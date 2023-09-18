“Any time I’ve been speculatively the subject of a song, or the focus of a TikTok trend, whether grounded in reality or not, it’s like, it’s never been up to me to address it because the scale of it is so widespread,” Zach later added in the GQ interview. “[One hundred] million people have heard this song. The only thing I can address is my own life. I can control what my friends think and the creative output that I have, and things like that.”