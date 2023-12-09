If You Love A Bargain, Then You’ll Definitely Love These 40 Must-Have Products Under $20

1. A pack of 24-karat gold cooling, hydrating eye gels created with a blend of hyaluronic acid and collagen to help reduce puffiness and under-eye bags if you've been busy burning the midnight oil. The best part? You can wear these eye gels while working on literally anything else: cooking dinner, catching up on your favorite show, homework, or even while you choose an outfit for the next day. It's called multitasking, look it up!
You only have to wear the eye gels for 20–30 minutes at a time, and can use them up to three times a week for the best results.
Promising review: "First of all, amazing deal for the price! Secondly, they work amazing!! I have issues with tired eyes and I used the patches for about 30 minutes after I washed my face, while I was in the shower, then took them off when I did my makeup and my under-eye was so moisturized and rejuvenated!" —Tiara Baker
Get a pack of 15 pairs from Amazon for $9.95 (also available in packs of 15 and 30).
2. A Dawn Powerwash bundle for anyone whose stress is mainly caused by the growing stack of dishes in the sink that you keep putting off for "tomorrow." 😩😩😩 Well, it's a new day, and this top-rated dish soap saves you time by eliminating the need for a pre-soak since the spray helps break down grease and food debris in minutes. And then you just wipe the mess away. 🥲
This bundle includes one spray bottle and three refills.
Promising review: “The first place I tried this was in my air fryer basket. It gets caked with the grease that comes from the food. The dishwasher doesn't get it clean. I sprayed this on it and within a few minutes, the soap started turning a brownish color. I sprayed a little more and let it sit for an hour. All of the grease came off with a rinse!! Bonus use: I just used it to get resin off of mine and my daughter's hands!! How did I ever live without this??" —A D
Get it from Amazon for $17.50.
3. A bottle of Downy fabric spray because if you're reading this, you probably don't have time to iron (maybe you don't even own an iron!)...🤷 Simply spray your clothes down, give them a few tugs to smooth out the wrinkles, and watch them transform into a ready-to-wear fit!
Here's what my lovely BuzzFeed Shopping colleague Danielle Healy had to say about this spray: "I hate wrinkles *and* am lazy — two at-odds conditions. This stuff has been a staple in my life since approximately ninth grade (thanks to my mama). As a former Catholic school uniform wearer, this stuff was VITAL to freshening up wrinkly dress shirts that spent the after-school hours stuffed in a gym bag. The scent is light and fresh and its wrinkle-releasing powers are nearly instant. It definitely works better on some fabrics than others (great on cotton, less great on some synthetics), but it'll improve the look of most without dealing with an iron or steamer."
Promising review: "This is literally like an iron in a bottle. It's fantastic. This morning my shirt had a crease from being folded but I didn't have time to change, so I misted just one spray on the shirt, shook it out while I was wearing it, and the crease was gone. I cannot express how much I love this! I spray it over my shirts and shake them out a couple of times then hang them up and they are completely wrinkle-free, and it smells like everything just came right out of the laundry, which is also a plus." —Kayla
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $15.94.
4. A pack of 40 acne patches, which use hydrocolloid to do lots of work on removing the grossness from your blemishes and pimples so you don't have to. Plus, they go on clear, so if you wake up with a zit, you can conceal it and be on your merry way in less time than it would take to pop, squeeze, and other things you shouldn't do to pimples, TBH.
Former BuzzFeed editor Haley Zovickian tried these pimple patches, and here's her review: "I recently tried Avarelle pimple patches, because *yes* I love a good hydrocolloid patch like little else. I wasn't sure whether these would be any different from the patches I already had from another brand, but I was so wrong. The Avarelle patches drew out gunk more effectively from my blemishes and gently sped up the healing process (I think because of the calendula, tea tree, and cica). My sensitive, reactive skin loves this stuff. I also could tell immediately that the patches were in fact thinner and more transparent than others I've had, which especially given how well they work is quite a feat. Will be a repurchase for me for sure."
Promising review: "Overall great experience, was pleasantly surprised. I'm a makeup artist and use this for emergency blemish coverage with brides and grooms." —Mavis Kirk
Get a 40-pack of the small patches from Amazon for $8.49 (also available as a pack of 80).
Avarelle is a small business that aims to make the best skincare that's also honest and affordable. All their products are vegan and cruelty-free!
5. A pack of knotted stretchy headbands if there's literally no time to style your hair for the day. This chic accessory adds a pop of color to your look, and all you have to do is zhuzh your hair a little bit and throw it on!
6. Reusable Keurig coffee pods for anyone who stands by their favorite coffee and it's not available in K-Cups. 😩 Go ahead and enjoy those fancy beans from all around the world at your leisure and feel good about not constantly tossing K-Cups after a single use. Not to mention, you're saving money by grinding your own beans! *sip*
Promising review: "This is the best purchase I could’ve made. They work perfectly and the amount of money I’m saving in coffee is wild. I drink coffee every day, sometimes two pods, and 10 pods in the supermarket from the brand I like are around $6, so now if I buy a $6 coffee bean package it can last so much longer because you use very little in the reusable pod vs. a coffee filter. Oh and I love my coffee strong and with these reusable pods my coffee is strong and intense. The only con I could say is that you might get bored of drinking the same coffee every day if you like the K Pod variety flavors, but problem solved if you buy a couple of different coffee packages. It will still be more affordable and save tons of money. These work perfect with my Keurig machine and they are super easy to clean." —Maia
Get them from Amazon for $6.95+ (available in two-, four- and six-packs).
7. A tub of the bestselling Pink Stuff that'll turn those "impossible" stains and messes into something possible to clean with its mildly abrasive formula, so all you need is a microfiber cloth or sponge and a little elbow grease. Before spending all the time *and* money required to repaint, try tackling that tough stain with some of this!
Promising review: "I had tried everything to get the hardware stains off my shower. CLR, metal scrubbing pads, vinegar, and many other things. I thought I'd end up having to replace all the faucets. I saw this in a BuzzFeed article and thought, no way it's THAT good... It's that good. It's better than good. It's wild how good it is. My shower looks better than new. It took rust stains off tile. It took years of hard water scale buildup off in seconds. It is literally a miracle product." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $5.97.
8. A colorful set of heat-safe silicone utensils, so you can start making the switch to a more stylish kitchen with these look-as-good-as-they-work tools. Soft silicone means they won't destroy your fancy nonstick or ceramic pans when you're really cheffing it up.
The nine-piece set includes a large and medium spatula, a large and medium spoon, a medium spreader, a medium pastry brush, an egg whisk, and an egg separator.
Promising review: "Great quality!! I’ve been using them for a few months now and they are great! They clean up well with no spots and feel pretty sturdy while using for thick heavy foods. I also use some for sautéing and have had no heat issues or melting. I would definitely buy these again, but at this rate I won’t need to!" —Mizz87
Get a nine-piece set from Amazon for $13.97.
9. A bottle of Folex spot remover with over 49,000 5-star ratings from customers amazed at how effectively it disappears stains from pretty much any fabric surface. Go ahead, enjoy that sloppy joe or bowl of spaghetti on your brand new couch. With this in your cleaning arsenal, you can't lose and you can avoid costly cleaning services.
Promising review: "I've been using this spot/stain remover for about 10 years now. It really is magic. I've removed numerous stains and spots with it over the years and have only come across two stains that it would not remove. Unfortunately, I don't know what the stains were caused by, so can't pass that along. I've used it on both carpet and upholstery, and it has never changed the color of either. I would definitely test it on an inconspicuous area first, though, as the directions state. And it's so easy to use: Spray some on the stain, agitate it with your fingertips, then blot dry with a cloth or paper towel. You may have to let it sit on tougher stains for a few minutes before agitating and blotting, but I only had to do that once or twice. Definitely recommend." —Alex
Get it from Amazon for $6.65+ (available in three sizes).
10. A 3-in-1 alcohol-free micellar water — it features rose water and glycerin for a soothing formula you can use day and night. This must-have beauty product can be used for cleansing, no-rinse makeup removal, and even as a hydrating toner! Not to mention, it's basically $10 less than the popular Bioderma cleanser if you need to save some $$$! Now that's a bargain.
Former BuzzFeed editor Haley Zovickian has lots to say about this multipurpose product: "I've used this micellar water for several years and *love* it for my sensitive skin! It's especially great for days when I don't have the energy to drag myself to the bathroom to properly wash my face. I keep a bottle of this by my bed and just soak a cotton pad with micellar water to clean my face."
Promising review: "Best makeup remover EVER!! I am head over heels in love with this product! I have used it as my go-to cleanser for years. It's very gentle and even cooling to your skin — a very light lovely scent. Don't saturate the cotton ball or pad too much or you will get make-up and residue sloshing into your eyes as someone described above. A little goes a long way and your makeup almost disappears like magic. Note: if you do get it in your eyes, it does not burn. No harsh chemicals to worry about. Hope you enjoy it as much as I do!" –Babsie
Get it from Amazon for $7.97.
11. A tube of the 4.6-starred Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré, which is the ultimate beauty multitasker because it can moisturize, nourish, soothe, and prime your skin for makeup all at once, so you can push the six different products you've been using to the side and start using just this one. Now, you can breeze through your skincare routine and still have a glowing complexion thanks to a nourishing blend of shea butter, aloe vera, beeswax, and soy proteins.
Promising review: "Many have said this already, but this stuff is life changing! My skin was getting dried out from a new retinol routine. I used this for the fist time before bed and woke up with a GLOW, no joke. I'm addicted, and now use it every night after I cleanse and tone and every morning beneath my sunscreen." –JJSerge
Get it from Amazon for $16 (available in two sizes).
12. A knotted tee in case your favorite bottoms are of the high-waisted variety (*raises hand*) or you really really love a cropped style. This closet staple offers a fitted style without sacrificing comfort thanks to its lightweight cotton design.
13. An earwax removal kit if you're constantly feeling plugged up and want to do something about it without making a doctor's appointment (and shelling out for a hefty copay). This easy-to-use solution begins working in seconds to deliver massive relief to anyone whose ears seem to regularly clog.
I've been using this stuff for almost a decade, and I'm v v v excited people are finally getting hip and talking about it! I used to have horribly waxy ears and I was prone to ear infections as an adult, so I wanted to make sure my ears were as clear as possible, all the time. Ever since I started using this — which, the first time the crackling of the solution and the wax in your ear may startle you, but it's normal — my ears have been practically wax-free, to the point where even my doctors are impressed! If you don't believe me, just check out the customer reviews to see the GOBS of earwax being removed from people's ear canals. 🤢
Promising review: "I knew I had earwax build up problems when my hearing would randomly become muffled and wouldn't unblock for 2–3 days. I started applying the drops twice daily with a warm water bulb flush once a day. The first day only a little bit of wax came out but the ear wax build up was dissolving. The second day, after I applied the drops, my right ear was muffled the entire day but when I did the ear bulb flush, a ton of wax came out and my hearing was restored. I continued the treatment for both ears and by the third day, my left ear was cleared of most of the ear wax as well. By the fourth day, all of the built up ear wax was cleared out and my ears were no longer itchy or muffled. These drops are amazing and worked way better than I expected as I thought it'd help get rid of some wax, but that I would need to go to the doctor to get the rest out. Trust the process and continue using the solution for the recommended four days; it works!" —RnG
Get it from Amazon for $8.12.
14. A cutlery drawer organizer because having a drawer of loose utensils is not only stressful, but can also be a safety hazard. Organize your full set of knives, forks, spoons, and wine stoppers in a way that makes sense, but also takes up half the space of a typical organizer, making room for larger cooking utensils that desperately need a place to go.
One tray fits up to 24 pieces of cutlery.
Promising review: "THE BEST silverware storage organizer compartments I’ve EVER had in my entire life! We have a large family and therefore have the need for a lot of silverware. Unfortunately we have a small shallow and narrow drawer in our house but it was always full! Constantly disorganized before, and now amazingly organized. The only reason I would hesitate would be if your drawer is not adequately deep, but from reading reviews people said if they had 3.5 inches of depth it would be just fine which is exactly what I have and there’s adequate drawer depth for me. I measured my skinny drawer and realized I still had space for two units and took the plunge and am so glad I did! Silverware goes quickly from the dishwasher straight into the drawer and you don’t have to stack perfectly to put a lot in!!! ADD IT TO YOUR CART NOW, you’ll be glad you did if you have the same problem as we did!" —oceantiff
Get it from Amazon for $8.92.
15. A foaming garbage disposal cleaner, so you don't have to stick your hand in like a scene from a horror movie trying to find the gross source of the smell. Just run hot water, place a packet in the disposal, turn it on, and watch it foam up and drain away the nastiness, leaving you with a delightful citrus scent and a cleaner sink. Routine cleaning can help the disposal last longer and run smoother, so you may not have to call the plumber as often!
Back when I had a garbage disposal (I miss it), I tried out this top-seller and it was amazing to watch *and* it worked! It's created with ingredients that are safe for your drain, disposal, and septic tank, and the instructions are very easy to understand. Plus, it smells good! You can use it as often as weekly to keep your garbage disposal in tip-top condition. But it won't unclog a drain or disposal...for that, you will need to call a plumber.
Promising review: "Easy to use. I followed directions and it works just like it says. I only use this once every month now. First use I had to do it twice (which it says if it hasn’t been cleaned in a while you may need too). Weekly I follow up with the Glisten garbage disposal freshener and that keeps my disposal working well and smelling great." —Lostbraincell
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $3.78.
16. A top-selling stain- and odor-eliminating spray that works so well, even your pet will forget the exact spot they marked their territory on your bedroom floor! Created with an enzymatic formula, this spray goes beyond eliminating odor, but also tackles the dirt and grime of the stain, too!
Hey! You can also use this on clothes and other surfaces like concrete and hardwood. Just be sure to follow the instructions carefully for non-carpet use.
Promising review: "I have six elderly cats, and a few of them oftentimes leave smelly pee puddles to register their disdain at whatever cats get 'peed off' about. It's not a litter box problem and, although I've caught one or two of them doing it, I can't blame them all. This product works great on fresh messes as well as dried ones. After blotting up fresh pee, I saturate the area with Rocco & Roxie's odor remover and let dry. For dried stinky stuff, I just saturate the area and let it dry. It has a pleasant odor and completely eliminates the ammonia odor. Believe me, I've tried all kinds of products, and this one works the best. I buy gallons now just to have on hand. It's better than smelling that awful pee!" —mona mia
Get it from Amazon for $19.97.
Check out our in-depth Rocco & Roxie Professional Strength Stain & Odor Eliminator review for more!
Rocco & Roxie is a family-owned small business (including their pup and kitty) that creates products for every pet owners needs, including grooming, cleaning, accessories, as well as toys and treats to make your fur-ever friend happy as a clam.
17. *Or* a cat litter deodorizer because no one likes walking into a house that smells like a dirty litter box, but who has time to clean it out everyday? This odor-absorbing powder keeps your space smelling its best and even works on multicat homes!
Promising review: "Having had cats my entire life, I have tried probably everything on the market that claims to eliminate cat litter smell and nothing ever has done what this does. I have a male and female cat and I cannot smell litter after using this. No smell! It’s amazing!" —Meghan
Get it from Amazon for $11.97.
Rocco & Roxie is a family-owned small business (including their pup and kitty) that creates products for every pet owners needs, including grooming, cleaning, accessories, as well as toys and treats to make your fur-ever friend happy as a clam.