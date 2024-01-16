After Memes About Quinta Brunson's Emmys Dress Went Viral, Her Stylist Defended The Look

In fact, it got to the point where Quinta's stylist, Jessica Paster, hopped into the @checkthetag Instagram comment section to defend the look.
Firstly, Jessica clarified that the "rumpled" look was indeed intentional. "Guys, guys, guys, it's crushed satin," she wrote in response to someone who called the look a "huge miss." Jessica continued, "I knew you were gonna say something!! It's beautiful silhouette on her and fabric...and the color is gorgeous on her."
When someone said that Quinta's stylist "hates her," Jesica replied, "I adore her sooo much!!!"
As a possible reference to her Golden Globes look, someone then called Quinta's recent red carpet looks the "season of wrinkles." Jessica replied, "As long as that beautiful face doesn't have one wrinkle we are good."
I'm sure Quinta herself simply cannot hear the negative comments over the sound of her Emmys!