Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
  • Emmys badge

After Memes About Quinta Brunson's Emmys Dress Went Viral, Her Stylist Defended The Look

"I knew you were gonna say something!!"

Natasha Jokic
by Natasha Jokic

BuzzFeed Staff

Yesterday, Quinta Brunson won big at the Emmys, becoming the first Black actress in 42 years to win the award for Best Lead Actress in a Comedy for Abbott Elementary.

Quinta Brunson smiles backstage as she holds her Emmy
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

We love to see a former BuzzFeeder winning!!!! ᵗᵃᵏᵉ ᵐᵉ ʷᶦᵗʰ ʸᵒᵘ

However, one part of Quinta's appearance that got people talking was the Dior dress she donned for the occasion.

A closeup of Quinta holding her Emmy
Matt Winkelmeyer / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Namely, people kept making the same joke about ironing:

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images / Via Twitter: @F41RYTA1L

Twitter: @kittykatt2203

Twitter: @itslexdawriter

In fact, it got to the point where Quinta's stylist, Jessica Paster, hopped into the @checkthetag Instagram comment section to defend the look.

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Jessica also styled Aubrey Plaza for the occasion. 

Firstly, Jessica clarified that the "rumpled" look was indeed intentional. "Guys, guys, guys, it's crushed satin," she wrote in response to someone who called the look a "huge miss." Jessica continued, "I knew you were gonna say something!! It's beautiful silhouette on her and fabric...and the color is gorgeous on her."

Check the Tag / Via instagram.com

When someone said that Quinta's stylist "hates her," Jesica replied, "I adore her sooo much!!!"

Check the Tag / Via instagram.com

As a possible reference to her Golden Globes look, someone then called Quinta's recent red carpet looks the "season of wrinkles." Jessica replied, "As long as that beautiful face doesn't have one wrinkle we are good."

Check the Tag / Via instagram.com
i honestly think this is one of her cutest looks aside from the material, i love the color on her
Check the Tag / Via instagram.com

I'm sure Quinta herself simply cannot hear the negative comments over the sound of her Emmys!