It can be used as a rice cooker, pressure cooker, slow cooker, steamer, sauté, yogurt maker, and warmer for lots of food. For more inspo, check out our full review of the Instant Pot and Instant Pot recipes that'll basically cook themselves.

Promising review: "There are so many people who say they can't cook, but I swear I'm on a whole new level of not being able to cook. This little appliance helps expand our menu and I have learned to do so much with it. I will sum up in a nutshell, I love how easy it is and how I throw everything in it comes out done. No stirring and not many messy dishes. I still don't love it for meats (which I don't eat much of anyway), but I think that's just a matter of needing to experiment more with them. I seriously can't believe how many foods can be cooked in here!" —Aundrea

Get the 6-quart from Amazon for $99.99 (also available in 3- or 8-quart sizes).