Sia Showed Off The "Amazing" Results Of Her Facelift

The 47-year-old singer, who often performs with her face obscured by a wig, presented an award to Dr. Ben Talei at the fifth annual Daytime Beauty Awards.
"I'm a pop star that normally hides my face and doesn't lie about shit," Sia said onstage, according to E!. "I got an amazing facelift from Dr. Talei. He is incredible. And he is doing so much good work — and not just for the pop stars of the world."
"I was showing someone in the back my before-and-afters right before I came on," she continued. "People go, 'You look nice.' I'm like, 'Dr. Ben Talei, facelift' for, like, anything you could ever want. I love him, I can't say enough good about him."
The feeling appeared to be mutual, as Dr. Ben said of the controversial artist, "I don't know if you guys know how amazing Sia is as a person. We have a lot of common friends, and it's always shocking how many keep saying, 'I love her, I love her, I love her. She's amazing.'"
If you're curious, according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, a facelift is traditionally performed by making an incision "in the hairline at the temples, continues around the ear and ends in the lower scalp. Fat may be sculpted or redistributed from the face, jowls, and neck, and underlying tissue is repositioned, commonly the deeper layers of the face and the muscles are also lifted. Skin is redraped over the uplifted contours, and excess skin is trimmed away." As with all plastic surgeries, there are many potential risks, while rare.
While it's not super clear when Sia got her facelift, here's a picture of her in 2012 for comparison:
Very few celebrities have admitted to having had a facelift, with Kris Jenner notably undergoing the operation in an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians in 2011 before Kim Kardashian's wedding to Kris Humphries. Celebrities like Marc Jacobs and Janice Dickinson have also been candid about their own experiences with the procedure.