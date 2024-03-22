Here Are 52 Products To Help You Get One Step Closer To Your Dream Kitchen

1. A top-rated air fryer that conveniently fits on your counter and allows you to make wings, fries, mini tarts, egg rolls, and more crispy, delicious, fried-tasting foods in practically no time and with less oil!
It'll also help you dramatically cut down on the amount of takeout ordered to your front door. You may end up even wanting to cook more once you start using it!
BuzzFeed editor Hannah Loewentheil bought this air fryer during quarantine, and has zero regrets: "Friends of mine were raving about their new Instant Vortex Plus 6-in-1 Air Fryer, so after reading similar feedback on Amazon, I decided it looked like a winner. I figured I would be using this appliance primarily as air air fryer, but as an added bonus, it can also roast, broil, bake, re-heat, and dehydrate food. I've had this air fryer for about three weeks now, and I can honestly say it's become the hero of my kitchen. It preheats quickly, it's large enough to hold a good amount of food at once, it's easy to clean, and it makes food taste crispy on the outside and moist on the inside without any oil. I've been using my air fryer to make vegetables just about every night and it makes them taste so good. If you're cooking for kids, picky eaters, or you just don't get so excited about eating vegetables, the air fryer could be perfect for you. If you like chicken, the air fryer might change your life, and I don't mean that to be dramatic. The air fryer produces restaurant-quality chicken that tastes absurdly decadent, except there's no oil involved in the cooking — just air. Thanks to the air fryer, the chicken gets so crispy. I couldn't believe I made this at home!!"
Get the 6-in-1 4-quart size from Amazon for $106+ (available in five sizes and four styles).
2. A baker's rack if your dream kitchen prominently features more storage and counter space than your current one offers. This space-saving piece offers much-needed kitchen storage with its large countertop, three shelves, and four hanging hooks (for mugs or utensils), and even eight S-hooks for lighter objects that can be hung!
You should make sure to check the dimensions of any appliance before purchasing, but many reviewers have been able to fit their microwave!
Promising review: "Really like this small baker's rack. It fit at the end of my cabinet perfectly and holds my microwave and my Ninja cooker perfectly. Color was great with my cabinets. Seems very sturdy once all put together. Feet adjust for floor variation for more stability. Love it!" —Gwendolyn
Get it from Wayfair for $96.99+ (originally $131.99; available in three colors).
3. A Keurig K-Mini coffee maker because what's a dream kitchen without a coffee maker? In case you only need to make a hot cup of joe for one or two, this sleek little gadget takes up barely any room on the counter. *chef's kiss*
Promising review: "It’s the PERFECT size for my dorm room. Super pretty color and super cute. Nothing bad to say about this product. Shipped quickly and works great. Can’t wait for my 2 a.m. essay coffees with this bad boy!" —Mary
Get it from Amazon for $49.99+ (originally $99.99; available in six colors).
4. *OR* a drip coffee maker that'll take your daily brew to barista levels with its hi-tech features, including Voice-To-Brew controls, four brewing strengths, auto-brew, and Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility for programming, so your coffee is ready before you even enter the kitchen. So, basically, the iPhone of coffee makers, idk.
It includes a 10-cup capacity carafe and stores your favorite settings for number of cups brewed, preferred temperature (185º–205º F), and brew strength. It also has built-in Wi-Fi that works with the SmartHQ app, Alexa, and Google, so you can program your java ahead of time. BTW, you'll need cone-shaped filters for this!
Promising review: "I bought this gorgeous machine for my coffee snob husband for Father’s Day. I went with the stainless and thermal carafe. After going through roughly six coffee makers in the last three years, we found a keeper. I thought he was going to cry drinking the first cup brewed using the Gold setting. Price is a little steep, but certainly cheaper than the total cost of all the fails we’ve gone through. Bonus points for the engagement of our teenagers setting it up on Wi-Fi and integrating with Alexa. I love the the convenience of the app. It makes setting schedules so easy. I can set up the entire week based on everyone’s calendar. It’s amazeballs. We have yet to play around with the settings since Gold has been a win, but the ability to make the amount you want on demand is wonderful. We usually start out the day with the max of 10 cups (I do wish it was 12), then make additional smaller amounts on demand. Brew time is FAST, maybe six minutes. I keep meaning to time it and keep forgetting. This is a fancy looking maker and looks amazing on the countertop. Even the box is high-end. My frugal husband gave me serious side-eye when opening it. I could see the 'WTF did you spend on this?' on his face. First cup and he was content and would possibly have sacrificed our first born for it. It’s a keeper." —Hilary
Get it from Amazon for $240.99 (available in three colors and with a thermal or glass carafe).
5. A glass and stainless-steel oil sprayer to effortlessly grease your pans, veggies, and meat with a consistent mist instead of a haphazardly eyeballed drizzle. With this, your veggies will be evenly coated in a jiffy and ready to roast!
Promising review: "The sprayer is made with a high-quality glass container and a spraying nozzle capable of producing a very fine mist. This is perfect for coating baking pans with oil and other cooking needs. The trigger is smooth and easy to use. The slim profile makes it easy to store and doesn't clog up precious kitchen storage space." —K.K.
Get it from Amazon for $9.23.
6. A Yonanas fruit soft-serve maker designed to churn frozen fruits into creamy (and vegan) desserts that are ready to enjoy in literal minutes! This is just perfect for anyone who has loads of overripe fruit on hand and doesn't want to waste it *OR* anyone who gets a craving for a frozen dessert every now and then!
Plus it comes with a dessert book with over 30 recipes to help you get started!
Promising review: "I saw one of these in action at a friends house like five years ago and thought it was just a made up memory, because making ice cream out of solely frozen fruit seems wild. But when I saw a TikTok about it I immediately went to Amazon and bought it. Literally this was the BEST decision of my life. I cannot believe still how amazing this thing is! It makes the creamiest, best tasting fruit ice cream ever. It’s easy to take apart and clean, and super easy to use." —DMCKAY
Get it from Amazon for $32.99.
7. Matte-steel cabinet pulls, so you can get rid of those typical new-build or apartment knobs that everyone has and add a modernized style to your kitchen. And switching them out couldn't be simpler: you just need a screwdriver!
Make sure to measure the distance between the screw holes in your cabinets before ordering so you know they'll fit!
Promising review: "Perfect! They were exactly what I was going for! Great quality, very durable, and actually have some weight to them. Great purchase for replacing all of the hardware in my kitchen and bathroom for the camper I am remodeling. Definitely would recommend, especially at such an amazing price. Great value for great quality!" —Summertime
Get it from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in quantities one through 60 and in seven colors).
8. A 12-piece ceramic, nonstick Caraway cookware set that adds color to your kitchen with premium functionality you can depend on. The entire set is oven-safe, designed with nontoxic coating, and even includes a lid holder and pan rack for convenient storage!
This set includes a 10.5-inch frying pan, 3-quart saucepan with lid, 6.5-quart Dutch oven with lid, 4.5-quart sauté pan with lid, four modular magnetic pan racks, and a canvas lid holder with hooks.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Amanda Davis has one of these sets, and here's her review: "I started out with just the cream-colored sauté pan and loved it so much I knew I *needed* the entire set. TL;DR the hype is absolutely real. This cookware is gorge in person, but I love that it's actually non-stick! It's so easy to cook on, it's easy to clean, and it's cute enough to leave on top of the stove for all (i.e. me) to see. I also love the pan and lid storage that comes with the set. They each fit inside my kitchen cabinets perfectly and really help with keeping things tidy and organized. I'd say it's definitely worth the investment!"
Get the 12-piece set from Amazon for $355.50+ (available in six colors) or straight from Caraway for $355.50+ (originally $545; available in 12 colorways).
9. Orrrr an under-$100 12-piece nonstick cookware set — it's dishwasher-safe and built-to-last thanks to diamond-reinforced nonstick coating, comfort grip handles, and a spiraled bottom for even heating.
Each set includes an 8-inch fry pan, 10-inch fry pan, 2-quart saucepan with lid, 5-quart Dutch oven with lid, stainless steel steamer basket, 4-quart deep sauté pan with lid, 10-inch square griddle pan, bamboo turner and spoon.
Promising reviews: "What a great sturdy set. So impressed. You can’t go wrong with these! I bought them because I was moving and not taking things with me. So my thought was I’ll get these and then order a better set later. Well there is no need for a better set when you already have it. Bought another set for my daughter as a housewarming gift (different color) and she loves them as well! Look no further!" —ksolt
"I bought this set 3 years ago. I use them all the time, and they’ve held up beautifully. No scratches, no weird stains, no food stuck to the pan. I was thinking that I wanted new pans (for the color, nothing more), but these work so well that I’m not replacing them." —emmyson
Get it from our Goodful shop on Amazon for $79.99+ (available in four colors).
10. A top-rated Toshiba voice-controlled microwave for anyone who loves to multitask and you want to be able to pop ingredients in the microwave and get right back to mixing without worrying about over- or under-cooking. This microwave can be controlled with Alexa or through an app, so you can check the status of your food, reheat it for longer, and even *mute* the annoying beeping function from rooms away!
BTW, the voice control feature on this microwave is Alexa-powered, so you'll need an Echo Dot to get her going.
Promising review: "I love this microwave!! I needed one that was the same size for a specific space on my counter. Most larger microwaves are extremely expensive if they're of good quality. However, this one was very reasonable, and it's surpassed my wildest expectations. Besides being the perfect size and not being overly heavy, it also connects to my Alexa. I can be doing other things in my kitchen and just talk to Alexa, and she will automatically start the microwave. If you don't have an Alexa, there is an app for the microwave that works with your Wi-Fi. So, that is another option that works really well! I'm extremely impressed by all of the functions available to me! You won't be disappointed if you buy this one!" —Sweetthang
Get it from Amazon for $139.99+.
11. A slim storage cart designed with locking wheels in case your kitchen is TINY and you need to capitalize on all the space you can, including that awkward empty space in between appliances, the extra inches next to the counter or sink, or even that area beside the fridge — voilà extra storage!
Promising reviews: "I don’t have a pantry in my kitchen and I wanted something for large bottles and jars. This cart fits perfectly between refrigerator and the kitchen counter. Sturdy!" —Betsy
"This cart looks great in the bathroom. It doesn't take up much space and is a nice place for storage and decor. It's very sturdy and easy to put together." —Dana L.
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in three colors).
12. A set of under-cabinet lights because why should your dream kitchen only exist in Sims 4?! Bring your kitchen to life with the perfect lighting, making it look like you broke the bank with renovations when you ::whispers:: only spent $20.
Promising review: "I am in real estate and known as a lighting snob. The first thing I look at in a kitchen if there is under cabinet lighting. These are so nice (it helps if you have a lip at the bottom of your cabinets). They are a true white, very bright, and I was lucky they were just the length I needed. I just ordered a set and had them shipped to my mom's as her halogen transformer which is buried in a wall, fried and I drives me nuts that the workspace on the counter is dark. I can't wait until I make the 250-mile drive to install them. I may buy more just to use at our listings!" —pauly
Get a 10' strand with 60 lights from Amazon for $19.80 (available in cool or warm white).