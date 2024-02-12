Here Are 25 Sex Toys That Left Reviewers With A Big Wet Mess

This toy has eight intensity settings and a flexible internal shaft, allowing a customized fit for customized pleasure.

My coworker-slash–fellow sex toy enthusiast Taylor Steele swears by this one: "Y'all. Y'all. This is the one. The sticker shock is absolutely worth it when you get it home and experience new shocks of your own. Its perfectly sculpted and super-flexible insert curves to hit my G-spot like no toy ever has. Meanwhile, its suction head is doing the lord's work; it's probably the closest to simulating oral sex I've experienced from a suction toy. If you've been hunting that rare blended orgasm, lemme just tell you that with the Enigma, it becomes far less rare. And you might wanna lay a towel down before playtime...if you know what I mean."

Promising review: "This sultry silicone masterpiece of art and pleasure... I have no words. Literally, I can't speak for minutes after it's through with me — which is much longer than it takes to bring me from zero to cosmic, mind-erasing explosions of YES! Like seriously I have not experienced this level before and I am pretty, ahem, experienced. My only complaint is that my bedding has bite marks in it from trying not to alert the other people in my house to just how phenomenal a time I'm having all by myself. Buy it, ride it into the sunset, and don't look back." —surly_gurly

"Wow! I never thought a toy would have the capability of making me squirt; It felt so so so good!! 100000% would recommend!! Please get your hands on it and enjoy your release!" —Lillian730

Get it from Lelo for $199 or Amazon for $149.25 (available in black and pink).