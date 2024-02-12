Here Are 25 Sex Toys That Left Reviewers With A Big Wet Mess

Skip To Content
    1. A bent glass pleasure wand boasting a dual-ended design for you to use solo or with a partner and bibbidi-boppity-BOOM.

    Reviewer holding pink dual-ended wand
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I was looking for an angled glass toy to perfectly stimulate my G-spot and I got it right on the first shot by purchasing this toy! This toy makes me squirt and cum so fast and like never before. My boyfriend used it on me, and I had the best orgasm of my life! So so pleased with this purchase. The ribbed end is also great for anal stimulation. It’s multipurpose and amazing!" —B.K.

    Get it from Amazon for $11.99.

    2. A dual stimulation rose vibrator designed with a thrusting internal toy and a nine-speed tongue-like petal to externally stimulate your clit, nipples, and...let's be honest, probably your soul, too.

    purple dual-stimulating rose vibrator on bedsheets
    reviewer holding vibrator to show external flicking tongue
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This thing is magic. Both ends vibrate with a multitude of vibration settings. The tongue does all the work. You can alternate between the two. Use both at the same time. Each one has its own separate button on the rose part. They’re kind of hard to see and are pretty close together. Regardless 10/10 best squirt of my life." —Batmilf

    Get it from Amazon for $31.49+ (available in four colors).

    Check out this round-up for more sex toys that simulate oral sex!

    3. A powerful rabbit vibrator that delivers unique kneading and slipping external stimulation in case you're looking for something simple to spice things up.

    purple rabbit vibrator on side displaying kneading clitoral arm
    amazon.com

    This dual-stimulating silicone toy offers 10 powerful vibration modes and 5 inches of insertable length to reach that sweet spot.

    Promising review: "So I usually use toys with my husband. I’ve had a few of these and they just don’t do the job, but this one is just perfection. It has me squirting and orgasming within minutes, especially when my husband is holding it for me. So cheap and the best one I’ve ever had with my husband. The only slight problem is that it’s a bit loud so it’s very hard to use when the children are around." —Angel

    Get it from Amazon for $25.99 (available in purple and teal).

    4. A flexible silicone dildo that allows for added stimulation with its unique texture — plus it has a suction cup base to help it stay put.

    amazon.com

    This 6.9-inch dildo offers just over 5 inches of insertable length above its realistic balls and is 1.81 inches wide.

    Promising review: "Super LOVE! my new favorite toy! And I own a lot of toys n dildos. Love the thickness and the ridges. Feels different at first but absolutely love the feeling of the ridges and bumps as it goes in n out of me. Makes me orgasm extremely hard to the point of squirting uncontrollably! Best toy by far! And super affordable! Soft and flexible with a strong suction base!" —B.T.S.C.H.U.

    "This toy is great! As my first dildo it’s definitely a great starter. And the prostate orgasm you get from this thing is AMAZING!!! I don’t know if it was the ribs on the toy or just how fast I was going but it definitely does not disappoint. Even though it is a bit small for my hole now it is still amazing!" —John

    Get it from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in ten colors and two sizes).

    5. An improved version of the OG, the Magic Wand Plus has the same reliable plug-in cord, with an updated silicone head and four powerful, rumbly vibrations that might just end up shattering your world view on pleasure.

    Magic wand corded Plus massager
    Magic wand cordless rechargeable version
    Magic wand mini cordless massager
    Amazon

    The OG Magic Wand is also formerly known as the Hitachi, just to avoid confusion. Also available in Rechargeable (cordless version with multiple speeds) and Mini (a travel-friendly, cordless version).

    Promising reviews: "I’m a longtime vibe user for almost 20 years and I have no idea why I never bought this sooner. I guess I was originally turned off by the cord and wanted waterproof, but I rarely ever use one in the tub or shower so I decided to give it a try. And look, I can orgasm fairly easily, back to back. But this thing takes orgasms to another LEVEL. Seriously not kidding. Don’t rush it, try some edging... You won’t regret this purchase at all. Stop reading reviews and just buy it!" —Mila

    "Best vibrator I’ve ever owned! I never thought I’d be able to achieve such orgasms in my life! And then I bought this!!! The orgasms never stop with this massager! It’s phenomenal! Only takes a few minutes and I’m in outer space!" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $59.99+ (available in four styles).

    Here's even more wand vibrators if you're in the market, right now!

    6. The Fleshlight Quickshot Vantage, a smaller cousin to the infamous Fleshlight. It boasts an open-ended and compact design that offers versatility for use during partnered or solo play.

    transparent stroker displayed in and outside of case with close-up on interior ribbing
    model eating popsicle out of open-ended fleshlight stroker
    Fleshlight

    It's also waterproof and includes a travel-friendly case for when you want to take it on the go! FYI, some reviewers say that it doesn't work well for anyone with above average girth, so make sure to take into account the measurements!

    Promising reviews: "I am not sure what I was expecting but this is amazing. Myself and my friend both share this as we travel abroad a lot and it’s perfect for solo sessions of chilling with your friend or partner to enhance your self pleasure sessions or playing with a partner. Feels amazing and makes orgasms ‘explosive’ if you know what I mean. Highly suggest for the regular traveller to make those hotel wanks more exciting." —BerkshireJay

    "The fleshlight vantage is an awesome male masturbator toy. It's super light, compact and stimulating. I really enjoy being about to see my shaft as I use it and I find the 'sucking' sound it makes electrifying. Although it does get a bid loud sometimes, make sure to not have anyone near by! Overall a great toy for self pleasure. Don't forget to use lots of a lube! " —Canadianbro

    Get it from Lovehoney for $39.99, Lovers for $38, or Amazon for $34.95.

    7. A hand-blown double-ended glass dildo in case you have thing for inserting really pretty toys into your body.

    Model holding glass dildo with blue bead accents
    amazon.com

    I will always always always remind you that glass toys are perfect for temperature play — and this toy has a beaded end for that fuller feeling and a textured end, so you can play around and figure out which end works best for "massaging" and which one makes the best handle.

    Promising review: "Me and Melinda used it right away. Fountain in the bedroom. Need to get rubber sheets." —Amanda Osborne

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99.

    8. The scintillating Satisfyer Pro 2, boasting 11 intensities of no-contact clitoral stimulation, so you can ride wave after wave of pleasure.

    Gold suction vibrator on blanket
    amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "Two words: squirt machine! This thing will make you have an endless orgasm with squirting buckets included! Warning have extra sheets because after 2–5 minutes of use the bed will be wet and after 15 minutes nothing will be dry! Nothing (you, partner, clothes, bed, walls, and floor)!! Awesome device!" —william ross moore

    "EMERGENCY 🚨 EMERGENCY 🚨 THIS TOY NEEDS TO BE LOCKED. I splooshed all over my bottom back shirt where my ass was sitting on it. Thank gosh nothing dripped onto the carpet. I CAME GOOD. Definitely place a towel under you if you squirt. Just cover the whole floor or bed with towels. Go treat yourself and BUY THIS. No regrets." —Anonymous

    Get it from Amazon for $49.95 (available in three colors).

    9. A curvaceous stainless-steel wand by Njoy boasting 8 inches and two bulbous ends to massage internally and externally.

    Curved stainless steel wand dildo in red box
    amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "Guaranteed to squirt with this thing. No other review needed!! I call it the THUNDER." —Heaven Sent

    "Holy buckets of pussy juice! I had an experience with a lover who made me squirt. I was mortified! But then I began to think...what if I had been able to squirt my whole adult sexual life and never tapped into my own G-spot potentials?! I googled 'toys that make a woman squirt' and the Njoy wand rose like the Excaliber, shining and majestic. I read the reviews, clicked "buy now" and squealed with delight when it arrived. It's heavy...only downside. Other than that...it has really intensified my sexual experiences...mostly with myself. I recommend this toy to all women. Harness your inner flow ladies!" —River Luver

    Get it from Amazon for $68.90.

    10. A waterproof clitoral suction vibrator that has innovative technology to stimulate your clit without direct contact.

    Model holding rose gold and black suction vibrator
    Lovehoney

    This little toy has an ergonomic design for easy handling and six vibration modes to blow your mind.

    Promising reviews: "Honestly thought this would be another waste of money for me, boy was I wrong!! A bit tricky to use first time but once it's in the right spot it takes me to squirting level orgasm in three mins flat! And that's not even on the highest speed setting. Thank god it's waterproof, not like my mattress." —Biggerbetter43

    "This stimulator is hands-down the best and when positioned right your partner can enter you while you continue go play. Warning: place a towel down as you will squirt!" —SFG

    Get it from Lovehoney (only in black/rose gold) or Amazon for $79 (available in five colors).

    11. A classic rabbit vibrator by PlusOne with 10 vibration settings and dual motors, so you can feel everything in the shaft and external tip.

    pink vibrator among pink and white baubles
    @_myplusone / Via instagram.com

    Promising reviews: "I have tried many many different toys and this one has my soul leaving my body! I have a boyfriend of 20 years and he loves using this on me. I used it one night in the middle of the night. He was asleep and I was trying so hard to stay quiet! My body shaking woke him up and so he help get me to the best O of my life! I’m a squirter but not every time. After we were done that night our whole bed was wet! We stayed on the couch that night! We have learned to put down a ton of towels. The first time I used it alone I made a huge puddle on the bed and blamed it on my dog! Love my new pink friend named Squirt! Lol!" —Nikki77

    Get it from PlusOne for $34.99 or Amazon for $23.98.

    12. The Puff compact suction vibrator, which is beloved by beginners and more experienced 'bators who enjoy riding the five intensities to climax over and over again.

    Unbound

    It's me. I am 'bators. JK, but seriously — I love this toy. And every time I think another one has shown up to take its place, I am reminded by the compact size, easy handling and very very discreet noise (when pressed against the body)...that this toy is my ride or die. I tell everyone I know, and now I'm telling you. Never used suction? Get the Puff. New to sex toys? Get the Puff. Just want to expand your ever-growing collection? Puff.

    Promising reviews: "So I already own the infamous Rose 🌹 Toy however I still decided to give this 'Puff' a try. Baby it did not disappoint! Using the 3rd setting I made myself squirt for the 1st time in my life. I had not achieved that level of pleasure with my highly addictive Rose toy and I was not expecting it at all. I just wanted a quick fix and I got an explosion. 10 out of 10 would highly recommend." —DamselinDistress

    "I was a little skeptical about this at first, my wand from another retailer just doesn’t get me to the 'O' very easily. My first time using it and I was there within 5 minutes, it took a little getting used to at first. Now my second time using it was what changed my entire perspective, I’m 30, never have any trouble getting to my orgasms, whether I’m solo or with my husband. But my second time using the Puff was a life changing experience. I squirted for the first time in my entire life. I’m still shaking thinking about it. Thank you, for showing me what I never knew I was missing!" —Jenn

    Get it from Unbound (currently only available in quartz) or Amazon for $48 (available in mint and quartz).

    13. The Arcwave Ion, a one-of-a-kind masturbator by the makers of the Womanizer clitoral vibrators that uses the same famous Pleasure Air technology to deliver pulsating stimulation to the tip of your penis. Your dick will be like "Wow" after a couple of rounds with this one.

    Model holding wet black automatic masturbator
    Model posing with masturbator
    @arcwave.official / Via www.instagram.com, @arcwave.official / Via www.instagram.com

    This masturbator is designed with waterproof silicone, which offers effortless cleaning before and after. It also includes a convenient charging station that also quick dries your toy between uses. FYI, the website states it takes at least 5 uses to get the hang of the Arcwave Ion, so make sure you test it thoroughly.

    Promising reviews: "Unlike a fleshlight which just pulls on your dick (I can do that myself thank you very much), the Arcwave sucks away at the head of your dick for an altogether different kind of orgasm you can't get anywhere else. It's truly a new kind of male orgasm with a slooow buildup leading to a really explosive release. It's certainly different than anything I've experienced before. I fucking LOVE the Arcwave." —Alan P.

    "My boyfriend loves it! Apply a little lube, turn this bad boy on to full blast and stand back folks — it's gonna blow!" —CharlotteXOXO

    Get it from Wow Tech or Amazon for $199.

    14. A palm-sized vibrator boasting a "tongue" with nine vibrations and nine licking motions, meaning it can l-l-l-lick you from your head to your toes, but no really.

    Model holding red vibrator to display tongue-like detail
    www.amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "So, I bought this toy because the famous rose was sold out, and I wanted to try something out. The toy has nine different settings, each one better than the last! Alone, it’s great, but babbyyyyy! Use this with your partner with penetration...I thought we was at Sea World 🤣lol. If you know, you knowwwww! So, if you want your soul snatched and your bed and ceiling wet, this is what you want! Get it, girl!!!" —Anna

    "I bought this based on some random review on FB I saw. Also, free shipping. Holy hell! I squirted so quick. The orgasms came so quick and repeatedly. To the point my mind went numb. This little toy is amazing. So happy. Easy to clean because you need to. It was unbelievable. Your life will change." —Tiffany Bueno

    Get it from Amazon for $22.99 (available in four colors).

    15. A slim silicone vibrator, which is gently curved to specifically reach your G-spot and blow your mind with 25 vibration modes and frequencies.

    Slim purple vibrator with curved tip
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "So this arrived in the mail today and of course I cleaned it and tried it out right away. I was BLOWN AWAY, maybe because this is my first toy or maybe because it's just that amazing. I'm 24 and I squirted for the first time. I literally couldn't believe it so I went for a second round and I squirted again. It's been an hour and I'm still shocked hahaha. Please do yourself a favor and get this. I like that it fits nicely in my hand and all the different vibration patterns it is. It's pretty quiet, too!" —evs2468

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99.

    16. The Empress 2 clitoral suction vibrator by Vush boasting a waterproof design and 40 potential pulsation and vibration combinations to explore.

    Model holding pink suction vibrator
    Three models each holding suction vibrator
    Suction vibrator next to labeled box
    Vush

    Promising reviews: "After years of trying every technique under the sun, it took this guy 3 minutes and 46 seconds to get me to the most intense orgasm of my life and made it possible to squirt (may I just add by myself and without penetration). As a side note it is also small enough to be used with a partner during sex." —Tamara G.

    "I have been using this a few times as it only arrived the other day. And today I was soaked omg never had this happen before from a toy! It was the most intense amazing feeling too, like holy moly!! Def recommended. I’m obsessed never had a toy like this before!!! 100% recommend." —Beth

    Get it from Vush for $160.

    Vush is an Australia-based sexual wellness brand that’s all about self-love and creating IG-worthy sex toys that’ll rock your world and match your aesthetic.

    17. A flexible rabbit-inspired vibrator that moves with you and keeps constant contact with your clit while still hitting your G-spot.

    Model reaching for pink Nova 2 vibrator from tub
    @wevibe / Via instagram.com

    Promising reviews: "This soft velvet silicone vibrator, O.. M.. G!! This toy was the first to make me make MYSELF squirt! The curved made of this toy hits that G-spot with clitoral stimulation. I have actually used this until it GAVE OUT!! 😫 Love Love Love this ☝️!" —LoveDickson1203

    "For years I’ve struggled with finding my own comfort for which stimulation was best for me and could never achieve the big O. The more time you spend with it the better you’ll understand what works for you! I'm now at the point where this is my go to toy to reach my O’s every time I use it!! Not loud but still some noise, charging doesn’t take too long, and the Bluetooth connection makes it fun if you want to involve a partner in a session. Also make sure you have a towel when using it!" —Bex

    Get it from Lovehoney or Amazon for $11.75+ (available in three colors).

    18. A sleek and curvy G-spot vibe elegantly designed to flex with your body and reach all the right spots inside and out.

    Reviewer holding aqua vibrator
    amazon.com

    At 7.6 inches long and 1.5 inches wide (at the largest point), this vibrator sets itself apart with 10 unique vibration modes.

    Promising reviews: "I’ve never had a vibrator make me squirt....until now!!!! Ladies this will have you shaking and weak in about 30 seconds!! Trust me, you need it!" —TH

    "Cute design, soft, water proof, and had strong vibes. Love the variation with the different settings. Made me squirt for the first time in a long time." —lindsey e woody

    Get it from Amazon for $32.99 (available in purple and teal).

    19. A rabbit vibrator inspired by Fifty Shades that satisfies with 36 different vibrating combinations and dual motors for simultaneous external and internal stimulation.

    black fifty shades of grey rabbit vibrator in water
    Lovehoney

    This rabbit vibrator weighs in at 10 inches long with an insertable length of 5.5 inches and soft, silky, body-safe silicone that's submersible, offering thrilling rumbles as you play. If Christian Grey had a penis that did all of these things, could you really blame Anastasia for falling for him?

    Promising review: "My friend told me to buy this and that she orgasms in 40 seconds. I didn’t believe her, first time trying this I left a big wet patch on my grey sheets. I’m not even a huge toy fan but this has me wanting to use it every night! I love it!!" —Cookie

    "I don’t think I was prepared for how amazing this actually is. You can orgasm in seconds if you’re not careful. The vibrations feel amazing. Me and my husband love using this, especially when he’s in my ass, there are literally no words, you’ll be seeing stars." —LaLaa

    Get it from Lovehoney for $79.99 (originally $99.99) or Amazon for $61.59.

    20. A transparent masturbator boasting a tight, convex, textured interior that you can twist, stroke, and watch through its case until you're finished.

    Model holding masturbator to display front and full length
    www.amazon.com

    Yes, it's waterproof, so go ahead and play with it in the shower.

    Promising reviews: "Tight insert that's rigid inside and makes me blow so hard it shoots up in the air and across the bed. Feels like the real thing." —Schlabach Pam

    "It was very satisfying, made me blow a nut in a big way. AWESOME." —Tho

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in four colors).

    Want to enjoy those good vibes in the tub? Here's a list of even more sex toys to use in the bath or shower.

    21. A rose-shaped clitoral stimulator equipped with 10 powerful vibration functions and a splash-proof silicone design, just in case things get a little...wet. 💦

    Red rose-shaped vibrator
    Peepshow Toys

    Promising reviews: "This is the first and only toy that has made me squirt! I didn’t know it was possible!! Gift yourself, and all of your girlfriends. It’s a must have." —Flowerchild

    "I never write reviews…. But this truly got the job done!!! When I tell you it took less than five minutes! I definitely underestimated this toy. You really need this , it’s a game changer!" —Emily B.

    Get it from Peepshow Toys for $41.99 (originally $59.99; only in red) or Lovers for $58.99+ (available in four colors).

    Peepshow Toys is an immigrant-owned sex toy boutique that promotes sex-positivity and education by only selling products created with body-safe and non-toxic materials.

    22. A versatile glass dildo by Unbound named after everyone's favorite zodiac sign: Gemini.

    Model holding double-ended glass dildo above mirror
    Unbound

    Truly a Gem, this toy has a curved end and a beaded end with a flared base in the middle for easy removal. Oh, and it's dishwasher safe? Um, yes please!

    Promising reviews: "I love that you could play with the temperature (bc usually, it’s freezing, as it’s glass lol). Felt really good by itself (as I like dual stimulation 😁). First toy I squirted with!!" —fig briar m.

    "I was looking to replace a cheap plastic toy that I bought in my teens that I used for penetration/reaching the g-spot, and I was interested in Gem since I bought my first Unbound product about two years ago. Finally took the plunge, and oh my god, combined with a vibrator, I was literally DRIPPING after I was finished. It’s not the girthiest, but the curve and the feel of the glass REALLLY does something. I highly suggest pairing this with a toy like Ollie, Bender, or Puff to get an amazing blended O that will have you squirting and shaking." —Natalia K.

    Get it from Unbound for $35 or Amazon for $34.

    23. A triple-stimulating vibrator complete with graduated anal beads, a thick internal shaft, and external rabbit "ears," so you can try reach all your favorite spots at once.

    Pink triple-stimulating rabbit vibrator
    amazon.com

    Seven powerful vibration modes in the shaft and rabbit ears along with flexible anal beads offer a lot stimulation whether you like to use your toys alone or with a partner, for foreplay or the entire session. A magnetic charger helps ensure a waterproof seal and its use in the shower or bath.

    Promising review: "G spot, clitoral, and anal stimulation! All I can say is wow! This toy had me gushing waterfalls. I can’t explain it other than if you like to do just vaginal play, you have no clue what you’re missing with these beads. Personally I’ve rarely tried anal stimulation, but this product I would 10/10 recommend for though doing anal training. The rabbit ears are super powerful and extremely stimulating regardless if you hold it in place or like to thrust it. This combination is perfect and I wouldn’t have thought that a toy with so many components would be as wonderful as this. Super soft medical grade silicone that easy to clean, rechargeable, and sleek." —3ofcups

    "This has become her favorite toy. The anal probe lines up perfectly. Only issue is the mess she leaves behind after squirting. Highly recommend." —T and R

    Get it from Amazon for $23.99 (available in pink and purple).

    24. A dapper penguin clitoral stimulator designed with Satisfyer's unique air-pulse technology for non-contact suction and pulsation sensations at 11 different intensities.

    Black and white penguin-shaped suction vibrator
    @satisfyercom / Via instagram.com

    It's also waterproof and makes a perfect go-to bath toy that no one would even suspect.

    Promising review: "Just get it!!! If you have never squirted before...let me just say I was in complete shock! I am still in shock...did that just happen? Oh my God!!!! I couldn't hold on but I stuck through it...now I'm changing my sheets and bedding. Total wetness!!! YES, for the very first time... I 💦💦💦!!! Thank you Tux!! Definitely recommend it!!!" —Darcie Gleiser

    Get it from Amazon for $39.91.

    25. A sleek Lelo Enigma that delivers dual stimulation with a combination of sonic waves on your clit and rumbly G-spot vibrations, so you can experience an at-a-loss-for-words kind of finale.

    a model's hand holds up the black Enigma as silver ooze drips down their hand
    Lelo

    This toy has eight intensity settings and a flexible internal shaft, allowing a customized fit for customized pleasure. 

    My coworker-slash–fellow sex toy enthusiast Taylor Steele swears by this one: "Y'all. Y'all. This is the one. The sticker shock is absolutely worth it when you get it home and experience new shocks of your own. Its perfectly sculpted and super-flexible insert curves to hit my G-spot like no toy ever has. Meanwhile, its suction head is doing the lord's work; it's probably the closest to simulating oral sex I've experienced from a suction toy. If you've been hunting that rare blended orgasm, lemme just tell you that with the Enigma, it becomes far less rare. And you might wanna lay a towel down before playtime...if you know what I mean."

    Promising review: "This sultry silicone masterpiece of art and pleasure... I have no words. Literally, I can't speak for minutes after it's through with me — which is much longer than it takes to bring me from zero to cosmic, mind-erasing explosions of YES! Like seriously I have not experienced this level before and I am pretty, ahem, experienced. My only complaint is that my bedding has bite marks in it from trying not to alert the other people in my house to just how phenomenal a time I'm having all by myself. Buy it, ride it into the sunset, and don't look back." —surly_gurly

    "Wow! I never thought a toy would have the capability of making me squirt; It felt so so so good!! 100000% would recommend!! Please get your hands on it and enjoy your release!" —Lillian730

    Get it from Lelo for $199 or Amazon for $149.25 (available in black and pink).

