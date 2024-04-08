1. An Instant Pot 7-in-1 multicooker because it can make cooking spaghetti, soup, stew, or your other favorite slow-cooked recipe twice as fast, which is a MUST when you've got a household of hungry family members begging for food after a long day at school and work. TA-DA, a comfort food dinner fave is ready to be served less than an hour later!
It can be used as a rice cooker, pressure cooker, slow cooker, steamer, sauté, yogurt maker, and warmer for lots of food. For more inspo, check out our full review of the Instant Pot and Instant Pot recipes that'll basically cook themselves.
Promising review: "There are so many people who say they can't cook, but I swear I'm on a whole new level of not being able to cook. This little appliance helps expand our menu and I have learned to do so much with it. I will sum up in a nutshell, I love how easy it is and how I throw everything in it comes out done. No stirring and not many messy dishes. I still don't love it for meats (which I don't eat much of anyway), but I think that's just a matter of needing to experiment more with them. I seriously can't believe how many foods can be cooked in here!" —Aundrea
Get the 6-quart from Amazon for $99.99 (also available in 3- or 8-quart sizes).
2. The museum-worthy Beast blender for anyone who enjoys smoothies, protein shakes, dips, creamy soups, and more, and wants a product that can truly do it all. This locks onto the base, so all you have to do is press a button to get perfectly blended drinks in a minute...literally. In other words: no more holding the lid worrying your shake is going to spatter all over the ceiling and walls!
This powerhouse makes quick work of nuts, veggies, fruits, etc. while taking up barely any counter space and making almost zero noise! Reviewers rave that it's easy to clean and delightfully quiet.
The Beast B10 Blender includes a base, blade, 1000 mL blending vessel, storage lid, drinking lid, and carrying cap. The blender has two speeds and can blend up to 750 mL of ingredients.
Promising reviews: "I just can't say enough about the ease and convenience of this blender, so great for whipping up my favorite smoothie or even a great salsa for my chips. I'm really impressed, thanks again." —Johnna L.
"I love the Beast! It's the best blender I've ever had. I love how everything I put into it gets so finely blended, no chewing necessary when I put kale, celery or carrots in. My drinks are so smooth and delicious. It's also not so noisy when it's blending, which I'm always happy about. I also love the different tops that I can put onto my container once I've made the drink. I can travel with it easily, or just have it in the fridge covered so nicely during the day. Thank you for making such a great blender!" —Mark O.
Get it from Beast for $165+ (available in three colors and three styles) or Amazon for $164.95 (available only in white).
3. A 15-pack of ramen noodles by Momofuku available in three flavors, so you can make that delicious, restaurant-quality ramen with all the fixin's (or even just an egg and scallions) from the comfort of your home and for less than it costs per package to get it delivered. All you need now are some frozen, ready-to-steam bao buns!
Promising review: "I moved out of NYC 10 years ago and I have been craving Momofuku ever since. I JUMPED for joy when I found out they sold their noodles and chili oil. I couldn't possibly drool anymore if I tried. Momofuku is the BEST. And these noodles do not disappoint. Fast, tangy, delicious...almost like being back in that tiny restaurant on 1st." —Tinkerstinkertime
Get a 15-pack from Amazon for $45.99 (available in four flavors and assorted multipacks).
4. A microwave pasta cooker which cooks your noodles in under 15 minutes *and* allows you to measure, drain, and even eat it out of the same container. You won't have a bunch of dishes to clean afterwards, and seriously, not even takeout will have your food ready that fast!
Promising review: "I don't want to get all gushy over a pasta maker, but man...I really love this gizmo! I like spaghetti — either with normal Prego-type sauce or sometimes just with butter and Romano cheese sprinkled on. But I'm lazy and impatient, and don't like things that take a long time to make, with a bunch of steps, and a big cleanup afterwards. The Fasta Pasta is perfect for me. I get the exact amount of correctly-measured spaghetti; it's faster than boiling water in a big pot then having to watch and stir the pasta; the pasta comes out perfectly cooked every time; and the cleanup is a snap." —Smilin Sam
Get it from Amazon for $16.99.
5. A tiny milk frother, so you can enjoy your at-home latte the same way you would at a cafe: with creamy, frothy foam on top. Transform your milk in seconds — which is less time than it takes to even order a latte, TBH — with this must-have gadget that takes up practically zero counter space.
Promising review: "So I’ll admit I got this on a whim after a TikTok video, however I’m in love with this thing! It’s so much fun to use and you make your at home drinks feel so much more special. It’s easy to use and froths pretty quickly if you’re on the fence I’d say what are you waiting for buy it already!" —Denise
Get it from Amazon for $16.80 (available in 38 styles).
6. A Souper Cube — a silicone tray for you to freeze soups, stews, sauces, etc., in portioned out sizes, so you can thaw them out individually whenever you want. Instead of constantly heading to the apps to order a single serving of your favorite soup...order a quart size and save some for later, so you can have it whenever you want and save money in the long run!
Each tray has four fill lines in case you want to freeze a specific amount: 1/2 cup, 1 cup, 125 mL, and 250 mL.
Promising review: "So happy that I found these. I’m the only one in my household who enjoys soup year-round. Have you ever tried to make homemade soup for one? I say it’s impossible! But no longer. I can brew up the stock pot with bone broth or my favorite home soup. Fill up my Souper Cubes, freeze, pop out, store my goodies in a freezer bag, and I’m ready for the next batch!" —Debbie R. Texas
Get it from Amazon for $19.95.
Souper Cube, as seen on Shark Tank, is a small business started by four friends who love soup, but hate food waste.
7. A two-pack of Dan-O's Seasoning (one original, one spicy) if you've been looking for a go-to seasoning to give your meals a little "oomph!" These top-rated low-sodium mixes are perfect for adding flavor to anything from meats to veggies to eggs, and more.
Promising review: "I became interested in this product while watching TikToks. I have been adding it to so many things. I use it in spaghetti, on fish, and one of my favorites is to add it to popcorn. My husband had to ask why my popcorn smelled like steak. I love the fact that it is low sodium as well. I am not a fan of extra salt and most foods already have plenty of salt but need some seasoning. This should be your go to seasoning." —Heartcri
Get a pack of two (one original, one spicy) from Amazon for $14.50.
Dan O's seasoning is a small business that rose to TikTok fame during the pandemic.
8. The Our Place Always Pan 2.0, which will bring you so much joy while cooking just because it's also ridiculously pretty *and* hella functional. With just this one pan you can sauté, fry, sear, steam, braise, boil, and now even bake! Stop spending a fortune on nonstick pan sets and invest in one (or several) of these, so cooking becomes less of a hassle and more of an experience.
I love love love love my Always Pans (yes, plural) — the nonstick design is dependable and the nesting spot for the beechwood spatula might actually be my favorite part because you can cover the pan with it there!
Former BuzzFeed editor Bek O'Connell is lucky enough to have one of these and can be quoted as saying: "Sometimes I just hold mine and sigh over how nice it is! Sorry if that's lame, but it is the truth. I am love with my pan."
Promising review: "This pan is EVERYTHING! I went from making pasta in the basket to steaming broccoli in it and then finishing my meal in there. Then I forgot about cleaning it because I’m lazy — and the nonstick cleaned up so easily. Also it looks really cute sitting on my stove all day." —Darby S.
Get it from Our Place for $150 (available in ten colors and three sizes).
9. A Keurig K-Mini coffee maker — just in case you only need to make a hot cup of joe for one or two. This sleek little gadget takes up barely any room on the counter and will have your coffee ready faster than a pickup order at your favorite coffee spot...without having to put on pants. *chef's kiss*
Need some coffee to go with? Try this variety pack of 60 K-Cups ($36.09) or these reusable K-Cups ($13.95) for a low-waste option.
Promising review: "It’s the PERFECT size for my dorm room. Super pretty color and super cute. Nothing bad to say about this product. Shipped quickly and works great. Can’t wait for my 2 a.m. essay coffees with this bad boy!" —Mary
Get it from Amazon for $49.99+ (originally $99.99; available in six colors).
10. *OR* a drip coffee maker that'll take your daily brew to barista levels with its hi-tech features, including Voice-To-Brew controls, four brewing strengths, auto-brew, and Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility for programming, so your coffee is ready before you even enter the kitchen. So, basically, the iPhone of coffee makers, idk.
It includes a 10-cup capacity carafe and stores your favorite settings for number of cups brewed, preferred temperature (185º–205º F), and brew strength. It also has built-in Wi-Fi that works with the SmartHQ app, Alexa, and Google, so you can program your java ahead of time. BTW, you'll need cone-shaped filters for this!
Promising review: "I bought this gorgeous machine for my coffee snob husband for Father’s Day. I went with the stainless and thermal carafe. After going through roughly six coffee makers in the last three years, we found a keeper. I thought he was going to cry drinking the first cup brewed using the Gold setting. Price is a little steep, but certainly cheaper than the total cost of all the fails we’ve gone through. Bonus points for the engagement of our teenagers setting it up on Wi-Fi and integrating with Alexa. I love the the convenience of the app. It makes setting schedules so easy. I can set up the entire week based on everyone’s calendar. It’s amazeballs. We have yet to play around with the settings since Gold has been a win, but the ability to make the amount you want on demand is wonderful. We usually start out the day with the max of 10 cups (I do wish it was 12), then make additional smaller amounts on demand. Brew time is FAST, maybe six minutes. I keep meaning to time it and keep forgetting. This is a fancy-looking maker and looks amazing on the countertop. Even the box is high-end. My frugal husband gave me serious side-eye when opening it. I could see the 'WTF did you spend on this?' on his face. First cup and he was content and would possibly have sacrificed our first born for it. It’s a keeper." —Hilary
Get it from Amazon for $240.99 (available in three colors and with a thermal or glass carafe).
11. A Dash mini rice cooker because who really knows how to make the perfect batch of rice? I sure don't. This countertop must-have takes up barely any space and saves you time since you don't have to boil, simmer, and drain anything to have a go-to side dish for every meal. It literally takes less than 20 minutes for perfectly steamed rice!
And a warming function means you won't have to spend time reheating! The rice cooker comes with a recipe book and can be used to make soup, stews, oatmeal, and other grains.
Promising review: "I bought this for my daughter for her dorm at college. She loves making flavored rice and warming up soups and things. She likes it so well that she brings it home from college with her on breaks. It is especially nice that it has a removable pot, which makes it so much easier to clean or keep leftovers in. Would definitely buy again, don't waste your money on a slightly cheaper one that does not have a removable pot." —midohtree
Get it from Amazon for $22.99 (available in eight colors).
12. A bagel guillotine that makes sure you get an even slice of your favorite bagel, bun, or roll of brioche quicker than you can utter the phrase, "Let them eat cake!" Not to mention, you won't have to worry about having a steady hand or clean cutting board around.
Promising review: "My boyfriend can’t cut bagels. He literally butchers these poor baby bagels all up. I saw this on a TikTok and I was like oh we need that. So I bought it. And it was a good investment. Now we can enjoy nicely sliced bagels that fit in a toaster and aren’t jagged across. Yay bagel slicer!" —Ci DiPalma
Get it from Amazon for $29.98 (available in four colors).