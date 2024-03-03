1. A reusable roller dog hair remover because wearing all black is your year-round aesthetic, but your pet (that you love and adore with everything in you) sheds light-colored hair everywhere. This roller will remove hair from your couch, bed, car, and yes, even your wardrobe, effortlessly.
Promising review: "I have a golden retriever and the shedding is out of control. My fabric sofa is constantly covered in hair and I finally decided to try this after reading an article about popular TikTok products. The reviews do not lie, this thing works magic!! I wish I had taken a before and after picture because the difference is noticeable. I watched the video tutorial before I tried it to ensure I was using it properly and everything he says is true, you do really have to put your arm to work with vigorous back-and-forth movement! However, I find it's a great arm workout and it works wonders." —Joanne Ertel
Get it from Amazon for $27.99 (available in three colors).
2. A tub of the bestselling Pink Stuff that'll turn those "impossible" stains and messes into something possible to clean with its mildly abrasive formula, so all you need is a microfiber cloth or sponge and a little elbow grease. Seriously, use it on almost everything, including your caked-up oven, burnt-up pan bottoms, scummy shower walls, and even those unfortunate doodles from your little one's artist phase.
Promising review: "I had tried everything to get the hardware stains off my shower. CLR, metal scrubbing pads, vinegar, and many other things. I thought I'd end up having to replace all the faucets. I saw this in a BuzzFeed article and thought, no way it's THAT good... It's that good. It's better than good. It's wild how good it is. My shower looks better than new. It took rust stains off tile. It took years of hard water scale buildup off in seconds. It is literally a miracle product." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $5.97.
3. A top-rated power scrubber with over 15,000 5-star ratings because it does all the deep cleaning of your grout, tile, and whatever else for you! Remember when you used to manually scrub hard-to-clean spots with a standard toothbrush? Well, this high-powered, oscillating scrubber will get it done quicker and a thousand times better, delivering the clean of your dreams.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Natalie Brown put this to the test, and here's what she thought about it: "This thing works small miracles: I cleaned about half of my bathroom's grout to its original sparkling-clean cream color in 40 minutes, and it took honestly no effort at all. I literally sat on the floor, dipped the bristles in a Castile soap dilution (2–3 drops of soap + 1/2 cup of water; but you could use almost any cleaner of your choice), then lazily ran the scrubber back and forth over a 6-inch section of grimy, dark-gray grout — and it only took about 30 seconds for that grout to go from dingy to bright. I started by using the specialty grout brush, but then I decided to try it with the default brush and that seemed to work just as well, IMHO!" Check out her full power scrubber review.
Get it from Amazon for $22.21. You can also get a special grout-cleaning brush head that can be swapped in for the regular one for $11.46.
4. A Dawn Powerwash bundle for anyone whose stress is mainly caused by the growing stack of dishes in the sink that you keep putting off for "tomorrow." 😩😩😩 Well, it's a new day, and this top-rated dish soap saves you time by eliminating the need for a pre-soak since the spray helps break down grease and food debris in minutes. And then you just wipe the mess away. 🥲
This bundle includes one spray bottle and three refills.
Promising review: “The first place I tried this was in my air fryer basket. It gets caked with the grease that comes from the food. The dishwasher doesn't get it clean. I sprayed this on it and within a few minutes, the soap started turning a brownish color. I sprayed a little more and let it sit for an hour. All of the grease came off with a rinse!! Bonus use: I just used it to get resin off of mine and my daughter's hands!! How did I ever live without this??" —A D
Get it from Amazon for $17.50.
5. A bottle of Liquid Plumr Pro Strength Hair Clog Eliminator, which has over 9,000 5-star ratings for how effectively it'll clear your stubbornly clogged drain. When they say "eliminate," this gel-based drain cleaner literally melts hair away in three simple steps: pour, let sit, and drain with piping-hot water. And all for under $10! 😭
BTW, this product is designed specifically for drains clogged with hair! For a different drain cleaner, check out this one!
Having never read a review of this product, I used it and now I'm furious I didn't do a before and after photo. My shower drain, which had hair from previous tenants, soap scum deep in there, and more grossness from before I moved in five months ago...is now 98% clear and looks like a completely new drain. The hair that is still there is attached to my handy dandy drain cover, so no biggie to get rid of. This was the easiest drain product I've ever used and it didn't require me to even look at the nastiest lurking down there. All I had to do was pour the entire bottle (I poured most of it, but I was skeptical, so I saved some just in case), let it sit for 15 minutes, and then pour hot water down the drain. For this, I boiled water in my tea pot and poured it down the drain and everything is gone! I could cry. This is my new go-to drain product from now on — so if your drain is gross and you want nothing to do with it, definitely grab a bottle of this!
Promising review: "I wanted to wait awhile before I left a review, you know, just to make sure it worked worked lol. Our drain was super clogged with hair and soap scum! Three women, a golden retriever and a golden doodle! So when I say super clogged, I mean SUPER CLOGGED. No water was draining. I tried to use one of those sticks that you put down the drain to pull hair out and I got very little. I poured the whole jug in the drain hole, a bunch of it just sat in the bottom of the tub because it was just that clogged. After I poured that in, I started a big pot of water on the stove. After about 30 minutes, my water was veryyyy hot, but I didn't let it get to a boil. I took it into the bathroom, and I could tell a little drain action was going on because the stuff wasn't pooled way up into the tub anymore. I poured just a little hot water in and watched. Nothing happened. I finally just poured the whole pot of water in and BAM, the tub took a second and it drained. Honestly, I thought I was at the point of having to call a plumber, so I was shocked. I turned the water on and filled up the tub just to see what happened, and it kept draining perfectly! We're at about a month later and she's still draining like a champ! So, I would recommend this product a million times over, 10/10!" —Ian
Get it from Amazon for $16.60.
6. *OR* a drain clearing tool that's designed with a rotating handle and a snake with 4,000 micro hooks. It's thin enough to fit down a drain without moving the cover, so you can get all that hair and grossness clogging up your tub and then ratchet it out in a single pull. Before you call the plumber, see if the problem can be fixed with a simple DIY attempt.
Promising review: "I don’t write many reviews, but when something blows my mind like this, I have to! Not only did this remove an enormous amount of hair from my drain, it took less than 30 seconds to do so! I didn’t really read the instructions, but it’s pretty straightforward. Stuck it in the drain, cranked the handle, pulled it out. Voila, no more hair! Buy it! You won’t be disappointed." —Linsey Walker
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
7. A set of drill brush attachments in case getting on your hands and knees and scrubbing until you're spent isn't getting the soap scum off your shower walls. Attach this handy brush head to your drill and watch as it powerfully scrubs and cleans all the grime and gunk away on tons of surfaces, from your shower to your counters...and even your gutter!
The drill is NOT included. But if you don't have a drill or doubt the power of your current one, here's one you might like.
Promising review: "These brushes, paired with some liquid glass cooktop cleaner, MIRACULOUSLY cleaned soap scum and limescale deposits from the doors. It took a lot of work but these brushes succeeded where everything else failed. My sister thought the doors were frosted glass, that's how bad the buildup was on them. After a weekend's work (with frequent breaks so I wouldn't burn out my husband's DeWalt cordless drill), the results are amazing." —Mary in Nebraska
Get it from Amazon for $18.95 (available in five bristle stiffness options).
Useful Products is a small business that specializes in drill-cleaning brushes and attachments.
8. A laundry stain remover, which immediately starts working on contact with fresh or set-in stains. If you tend to accidentally drop food on yourself, forget your ink pen is open, or you have one or more messy people in your life, this top-rated remover is a must-have.
Promising review: "This stuff is awesome! It took out a few orange stains that had been on my white shorts forever. I sprayed the spots, left them overnight, and the next morning they were gone! I'm so glad I found this stuff." —Alyssa Maloney
Get it from Amazon for $7.49+ (available in various multi-packs and refill sizes).
9. Keurig cleaning cups because you've gotta clean your coffee maker if you want your fave caffeinated beverages to continue tasting as delicious as they should. All you have to do is pop in one of these cleaning pods and let your Keurig do its thing! You'll be super grossed out, but grateful when you see all the gunk coming out of your coffee maker that won't make it into your next cup.
Promising review: "This is an excellent product that I cannot say enough good things about. I had thrown away my current Keurig machine thinking it was broken. I decided to try to resurrect it using these cleaners, and I am glad I did! One cup took care of years of neglect on my part (lesson learned). Because there was so much cleaning needed, I used two cups, and now the machine works perfectly. So glad I discovered this product and highly recommend. I am thinking a three-month interval to keep the machine in good condition. Thank you so much!" —Susan
Get a 6-pack from Amazon for $9.95 (also available in a 12-pack).
10. An EasyWring microfiber spin mop and bucket set if your floors stay grimy because you'll do whatever it takes to avoid a sopping wet mop head. This nifty gadget wrings the mop automatically, which helps speed up drying time so you can thoroughly clean your home without tip-toeing around a wet floor hours later. Plus, the mop head boasts a unique shape to get into all sorts of nooks and crannies, and the microfiber mop head is machine washable!
Promising review: "I had had it with my broken basic mop and bucket. I tried to just get a dollar store Swiffer to get us by, but that wasn't cutting it at all. With three boys and a dog who makes his rounds on all the furniture and every exposed corner, I had to do something. After seeing a TikTok where a woman demonstrated this mop to clean her walls, and hearing my boss raving about it, I decided to click the Amazon button. Let me tell you, I HATE cleaning, I HATE mopping, but I LOVE for things to be clean. I was able to mop the entire house TWICE (Because it was that dirty. Please don't judge.) within an hour. A few days later I mopped the entire house again within 10 minutes because they weren't quite as dirty. On another positive note, my boys love the spinner and think it’s a toy! So, every time I get the bucket out my 10-year-old and 4-year-old ask to mop the house because they think it’s fun. MAJOR BONUS!" —Molly
Get it from Amazon for $34.97.