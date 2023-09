Speculation Around Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas's Split Is Going Viral As People Are Reminded That He Proposed When She Was Just 21

During their dating and engagement, Sophie was finishing Game of Thrones — the longtime HBO show which first aired when she was just 15. "I think for the longest time I didn’t have a real sense of myself. I had a bit of an identity crisis where I was playing all these people and I’d grown up faster than I probably should have done," Sophie told Glamour shortly after getting engaged. “A lot of [my happiness now] is to do with being with a person I’ve fallen in love with, who loves me more than he loves himself, and who wants to see me find my own happiness."