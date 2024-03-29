37 Products That Make Cleaning Up After Your Pet Way Way Easier

My best friend swears by this enzyme cleaner — she says it's the only product that's actually gotten rid of any odors after cleaning up an accident left by her beloved cat, Winston.

And of course, check the ingredients (or with your vet) and do a spot test before spraying down your cat!

Promising reviews: "Loved that I could use this on all items related to my kittens. Sprayed down their cat tunnel toys, their stuffed animals, the carpet they played on, their cat bed AND to wipe down my kittens. You would not know I have 3 kittens and 1 adult cat if you come into my house. No cat smells, including no litter box smells!! Highly recommended." —Luana Aiona



"I have a cat with, shall we say, 'digestive issues.' After his visits to the litter box, at times I would literally gag, it smelled so bad. I have lost count of the things I have tried. Some worked better than others but they all just 'covered up' the scent. Until this stuff. This is nothing short of miraculous. He goes, I cover and then spray it into the box and into the air — and the smell is not just covered but GONE. As in no trace of it at all. Now, you have to use several sprays in the air but no lie, the smell is just gone as if it never was. A miracle in a bottle, for me at least." —Angela Prose

Get it from Amazon for $23.97+ (available in multipacks).