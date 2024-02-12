Here Are 25 Sex Toys That Left Reviewers With A Big Wet Mess

Popular products from this list
1. A bent glass pleasure wand boasting a dual-ended design for you to use solo or with a partner and bibbidi-boppity-BOOM.
2. A dual stimulation rose vibrator designed with a thrusting internal toy and a nine-speed tongue-like petal to externally stimulate your clit, nipples, and...let's be honest, probably your soul, too.
Promising review: "This thing is magic. Both ends vibrate with a multitude of vibration settings. The tongue does all the work. You can alternate between the two. Use both at the same time. Each one has its own separate button on the rose part. They’re kind of hard to see and are pretty close together. Regardless 10/10 best squirt of my life." —Batmilf
Get it from Amazon for $31.49+ (available in four colors).
4. A flexible silicone dildo that allows for added stimulation with its unique texture — plus it has a suction cup base to help it stay put.
5. An improved version of the OG, the Magic Wand Plus has the same reliable plug-in cord, with an updated silicone head and four powerful, rumbly vibrations that might just end up shattering your world view on pleasure.
The OG Magic Wand is also formerly known as the Hitachi, just to avoid confusion. Also available in Rechargeable (cordless version with multiple speeds) and Mini (a travel-friendly, cordless version).
Promising reviews: "I’m a longtime vibe user for almost 20 years and I have no idea why I never bought this sooner. I guess I was originally turned off by the cord and wanted waterproof, but I rarely ever use one in the tub or shower so I decided to give it a try. And look, I can orgasm fairly easily, back to back. But this thing takes orgasms to another LEVEL. Seriously not kidding. Don’t rush it, try some edging... You won’t regret this purchase at all. Stop reading reviews and just buy it!" —Mila
"Best vibrator I’ve ever owned! I never thought I’d be able to achieve such orgasms in my life! And then I bought this!!! The orgasms never stop with this massager! It’s phenomenal! Only takes a few minutes and I’m in outer space!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $59.99+ (available in four styles).
6. The Fleshlight Quickshot Vantage, a smaller cousin to the infamous Fleshlight. It boasts an open-ended and compact design that offers versatility for use during partnered or solo play.
It's also waterproof and includes a travel-friendly case for when you want to take it on the go! FYI, some reviewers say that it doesn't work well for anyone with above average girth, so make sure to take into account the measurements!
Promising reviews: "I am not sure what I was expecting but this is amazing. Myself and my friend both share this as we travel abroad a lot and it’s perfect for solo sessions of chilling with your friend or partner to enhance your self pleasure sessions or playing with a partner. Feels amazing and makes orgasms ‘explosive’ if you know what I mean. Highly suggest for the regular traveller to make those hotel wanks more exciting." —BerkshireJay
"The fleshlight vantage is an awesome male masturbator toy. It's super light, compact and stimulating. I really enjoy being about to see my shaft as I use it and I find the 'sucking' sound it makes electrifying. Although it does get a bid loud sometimes, make sure to not have anyone near by! Overall a great toy for self pleasure. Don't forget to use lots of a lube! " —Canadianbro
Get it from Lovehoney for $39.99, Lovers for $38, or Amazon for $34.95.
7. A hand-blown double-ended glass dildo in case you have thing for inserting really pretty toys into your body.
8. The scintillating Satisfyer Pro 2, boasting 11 intensities of no-contact clitoral stimulation, so you can ride wave after wave of pleasure.
9. A curvaceous stainless-steel wand by Njoy boasting 8 inches and two bulbous ends to massage internally and externally.
10. A waterproof clitoral suction vibrator that has innovative technology to stimulate your clit without direct contact.
11. A classic rabbit vibrator by PlusOne with 10 vibration settings and dual motors, so you can feel everything in the shaft and external tip.
12. The Puff compact suction vibrator, which is beloved by beginners and more experienced 'bators who enjoy riding the five intensities to climax over and over again.
13. The Arcwave Ion, a one-of-a-kind masturbator by the makers of the Womanizer clitoral vibrators that uses the same famous Pleasure Air technology to deliver pulsating stimulation to the tip of your penis. Your dick will be like "Wow" after a couple of rounds with this one.
This masturbator is designed with waterproof silicone, which offers effortless cleaning before and after. It also includes a convenient charging station that also quick dries your toy between uses. FYI, the website states it takes at least 5 uses to get the hang of the Arcwave Ion, so make sure you test it thoroughly.
Promising reviews: "Unlike a fleshlight which just pulls on your dick (I can do that myself thank you very much), the Arcwave sucks away at the head of your dick for an altogether different kind of orgasm you can't get anywhere else. It's truly a new kind of male orgasm with a slooow buildup leading to a really explosive release. It's certainly different than anything I've experienced before. I fucking LOVE the Arcwave." —Alan P.
"My boyfriend loves it! Apply a little lube, turn this bad boy on to full blast and stand back folks — it's gonna blow!" —CharlotteXOXO
14. A palm-sized vibrator boasting a "tongue" with nine vibrations and nine licking motions, meaning it can l-l-l-lick you from your head to your toes, but no really.
Promising reviews: "So, I bought this toy because the famous rose was sold out, and I wanted to try something out. The toy has nine different settings, each one better than the last! Alone, it’s great, but babbyyyyy! Use this with your partner with penetration...I thought we was at Sea World 🤣lol. If you know, you knowwwww! So, if you want your soul snatched and your bed and ceiling wet, this is what you want! Get it, girl!!!" —Anna
"I bought this based on some random review on FB I saw. Also, free shipping. Holy hell! I squirted so quick. The orgasms came so quick and repeatedly. To the point my mind went numb. This little toy is amazing. So happy. Easy to clean because you need to. It was unbelievable. Your life will change." —Tiffany Bueno
Get it from Amazon for $22.99 (available in four colors).
15. A slim silicone vibrator, which is gently curved to specifically reach your G-spot and blow your mind with 25 vibration modes and frequencies.
16. The Empress 2 clitoral suction vibrator by Vush boasting a waterproof design and 40 potential pulsation and vibration combinations to explore.
Promising reviews: "After years of trying every technique under the sun, it took this guy 3 minutes and 46 seconds to get me to the most intense orgasm of my life and made it possible to squirt (may I just add by myself and without penetration). As a side note it is also small enough to be used with a partner during sex." —Tamara G.
"I have been using this a few times as it only arrived the other day. And today I was soaked omg never had this happen before from a toy! It was the most intense amazing feeling too, like holy moly!! Def recommended. I’m obsessed never had a toy like this before!!! 100% recommend." —Beth
Get it from Vush for $160.
Vush is an Australia-based sexual wellness brand that’s all about self-love and creating IG-worthy sex toys that’ll rock your world and match your aesthetic.
17. A flexible rabbit-inspired vibrator that moves with you and keeps constant contact with your clit while still hitting your G-spot.
18. A sleek and curvy G-spot vibe elegantly designed to flex with your body and reach all the right spots inside and out.
19. A rabbit vibrator inspired by Fifty Shades that satisfies with 36 different vibrating combinations and dual motors for simultaneous external and internal stimulation.
20. A transparent masturbator boasting a tight, convex, textured interior that you can twist, stroke, and watch through its case until you're finished.
Yes, it's waterproof, so go ahead and play with it in the shower.
Promising reviews: "Tight insert that's rigid inside and makes me blow so hard it shoots up in the air and across the bed. Feels like the real thing." —Schlabach Pam
"It was very satisfying, made me blow a nut in a big way. AWESOME." —Tho
Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in four colors).
21. A rose-shaped clitoral stimulator equipped with 10 powerful vibration functions and a splash-proof silicone design, just in case things get a little...wet. 💦
22. A versatile glass dildo by Unbound named after everyone's favorite zodiac sign: Gemini.
Truly a Gem, this toy has a curved end and a beaded end with a flared base in the middle for easy removal. Oh, and it's dishwasher safe? Um, yes please!
Promising reviews: "I love that you could play with the temperature (bc usually, it’s freezing, as it’s glass lol). Felt really good by itself (as I like dual stimulation 😁). First toy I squirted with!!" —fig briar m.
"I was looking to replace a cheap plastic toy that I bought in my teens that I used for penetration/reaching the g-spot, and I was interested in Gem since I bought my first Unbound product about two years ago. Finally took the plunge, and oh my god, combined with a vibrator, I was literally DRIPPING after I was finished. It’s not the girthiest, but the curve and the feel of the glass REALLLY does something. I highly suggest pairing this with a toy like Ollie, Bender, or Puff to get an amazing blended O that will have you squirting and shaking." —Natalia K.
23. A triple-stimulating vibrator complete with graduated anal beads, a thick internal shaft, and external rabbit "ears," so you can try reach all your favorite spots at once.
24. A dapper penguin clitoral stimulator designed with Satisfyer's unique air-pulse technology for non-contact suction and pulsation sensations at 11 different intensities.
25. A sleek Lelo Enigma that delivers dual stimulation with a combination of sonic waves on your clit and rumbly G-spot vibrations, so you can experience an at-a-loss-for-words kind of finale.
This toy has eight intensity settings and a flexible internal shaft, allowing a customized fit for customized pleasure.
My coworker-slash–fellow sex toy enthusiast Taylor Steele swears by this one: "Y'all. Y'all. This is the one. The sticker shock is absolutely worth it when you get it home and experience new shocks of your own. Its perfectly sculpted and super-flexible insert curves to hit my G-spot like no toy ever has. Meanwhile, its suction head is doing the lord's work; it's probably the closest to simulating oral sex I've experienced from a suction toy. If you've been hunting that rare blended orgasm, lemme just tell you that with the Enigma, it becomes far less rare. And you might wanna lay a towel down before playtime...if you know what I mean."
Promising review: "This sultry silicone masterpiece of art and pleasure... I have no words. Literally, I can't speak for minutes after it's through with me — which is much longer than it takes to bring me from zero to cosmic, mind-erasing explosions of YES! Like seriously I have not experienced this level before and I am pretty, ahem, experienced. My only complaint is that my bedding has bite marks in it from trying not to alert the other people in my house to just how phenomenal a time I'm having all by myself. Buy it, ride it into the sunset, and don't look back." —surly_gurly
"Wow! I never thought a toy would have the capability of making me squirt; It felt so so so good!! 100000% would recommend!! Please get your hands on it and enjoy your release!" —Lillian730
Get it from Lelo for $199 or Amazon for $149.25 (available in black and pink).