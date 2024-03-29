37 Products That Make Cleaning Up After Your Pet Way Way Easier

1. A citrus-scented, enzyme-based pet stain and odor eliminator to use on *any* surface that your pet has considered a great potty spot, including tile, carpet, non-leather furniture, and more. It's designed to make sure your pet doesn't find their go-to spot after cleaning, and you can keep working on successfully potty training them.
Promising review: "I used this on our carpet. My daughter's cat started peeing in the corner. I paid a lot of money to have a company come out and use an enzyme cleaner on just the corner. It did not take the order away!! I used this cleaner, and IT WORKED!! I can’t believe it, but the cat pee smell is completely gone! I even got down on my hands and knees to smell the carpet…this stuff is amazing!!!!" —Lori
2. ORRRR an odor eliminator spray that helps get rid of staining and smells with an enzyme-eating formula *without* leaving any fragrance to cover it up! Plus, you can even use it on your pet if the stinkiness seems to emanate from them.
My best friend swears by this enzyme cleaner — she says it's the only product that's actually gotten rid of any odors after cleaning up an accident left by her beloved cat, Winston.
And of course, check the ingredients (or with your vet) and do a spot test before spraying down your cat!
Promising reviews: "Loved that I could use this on all items related to my kittens. Sprayed down their cat tunnel toys, their stuffed animals, the carpet they played on, their cat bed AND to wipe down my kittens. You would not know I have 3 kittens and 1 adult cat if you come into my house. No cat smells, including no litter box smells!! Highly recommended." —Luana Aiona
"I have a cat with, shall we say, 'digestive issues.' After his visits to the litter box, at times I would literally gag, it smelled so bad. I have lost count of the things I have tried. Some worked better than others but they all just 'covered up' the scent. Until this stuff. This is nothing short of miraculous. He goes, I cover and then spray it into the box and into the air — and the smell is not just covered but GONE. As in no trace of it at all. Now, you have to use several sprays in the air but no lie, the smell is just gone as if it never was. A miracle in a bottle, for me at least." —Angela Prose
3. A portable paw cleaner designed with soft silicone bristles on the inside to lift dirt from the fur and paw pads of your pooch's feet. If your pup loves to dig or frolic in every mud puddle they come across, you need this product. Just add water, dunk in their foot, and gently twist the cup!
Promising review: "I have three large dogs (100 pounds), I bring one at a time inside he back door, stand on a large towel. Insert paw, push paw up and down the rubber bristles do he work, they sit on towel for a few minutes, dump dirty water add fresh water and on to the next one. Super easy to use." —Amazon Customer
4. A self-cleaning slicker brush to deal with *all* the shedding that will inevitably occur, its retractable-bristled design means all you do is press a button to remove all the hair you brushed off, plus the angled wires make for top-notch detangling! It's perfect if your furry companion is one with a "long hair, don't care" kind of attitude.
Hi, Negesti, here. 👋 You've read about me having a now, one year old chow chow puppy, well THIS, let me say it in bold THIS BRUSH HERE is quite possibly the most important pet tool I own. It gets everything out of his fur from burrs, thistles, mud, slobber, dirt, and whatever else gets in there! I use it daily, seriously, and it has yet to fail me. My favorite part is being able to click the button and the fur just peels right off the brush, no digging or struggling around bristles like a regular comb at all. I wish I had one of these for my own detangling process. Plus, he loves it! I can literally brush him while he sleeps, no problem. Get it. GET IT NOW. Also, it literally has over 68,000 5-star ratings, so I'm not the only one.
Promising review: "I have a Maine Coon that’s a fluff ball and always needing a good comb out. This is by far the best in a long line of similar products that fill up quickly and require you to peel off the fur. The retracting head makes it easy to remove hair you’ve just combed from your pet, and they’ll love the supple but sturdy combs. It’s 'next level' and just works great." —L. Beggins
5. The TikTok-famous Bissell Little Green carpet and upholstery cleaner that tackles those stubborn stains like pet vomit, feces, urine, mud, etc. on your favorite furniture and not just your carpet, but also your stuffed animals, curtains, car interiors, really anything upholstery-ish you can think up.
This thing is a miracle worker! I have a one year old chow chow puppy, and we've successfully entered the no-more-accidents-in-the-house phase of life 🙌 , but I had five months of poorly-cleaned stains from vomit and urine on my carpets that needed some serious power put behind them. I nabbed the Little Green on a discount during Fall Prime Day and a week later, my puppy threw up SEVEN times after a later dinner and very exciting round of the zoomies throughout the night. Long story short: this portable carpet cleaner removed every single stain, including older stains that I thought had set into the carpet and were a lost cause, and I learned I can use it on my couch from a previous vinegar and baking soda stain! If you have pets or children, I seriously recommend adding this portable cleaner to your arsenal. I wish it came with a storage bag because I literally take it to other people's houses to tackle their stains. So satisfying!
Promising review: "I was actually quite disappointed in this product when I first received it, I was under the impression that it would steam clean as well, but no. All it is, is a very strong wet vac and you have to use the Bissell solution to really see real results. We have a cat, and like every cat owner out there, the cat occasionally attempts to hurl hairballs, leaving a pukey mess on various carpeted, upholstered surfaces. This little vac does the job beautifully, leaving no puke trace. Obviously, if the puke is fresher, I do fewer passes, but even with hardened puke patches, I give the liquid a moment to soak and vacuum it all up without much of a mess. It's a deceptively simple machine that works perfectly and I highly recommend it to all fur parents." —petrichor
6. Orrrr a set of Bissel Stomp 'N Go stain removal pads just perfect for area stain removal. All you have to do is set, step on it once or twice, leave for 30 minutes, and remove. For anyone who tends to clean up pet messes (well, urine that is) by stepping on a paper towel, these easy-to-use pads were practically made for you.
Promising review: "This stuff is absolute magic! I first purchased these pads a few years back when I got my puppy and she made my living room rug her personal pee pad. It's unbelievable how the stain just rises to the pad and removes the smell! I just finished my last pad so had to replenish. I will say, the fresher the stain is, the better this product will work but it definitely does improve old stains as well." —Natalia H.
7. A cat litter deodorizer because no one likes walking into a house that smells like a dirty litter box, but who has time to clean it out every day? This odor-absorbing powder keeps your space smelling its best and even works on multi-cat homes!
Promising review: "The only thing that truly works! Having had cats my entire life, I have tried probably everything on the market that claims to eliminate cat litter smell and nothing ever has done what this does. I have a male and female cat and I cannot smell litter after using this. No smell! It’s amazing!" —Meghan
8. The uber-popular Chom Chom — it's a reusable pet hair remover that collects all the hair and lint from clothes, furniture, car seats, cat towers, etc., into a chamber, so all you have to do is remove and throw it away. Over 113,000 reviewers have rated it five stars, and we agree: if a member of your family happens to have four legs and very long hair, this is a must-buy.
I just got one of these, and I use it on everything. My chow chow puppy is only a year old, so when I got this, I hadn't even experienced his true shedding season, but he's already started leaving fur any and everywhere around my house. This roller keeps my couch, bed, blankets, and definitely my clothes, looking like I don't even have a dog at home. It's my new favorite product, seriously.
Promising review: "I have a golden retriever and the shedding is out of control. My fabric sofa is constantly covered in hair and I finally decided to try this after reading an article about popular TikTok products. The reviews do not lie, this thing works magic!! I wish I had taken a before and after picture because the difference is noticeable. I watched the video tutorial before I tried it to ensure I was using it properly and everything he says is true, you do really have to put your arm to work with vigorous back and forth movement! However, I find it's a great arm workout and it works wonders." —Joanne Ertel
9. A bottle of Folex spot remover with over 49,000 5-star ratings from customers amazed at how effectively it makes stains disappear from pretty much any fabric surface. If you've got a kitten that loves to tempt fate by batting at mugs and glasses...worry less about the mess with this in your cleaning arsenal.
Promising review: "I've been using this spot/stain remover for about 10 years now. It really is magic. I've removed numerous stains and spots with it over the years and have only come across two stains that it would not remove. Unfortunately, I don't know what the stains were caused by, so can't pass that along. I've used it on both carpet and upholstery, and it has never changed the color of either. I would definitely test it on an inconspicuous area first, though, as the directions state. And it's so easy to use: Spray some on the stain, agitate it with your fingertips, then blot dry with a cloth or paper towel. You may have to let it sit on tougher stains for a few minutes before agitating and blotting, but I only had to do that once or twice. Definitely recommend." —Alex
10. A bag of premium clumping litter, which boasts a hard-working odor-control, dust-free, and low-tracking formula. Over 46,000 people have rated this 5 stars for a damn good reason.
Promising review: "Love Dr. Elsey's cat litter! I have tried several brands throughout the years with my cats and this one clumps nice and it doesn’t stick to the bottom of the pan hardly at all. If it does stick a little, it will scoop off easily. It has almost NO DUST and the litter barely sticks to my cat’s paws. This litter is superior over all of the brands I have tried. It also has good odor control too. I smell it a little bit but not as much as some of the other brands. If you’re thinking about trying Dr. Elsey’s litter, go for it, I don’t think you would be disappointed... Make sure you get the ULTRA litter. I have tried the other ones and they are pretty good too, but this one is the best out of all of Dr. Elsie’s litter." —Roku Fan
11. Plus, this double-layered litter mat created with a honeycomb design to catch and trap litter your cat might track onto the floor. And whenever you're ready to clean, just press the sides in to open the mat and dump it out (into the litter box or trash)! This way, you don't have to worry about stepping on crunching litter while walking barefoot across your carpeted floors.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Jenae Sitzes uses these protectors, and here's what she has to say: "I've been using this trapper mat for months now, and while it's pretty much impossible to eliminate all litter from your home if you own even one cat, let alone several, this mat has made keeping the floor of my litter box room MUCH more manageable. Unlike other mats, where the litter just kind of sits on top and eventually gets kicked elsewhere, this mat is designed so that the litter falls through the holes and stays inside the mat until you're ready to dump it. It's made out of an EVA material that's supposed to be gentle enough for cat paws, and my two kitties don't seem to have a problem walking on it. I *highly* recommend getting the larger 30-by-24-inch mat to extend the coverage area — I initially got the smaller one but went back for the larger size, and it's perfect. Note that the mat will probably have a fold down the middle when it first arrives, but just give it some time and weigh it down with something if needed; it'll lay flat."
Promising review: "I have three indoor cats, and they used to track cat litter everywhere in my house! I mean, it was everywhere! Since I've been using this mat, the amount of cat litter that gets tracked around has been reduced by about 95%. I'm not exaggerating. I used to have to vacuum up the tracked litter several times a day. Now I vacuum it up about once a week, and it's still less than I used to have in one day. I wish I had gotten this mat years ago. My cats even love the texture of it, and roll around on it frequently. You don't really even have to empty it. You can vacuum the litter out of it with a dust buster or hose attachment. It truly is miraculous!" —Amazon Customer
