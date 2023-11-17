Here Are 33 Products For Anyone Who Wants A Clean Home But Doesn't Want To Do The Work

1. A reusable roller dog hair remover because wearing all black is your year-round aesthetic, but your pet (that you love and adore with everything in you) sheds light-colored hair everywhere. This roller will remove hair from your couch, bed, car, and yes, even your wardrobe, effortlessly.
Promising review: "I have a golden retriever and the shedding is out of control. My fabric sofa is constantly covered in hair and I finally decided to try this after reading an article about popular TikTok products. The reviews do not lie, this thing works magic!! I wish I had taken a before and after picture because the difference is noticeable. I watched the video tutorial before I tried it to ensure I was using it properly and everything he says is true, you do really have to put your arm to work with vigorous back-and-forth movement! However, I find it's a great arm workout and it works wonders." —Joanne Ertel
2. A tub of the bestselling Pink Stuff that'll turn those "impossible" stains and messes into something possible to clean with its mildly abrasive formula, so all you need is a microfiber cloth or sponge and a little elbow grease. Seriously, use it on almost everything, including your caked-up oven, burnt-up pan bottoms, scummy shower walls, and even those unfortunate doodles from your little one's artist phase.
Promising review: "I had tried everything to get the hardware stains off my shower. CLR, metal scrubbing pads, vinegar, and many other things. I thought I'd end up having to replace all the faucets. I saw this in a BuzzFeed article and thought, no way it's THAT good... It's that good. It's better than good. It's wild how good it is. My shower looks better than new. It took rust stains off tile. It took years of hard water scale buildup off in seconds. It is literally a miracle product." —Amazon Customer
3. A powerful dishwashing spray with over 27,000 5-star ratings because of how effectively it cleans your dishes. If you're someone who leaves dishes to "soak" overnight, this will do all the work of that soak in under 10 minutes, so add this to your cart ASAP and see this product work its magic in real time.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Elizabeth Lilly uses this dishwashing spray and deems it a must-have, and here's why: "I live in an apartment without a dishwasher, and I honestly use that as an excuse to order takeout food instead of cooking. But, as soon as I got my hands on a bottle of this stuff (regular Dawn is my go-to dish soap, BTW), I put it to use on both a saucepan I used to make homemade enchilada sauce *and* the casserole dish I baked those enchiladas, which had a ton of caked-on food. It really does work like I say it does! Like, scary well."
4. A pair of sweeper slippers ingeniously designed with a stretchy microfiber cover that can be worn on your feet (keeping toes toasty) or used on your favorite sweeper to collect dirt, pet hair, and more with barely any effort.
Promising review: "I absolutely love these! I kind of bought them as a joke. I hate wearing socks, shoes, or slippers, but I also HATE dirty feet. These were the answer I was looking for! They are lightweight on my feet...hardly notice I'm wearing them, and by golly they pick up the dust and dirt that our dog leaves behind! They also wash very nicely. These looked brand-new after being washed. I'm very pleased with my purchase!" —Tim S.
5. An automatic bleach toilet cleaning system — it's ready to clean your toilet bowl with every flush, meaning there's less work for you to do after install. Talk about getting a dirty job done quick and easy!
It's super quick to install, and one cartridge can last up to three months!
Promising review: "I love this thing. The concept is simple and yet undiscovered until now. Installation was easy and the system keeps the bleach out of the tank where it could damage the seals and sent it directly to the bowl. I had a couple of times where I had to brush the bowl but the problem was above the water line (very hot summer, lots of evaporation?) but we're talking two times in three months and barely any need. The three-month life expired two weeks before I changed the cartridge, so it lasted more than promised. I would have left it i place longer just to experiment, but that's just who I am, so I replaced it. (Caveat: My wife and I are the only residents in the house, so larger families probably have more flushes/month). Thank you, Flowmaster. Job well done." —John K.
6. A no-scrub Wet and Forget weekly shower cleaner for anyone who doesn't have enough time to tackle the stubborn rings in their bathtub — or worse the mildew growing in the hard-to-reach corners of your shower. All you have to do is spray down your shower after getting out and remember to rinse it before the next time you get in. After a few days of daily use, you can start doing weekly applications and check cleaning your shower off your daily chore list.
Promising review: "This product is so easy to use. As you can see from the pictures, my bathtub was stained pretty good. The guy who owned the house before me used Ajax to clean it so it has almost no enamel left on it. Nothing could get the staining out until I bought this. After four eight-hour applications, you can see the difference. I highly recommend this to everybody and once it’s completely clean I’m gonna go on the once-a-week application. I actually bought another bottle for my dad and mom." —Domenick R. Stamegna
7. A bottle of Goo Gone foaming spray to tackle that greasy, caked-up oven you inherited from the previous tenant. With a spray and a scrub, it'll be like new.
8. Orrr oven cleaning kit created with 100% plant-based ingredients, so you can feel good about cleaning your oven. This kit includes an oven scrub, a surface cleaner, and a metallic scouring sponge, so you can really tackle difficult messes.
Promising review: "Holy cow, do these cleaners work. And the company’s integrity around using natural ingredients and having as green of an environmental impact as possible is just an incredible bonus! I have tried everything to clean my oven of the baked on grease and nothing has ever worked, until now. Five minutes and mild scrubbing and my oven doors are good as new. Love!" —Elizabeth D.
Everneat (formerly Cleaning Studio) is a small business in Connecticut creating an assortment of plant-based cleaning and household products.
9. A bottle of Liquid Plumr Pro Strength Hair Clog Eliminator, which has over 9,000 5-star ratings for how effectively it'll clear your stubbornly clogged drain. When they say "eliminate," this gel-based drain cleaner literally melts hair away in three simple steps: pour, let sit, and drain with piping-hot water. And all for under $10! 😭
BTW, this product is designed specifically for drains clogged with hair!
Having never read a review of this product, I used it and now I'm furious I didn't do a before and after photo. My shower drain, which had hair from previous tenants, soap scum deep in there, and more grossness from before I moved in five months ago...is now 98% clear and looks like a completely new drain. The hair that is still there is attached to my handy dandy drain cover, so no biggie to get rid of. This was the easiest drain product I've ever used and it didn't require me to even look at the nastiest lurking down there. All I had to do was pour the entire bottle (I poured most of it, but I was skeptical, so I saved some just in case), let it sit for 15 minutes, and then pour hot water down the drain. For this, I boiled water in my tea pot and poured it down the drain and everything is gone! I could cry. This is my new go-to drain product from now on — so if your drain is gross and you want nothing to do with it, definitely grab a bottle of this!
Promising review: "I wanted to wait awhile before I left a review, you know, just to make sure it worked worked lol. Our drain was super clogged with hair and soap scum! Three women, a golden retriever and a golden doodle! So when I say super clogged, I mean SUPER CLOGGED. No water was draining. I tried to use one of those sticks that you put down the drain to pull hair out and I got very little. I poured the whole jug in the drain hole, a bunch of it just sat in the bottom of the tub because it was just that clogged. After I poured that in, I started a big pot of water on the stove. After about 30 minutes, my water was veryyyy hot, but I didn't let it get to a boil. I took it into the bathroom, and I could tell a little drain action was going on because the stuff wasn't pooled way up into the tub anymore. I poured just a little hot water in and watched. Nothing happened. I finally just poured the whole pot of water in and BAM, the tub took a second and it drained. Honestly, I thought I was at the point of having to call a plumber, so I was shocked. I turned the water on and filled up the tub just to see what happened, and it kept draining perfectly! We're at about a month later and she's still draining like a champ! So, I would recommend this product a million times over, 10/10!" —Ian
10. A microfiber blinds duster for anyone who keeps wondering where all the dust in their home is coming from — it's probably the blinds. This duster is designed with blades, so you can clean several blinds with one swipe!
Promising review: "I love this product!! It works fantastic! I am a housekeeper for several private homes. My least favorite job is cleaning window blinds! I have used about every method there is, but the job is still very time consuming. The main reason it takes so long is you must clean each and every slat separately to do the job right. Not anymore! With this product, you can clean two slats at once and it cleans them the first swipe! The microfiber is the key to getting all the dust and the design of the product makes it super easy! PLUS this tool can be used on different types of blinds because it is flexible! I have used it on wooden shutters, plastic vertical patio door blinds, and horizontal metal 'mini' blinds. Additionally, the microfiber 'sleeve' that fits on the tool is washable and it comes with five of them so it's a real value, being reusable and with so many to use it should last a long time before they all completely wear out! This product deserves 10 stars!" —Sandy D
11. *OR* a microfiber dusting glove, so simple to use that you might end up getting really excited to dust everything in your house! Simply wear this thick glove and watch as it traps dirt, lint, pet hair, and dust from every surface you touch: candles, screens, shelves, blinds, and more!
Promising review: "Do you hate having to dust around things? I know I do. This glove is ideal — you can just wipe away dust while easily maneuvering around odds and ends in your way. Because it’s your own hand inside the glove it’s also easy to maneuver over oddly shaped things like silk plants or blinds. I absolutely recommend this!" —Clever_Collectors
12. A bottle of Folex spot remover with over 49,000 5-star ratings from customers amazed at how effectively it disappears stains from pretty much any fabric surface. Go ahead, enjoy that sloppy joe or bowl of spaghetti on your brand-new couch. With this in your cleaning arsenal, you can't lose.
Promising review: "I've been using this spot/stain remover for about 10 years now. It really is magic. I've removed numerous stains and spots with it over the years and have only come across two stains that it would not remove. Unfortunately, I don't know what the stains were caused by, so can't pass that along. I've used it on both carpet and upholstery, and it has never changed the color of either. I would definitely test it on an inconspicuous area first, though, as the directions state. And it's so easy to use: Spray some on the stain, agitate it with your fingertips, then blot dry with a cloth or paper towel. You may have to let it sit on tougher stains for a few minutes before agitating and blotting, but I only had to do that once or twice. Definitely recommend." —Alex
13. A reusable weighted bottle cleaner that'll not only reach the bottoms of bottles your sponge or brushes have never seen, but it'll actually scrub all the gunk away too! All you have to do is drop it in, and in the words of Taylor Swift: "shake, shake, shake, shake, shake, shake!"
Each sponge should last around four months.
Cleanzy Sponges is a Black-owned small business that specializes in a problem-solving gadget to get all your bottleneck and drink containers nice and clean.