhattan on a hot day and being in crowded rooms where airflow was ~limited~. As such, I was sweating up a storm, but my makeup looked *flawless* by the time I got home that night — all thanks to this Urban Decay setting spray, which I knew after one use I'd be repurchasing. I'm new to setting sprays, so it felt weird at first to spray something *on top* of my carefully crafted makeup look, but it dried in no time without messing anything up. It also didn't feel heavy or sticky on my face — it didn't feel like anything at all, actually — and my makeup looked better than it ever has after hours of wear. (For reference, I have dry, sensitive skin, and it caused me no issues.)
"Soon after that event, I put it to an even bigger task: surviving sweat, tears, and 12 hours of wear for the Taylor Swift Eras Tour. My makeup look (pictured above) was done by 2 p.m., and thanks to my now highly trusted Urban Decay spray, it stayed completely intact (minus the lipstick I purposefully wiped off while scarfing down post-concert pizza) until the time I got home just after 2 a.m. Here's what it endured during that timespan: multi-leg public transportation to and from the venue, waiting in lines under the blaring sun to get in, multiple meals and drinks, jumping, screaming, and literally full-on crying multiple times during the show. My liquid eyeliner, eyeshadow, non-waterproof mascara, foundation, blush, and even glitter were unfazed, and I owe it all to this setting spray."
Promising review: "I used this as my setting spray for my wedding makeup, and it was such a game-changer!! My makeup lasted throughout the entire warm summer ceremony day, through jumping in a lake, and through the dance party. Cannot recommend this enough!! Worth every penny and more honestly." —Eliza Morgan
Get the travel-size from Amazon for $16.
6. Orrr a vegan and cruelty-free makeup setting spray because you want to be confident that your makeup look you worked so hard to create actually makes it to *and* through your event (or day) without worrying about sweating, crying, or wiping it off. Plus, it lasts up to 16 hours!
Promising review: "I have been purchasing the NYX Matte Finishing Spray for years but would rotate between this and other high-end sprays. I always end up coming right back to NYX because the finish is incomparable. No matter which foundation I use, my makeup is long-wearing, stays matte and there's no cakey, oily or melted/separated look even after hours of wear. I also have some visible pores on my cheeks and this spray does NOT highlight them or make them stand out more like other sprays do. It's the perfect combination for my makeup needs. Also, so happy that Amazon sells this in jumbo size so this bottle will last me a really long time!" —Krystle M.
Get it from Amazon for $7.06+ (available in matte, dewy, radiant, and plump finishes, in regular and jumbo sizes, and in various packs).
7. A set of three long-lasting clear lip glosses — each one boasts a different ingredient for a luscious final lip look, like mint for a cooling or soothing sensation, rosehip oil to help reduce the appearance of fine lines, and even coconut oil for a hydrating finish. No matter which one you choose, you'll end up with a pucker-ready pout!
Promising review: "I have tried so many lip glosses from Mac to Kylie to Shea Moisture and Kiehl's and I have to say this is by far THE best lip gloss. It is sooo smooth and glossy and doesn’t have that normal stickiness to it, which is absolutely amazing!" —Paige
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $4.49.
8. A top-rated set of makeup sponges that make a great affordable alternative to your favorite name-brand makeup applicators, especially considering you get five for under $10! These little tools are my favorite for blending and applying liquid foundation, concealer, and other cream or liquid beauty products.
Promising review: "Don't hesitate, just buy these. I was using the Real Technique sponges for years and bought these on a whim after seeing several TikToks praising these. I love these sponges and the price. I apply liquid foundation with a damp sponge and these work better than Real Techniques. They are dense but soft and 'bouncy.' I wash mine between each use and these hold up very well and much better than the RT. Very happy with my purchase and the price. Will definitely continue to buy." —chris
Get a set of five from Amazon for $5.94+ (available in 10 sets).
9. A Coty Airspun loose face powder just perfect for setting your makeup with a translucent finish to keep it looking blemish- and oil-free with a softened, matte appearance.
Promising review: "It's perfect!!! It comes with so much product, and the puff it comes with is pretty handy. The application is smooth. My makeup came out flawless. I set my makeup with this and worked out right after. THERE WAS NO SEPARATION, NO CREASING. This powder blessed me. GOD BLESS." —andrea
Get it from Amazon for $12.07+ (available in four shades and packs of two or three).
10. An E.l.f. poreless putty primer designed to reduce the appearance of pores for an almost photoshopped finish, and provide a base for your favorite foundation. It has over 32,000 5-star ratings from reviewers who are out here stunning others with their complexion!
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok and for $8 thought I'd take a chance. I have sensitive skin and have to watch what I use. I LOVE this product! Goes on smooth and you don't need to use a lot. I put it on before I put on my foundation. Makes a huge difference. Highly recommend and will buy again!!" —Brooks Crim
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
11. A Nyx glitter primer that's literally used by professional makeup artists for making sure that sparkly, shimmering design stays put, no matter where you rock them.
Promising reviews: "Loooooove this. I've used a lot of glitter primers and usually they work for a little while an hour, maybe two, and never up against sweat. I used this on Halloween and am now using it to swatch any of my glitters for nails or makeup. And this holds AMAZINGLY. I did dishes and made lunch while having the pictured snowflake on to swatch glitter colors and it did not budge, I had to use micellar water and a makeup wipe just to get it off a little. So definitely recommend!" —Seriously Lacqueing
"I’m a professional makeup artist and I use this on all my glitter-eyed brides. My brides always gave me positive feedback about glitter staying all throughout the day/night. I would recommend this 100%. Also, for the price it is WORTH IT." —Shruti
Get it from Amazon for $5.99.
12. A tube of the 4.6-starred Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré, which creates a moisturizing base on your skin. You can also use it as a makeup primer to keep your look fleeky throughout the day. Breeze through your skincare routine and still have a glowing complexion thanks to its nourishing blend of shea butter, aloe vera, beeswax, and soy proteins.
Promising review: "I can't say enough about this cream. It provides perfect moisture to my skin, making it feel just 'normal.' Not oily, not tight, dry or flaky. No clogged pores. Works well over serums, no pilling. I I have used it as a day and a night cream, including the eye area. Makes my skin look and feel wonderful. I have changed pretty much all my skin care over to French drug store brands and it has made a huge difference!" —LKS1234
Get it from Amazon for $16 (available in two sizes).
13. The cult-favorite Laneige lip sleeping mask — it boasts a hydrating blend of coconut oil, shea, and murumuru seed butters to help soften lips, plus it has a glossy finish in case you want to wear it out! There's a reason over 29,000 customers have rated this transformative lip product 5 stars!
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Maitland Quitmeyer uses this product, and here's what she has to say: I use this lip mask all the time! If I have severely dry lips, I'll reach for my Aquaphor lip repair (also a holy grail), but for everyday use, this mask is great — I even use it in the daytime, too! The shine is pretty enough for Zoom meetings, too!
Promising review: "BEST PURCHASE! I am pretty sure I have postpartum chapped/dry lips because of breastfeeding. I never had this issue of having to deal with chapped lips. I literally tried lip scrubs, chapsticks, Vaseline even, and nothing worked, but I am gonna be honest, the first time I used this product, I literally saw instant results overnight! I know I can be on a little pricy side, but if you want to get your chapped/dry lips taken care of, PLEASE buy this product; it’s HANDS DOWN THE BEST!!!" —Abdullah S.
Get it from Amazon for $24 (available in six colors/scents).