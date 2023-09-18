    Olivia Rodrigo And Madison Beer Are Rumored To Have Written Songs About The Same Guy, Zack Bia, And He Just Addressed The Speculation

    “We hung out, we're both busy, and we ended up not furthering our relationship."

    Natasha Jokic
    by Natasha Jokic

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Zack Bia addressed rumors that Olivia Rodrigo's song "Vampire" is about him.

    Zack Bia stands on the red carpet of a media event wearing sweater and jeans
    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Fanatics

    If this is your first time hearing of Zack, he's a record label exec and DJ currently opening for Drake on tour. However, he's also been linked romantically to quite a few famous faces — including Madison Beer, Madelyn Cline, and Kylie Jenner (though regarding the latter, both of them deny it).

    Smiling Olivia at a media event
    Theo Wargo / Getty Images

    The woman behind Deuxmoi did call him "It Girl King” to GQ.

    Zack and Olivia reportedly dated when he was 26 and she was 19. The two apparently split in August of last year after six months together. Fans have theorized that "Vampire" is, at least partially, about him, given certain lines like, "Bloodsucker, fame fucker" and "Went for me and not her / 'Cause girls your age know better."

    View this video on YouTube
    Geffen / Via youtube.com

    Of course, it's not the only theory folks have had, as others have pointed to producer Adam Faze or (in my opinion, bafflingly) even Taylor Swift as the inspiration behind the song. When asked about the latter by the Guardian earlier this month, Olivia replied, "I never want to say who any of my songs are about. I’ve never done that before in my career and probably won’t. I think it’s better to not pigeonhole a song to being about this one thing.”

    Olivia sitting in the grass surrounded by mist and singing
    Geffen

    Well, GQ asked Zack about the song in a recent profile. "I don't think it's really about me,” he replied. “I think the internet just ran with it.”

    Zack at a media event dressed in black
    Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for amfAR

    GQ did reach out to a source familiar with Olivia's songwriting process about the idea that "Vampire" wasn't about Zack, to which they replied, “I don’t know if that’s exactly true."

    That being said, Zach did say that the "Vampire" character Olivia sings about might be a composite partially inspired by him, adding, “Look, I’m in the industry, so I know how a song gets made." However, he didn't think that their breakup would warrant such a song, explaining, “We hung out, we're both busy, and we ended up not furthering our relationship. There was never any drama, you know?”

    Zack DJ&#x27;ing
    Barry Brecheisen / Getty Images

    Either way, Zack did say that he's a fan of the song: “The song's so big and so awesome. Look, a heartbreak song for the summertime, it’s an undefeated formula.”

    Olivia sitting and singing in the video
    Mike Coppola / Getty Images for MTV

    When asked about another song that is seemingly about him, Madison Beer's "Selfish," Zack said that Madison had apologized for any backlash and that they're still friends: "There’s so much love there. She's someone who's so instrumental in my life and I still treat as family. Like, she and my mom are still cool.”

    Madison and Zack smiling at a media event
    Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

    GQ appeared to confirm that Madison's song was about him. There are also a number of parallels between "Selfish" and "Vampire." "I bet you thought you gave me real love / But we spent it all in nightclubs," Madison sang. Meanwhile, Olivia's song goes, "I should've known it was strange / You only come out at night." 

    When "Vampire" led to a bump in streams for "Seflish," Madison reportedly wrote in a now-deleted tweet, “Thank [you] miss olivia <3."

    “Any time I’ve been speculatively the subject of a song, or the focus of a TikTok trend, whether grounded in reality or not, it’s like, it’s never been up to me to address it because the scale of it is so widespread,” Zach later added in the GQ interview. “[One hundred] million people have heard this song. The only thing I can address is my own life. I can control what my friends think and the creative output that I have, and things like that.”

    Zack performing onstage
    Scott Legato / Getty Images

    He continued, “Look, the momentum of a song is so special. I think Olivia is a generational songwriter. I think she's a generational talent. I'm always just proud of her continued accomplishments.”

    Close-up of Olivia at a media event in a sparkly sleeveless outfit
    Taylor Hill / Getty Images

    You can read the full interview here.