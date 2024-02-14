Skip To Content
    Sydney Sweeney Dished On "Madame Web" While Playing With Puppies

    Turns out, Sydney auditioned for Modern Family back in the day.

    by
    Natasha Jokic
    by Natasha Jokic

    BuzzFeed Staff

    ,
    Vicki Chen
    by Vicki Chen

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Due to overwhelming demand, we had Madame Web star Sydney Sweeney tap into her Spidey-side and play with spiders!

    sydney sitting with her mouth open in shock
    BuzzFeed

    Just kidding, it was puppies. We did not release spiders into the BuzzFeed office.

    sydney excitingly playing with puppies
    BuzzFeed

    Cute chaos ensued.

    she says, i don&#x27;t want to answer questions, i just want to play with these guys
    BuzzFeed

    Thankfully, Sydney did answer our most pressing Madame Web questions — including her favorite behind-the-scenes moment with Madame Web herself, Dakota Johnson.

    Sony / BuzzFeed

    She also explained her surprise at the "I have never, ever been happier" moment in Euphoria going viral.

    she sits and answers questions as the puppies crawl on her
    BuzzFeed / HBO

    And who she'd eye up to star in a rom-com with after the success of Anyone But You.

    she answers paul mescal
    BuzzFeed / Getty Images

    We even went on a trip down memory lane and chatted about Sydney's start in smaller roles — yes, that is her in Pretty Little Liars — and why she "never really" auditioned for the Disney Channel (it has to do with "stage fright").

    The CW

    So, make sure to watch Sydney's puppy interview here:

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    What's more, all of these lovely puppies are available for adoption through Pup Culture Rescue. You can follow them on Instagram @pupculturerescue.

    Madame Web is now out in theaters.

    Shannon Soule / BuzzFeed