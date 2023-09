Of course, it's not the only theory folks have had, as others have pointed to producer Adam Faze or (in my opinion, bafflingly) even Taylor Swift as the inspiration behind the song. When asked about the latter by the Guardian earlier this month, Olivia replied, "I never want to say who any of my songs are about. I’ve never done that before in my career and probably won’t. I think it’s better to not pigeonhole a song to being about this one thing.”