Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    Rebel Wilson Claims Others Have Told Her Stories Of Working With Sacha Baron Cohen

    "Don't worry, I won't be bullied or threatened by this guy!"

    Natasha Jokic
    by Natasha Jokic

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Rebel Wilson provided an update amid her calling out of Sacha Baron Cohen.

    Rebel Wilson poses in a black dress with a fitted top and voluminous skirt at an awards event
    Chris Hyde / Getty Images for AFI

    This weekend, Rebel wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post that "the asshole" to who she had dedicated a chapter of her upcoming memoir "is trying to threaten me. He's hired a crisis PR manager and lawyers."

    Rebel in a dress with a handbag posing on a red carpet
    Don Arnold / WireImage

    She followed the statement by saying, "I will not be bullied or silenced by high-priced lawyers or PR crisis managers. The ‘asshole’ that I am talking about in ONE CHAPTER of my book is: Sacha Baron Cohen.” Indeed, the two met while filming the 2016 movie The Brothers Grimsby, where Rebel played Sacha's girlfriend.

    his character standing behind her as he gropes her
    Columbia Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

    A representative for Sacha subsequently issued a statement saying, "While we appreciate the importance of speaking out, these demonstrably false claims are directly contradicted by extensive detailed evidence, including contemporaneous documents, film footage, and eyewitness accounts from those present before, during and after the production of The Brothers Grimsby."

    closeup of sacha at an event
    Pool / Getty Images

    Earlier today, Rebel thanked "everyone who has sent gorgeous messages of support" as well as "those who shared with me their stories of this asshole!"

    the note on her social media
    Rebel Wilson / Via Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/stories/rebelwilson/3332369897868979895/

    "Don't worry, I won't be bullied or threatened by this guy! And am working hard behind the scenes to make sure my book comes out," she added, noting that Sacha was just the subject of one chapter, not her entire autobiography.

    Rebel in a sleeveless green gown and necklace, standing on a blue carpet at an event
    Samir Hussein / WireImage

    Rebel has been consistent about her experiences with Sacha, saying in an interview in 2014 that he encouraged her to perform a lewd sex act in front of her male costars. She further alleged that a "male star" who sexually harassed her had tried to "destroy" her career and that she was later "threatened by one of the star's representatives to be nice."

    Sacha Baron Cohen in a suit seated with a bow tie at an event
    Arnold Turner / Getty Images for Netflix

    BuzzFeed has reached out to representatives for Sacha Baron Cohen for comment.