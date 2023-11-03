1. A powerful dishwashing spray with over 26,000 5-star ratings because of how effectively it cleans your dishes. If you're someone who leaves dishes to "soak" overnight, this will do all the work of that soak in under 10 minutes, so add this to your cart ASAP and see this product work its magic in real time.
I use this (and regular Dawn) and I just want to say that the Green Apple scent is lovely!
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Elizabeth Lilly uses this dishwashing spray and deems it a must-have, and here's why: "I live in an apartment without a dishwasher, and I honestly use that as an excuse to order takeout food instead of cooking. But, as soon as I got my hands on a bottle of this stuff (regular Dawn is my go-to dish soap, BTW), I put it to use on both a saucepan I used to make homemade enchilada sauce *and* the casserole dish I baked those enchiladas, which had a ton of caked-on food. It really does work like I say it does! Like, scary well."
Get the starter pack from Amazon for $15.76.
2. A Bissell Crosswave Pet Pro if your longhaired furbaby is head of household and you've got the ridiculous amount of shed fur all over to prove it. This multifunctional must-have not only vacuums, but also mops, so you can get all your cleaning done throughout the house in a single go without having to swap out for a different tool when you move on from the living room to the bathroom to the bedroom.
This magical appliance works on hardwood, tile, linoleum, carpet, and more! Watch it work its magic in this TikTok.
Promising review: "We recently remodeled and got all wood floors, and have two puppies as well. I tried three different vacuum cleaners, a regular manual mop, and a steam mop. There was no way to keep up with these floors and puppies! I had nearly given up when this product was recommended to me. It gets all the sand and mud and pet hair up all in one swoop, while mopping and shining! Please note: It doesn’t get dog food kibble up, that’s too big to fit under the vacuum. It does get ALL sand and dirt up! I love it!" —Erin Vail
Get it from Amazon for $198.58.
3. An automatic bleach toilet cleaning system — it's ready to clean your toilet bowl with every flush, meaning there's less work for you to do after install. Talk about getting a dirty job done quick and easy!
It's super quick to install, and one cartridge can last up to three months!
Promising review: "I love this thing. The concept is simple and yet undiscovered until now. Installation was easy and the system keeps the bleach out of the tank where it could damage the seals and sent it directly to the bowl. I had a couple of times where I had to brush the bowl but the problem was above the water line (very hot summer, lots of evaporation?) but we're talking two times in three months and barely any need. The three-month life expired two weeks before I changed the cartridge, so it lasted more than promised. I would have left it i place longer just to experiment, but that's just who I am, so I replaced it. (Caveat: My wife and I are the only residents in the house, so larger families probably have more flushes/month). Thank you, Flowmaster. Job well done." —John K.
Get it from Amazon for $9.97.
4. A pair of sweeper slippers ingeniously designed with a stretchy microfiber cover that can be worn on your feet (keeping toes toasty) or used on your favorite sweeper to collect dirt, pet hair, and more with barely any effort.
Promising review: "I absolutely love these! I kind of bought them as a joke. I hate wearing socks, shoes, or slippers, but I also HATE dirty feet. These were the answer I was looking for! They are lightweight on my feet...hardly notice I'm wearing them, and by golly they pick up the dust and dirt that our dog leaves behind! They also wash very nicely. These looked brand-new after being washed. I'm very pleased with my purchase!" —Tim S.
Get five pairs from Amazon for $15.99.
5. A no-scrub Wet and Forget weekly shower cleaner for anyone who doesn't have enough time to tackle the stubborn rings in their bathtub — or worse the mildew growing in the hard-to-reach corners of your shower. All you have to do is spray down your shower after getting out and remember to rinse it before the next time you get in. After a few days of daily use, you can start doing weekly applications and check cleaning your shower off your daily chore list.
Promising review: "This product is so easy to use. As you can see from the pictures, my bathtub was stained pretty good. The guy who owned the house before me used Ajax to clean it so it has almost no enamel left on it. Nothing could get the staining out until I bought this. After four eight-hour applications you can see the difference. I highly recommend this to everybody and once it’s completely clean I’m gonna go on the once-a-week application. I actually bought another bottle for my dad and mom." —Domenick R. Stamegna
Get it from Amazon for $17.97.
6. A touchless stationary vacuum if you're like me and it takes more than one attempt to get everything from the dirt pile into the dustpan. This minimalist vacuum sucks up any debris swept its way, so all you have to do is empty the canister when it's full. I'll take two, please!
The vacuum has an LED indicator light to let you know when the canister is full and ready to be emptied.
Promising review: "I absolutely love this magic floor sucker. I live in the Rocky Mountains with four large dogs and two cats. It makes sweeping not so bad and much more manageable. You just sweep it to the vac and it sucks it up. LOVE IT." —MaryKat
Get it from Amazon for $111 (available in six colors).
7. Grandma's Secret, a top-rated cleaner with over 21,000 5-star ratings from reviewers for how efficiently it tackles all sorts of stains, including ink, grass, blood, oil, red sauce, makeup, and even tar! Nab a two-pack, so you can keep one of them on you at all times.
8. Affresh dishwasher tablets because cleaning your dishwasher is probably the last thing on your mind, but you can't help but notice your glassware has developed a certain scent... These help get rid of limescale and odor-causing residue hiding in your dishwasher (all you do is pop it in with a regular load!) which means you can stop rinsing your dishes after running a wash.
Promising review: "After using this product, I am happy to report that my $5 investment saved me over $500. I was ready to replace my dishwasher due to super cloudy glasses, residue, and dishes just not getting clean. Then, I became aware that the water softener was no longer doing its job so I had the rental company replace it. Dishwasher performance improved somewhat. I decided to do two more loads before deciding to purchase a new one. Then I saw a product test review for Affresh. I was ordering some stuff from Amazon anyway so I added that to my order. When it came, I tossed one of the tablets into the bottom of the full machine per the instructions and ran the regular cycle. I did not expect the results I got! The glassware that I thought was permanently etched and ruined came out like new. Same with cutlery. The difference is unbelievable. I will use this faithfully every month, as recommended. I can even put it on my subscribe and save order so I will get a new pack every six months. I am amazed!" —Sheila
Get them from Amazon for $8.99.
9. A microfiber spin mop if your floors stay grimy because you'll do whatever it takes to avoid a sopping wet mop head. This nifty gadget wrings the mop automatically, which helps speed up drying time so you can throroughly clean your home without tip-toeing around a wet floor hours later. Plus, the mop head boasts a unique shape to get into all sorts of nooks and crannies, and the microfiber mop head is machine washable!
Promising review: "Ashamed to say, but I barely ever mop the floors. I purchased this O-Cedar Mop and Bucket based upon the great reviews. I am here to add a 5-star review of my own. This mop and bucket not only cleaned my floors, but it made the entire process easy (and dare I say fun?). I did the entire first floor of my house both tile and wood. Then wanted more fun, so i scooped up the handy handle and carried it upstairs where I continued on to the bedrooms and bathrooms. I don't want to go on and on, but this mop picked up lots of dirt and grime, then popped easily into the washing machine. It came out great. The swirly thing makes all the difference. It wrings out all of the excess water, so it's easy to mop without using too much muscle, which I do not have. And the mop heads are short, rather than long mop heads, which only make for heavier mops. If you're on the fence, go for it, you'll agree." —LauraP320
Get it from Amazon for $55.79.
10. A bottle of Goo Gone foaming spray to tackle that greasy, caked-up oven you inherited from the previous tenant. With a spray and a scrub, it'll be like new.
11. Orrr this oven cleaning kit created with 100% plant-based ingredients, so you can feel good about cleaning your oven. This kit includes an oven scrub, a surface cleaner, and a metallic scouring sponge, so you can really tackle difficult messes.
Promising review: "Holy cow, do these cleaners work. And the company’s integrity around using natural ingredients and having as green of an environmental impact as possible is just an incredible bonus! I have tried everything to clean my oven of the baked on grease and nothing has ever worked, until now. Five minutes and mild scrubbing and my oven doors are good as new. Love!" —Elizabeth D.
Get it from Everneat on Etsy for $39.99+ (available in three scents).
Everneat (formerly Cleaning Studio) is a small business in Connecticut creating an assortment of plant-based cleaning and household products.
12. A robot window cleaner if you're anything like me and have a puppy who's made it his job to guard dog the homestead, leaving snot, spit, and breath marks all over the glass. 😩 This magical piece of tech will wash your windows for you, and all you have to do is set it up and let it clean. Wow.
The Gladwell Gecko Robot Window Cleaner uses AI to clean every bit of your windows (and shower) and it even has an app for you to control it remotely from your phone!
Promising review: "I was more than a bit leery about ordering this, but decided to take a chance. My sunroom faces the lake and has a beautiful view — but only if the windows are clean! Unfortunately, they are high enough off the ground that washing the outside of the windows is a pain! I put Gecko to work on the outside and I cleaned the inside. I saw some streaks and started to get disappointed — until I noticed the streaks were on the INSIDE where I had cleaned! So glad I took a chance!" —Cathy Harmon
Get it from Amazon for $199.95 (available in two colors).
13. An instant stain remover spray to tackle any stubborn mold and mildew staining that you figured you just had to live with — not anymore! Forget scrubbing, just spray this on whatever surface has the stain, walk away and do whatever else is on your agenda, and when you get back...the mess is gone, just like magic.
Promising review: "I have a small three-tier water fountain in my patio, naturally the birds in the community have come to rely upon it for drinking and bathing. I literally sprayed this product and walked away, I actually left it on overnight, I got busy with other tasks. When I checked back all of the mold was gone, everything, with no damage to the painted stucco wall or cement and no scrubbing. Literally spray and leave." —Mark
Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in three sizes and a multipack).