"I Had No Idea What I Was Doing": Mischa Barton Talking About Allegedly Dating Ben McKenzie When She Was 17 Is Disturbing

"I felt overwhelmed and not ready for any of that."

Natasha Jokic
by Natasha Jokic

BuzzFeed Staff

Mischa Barton alleged that she was in a relationship with Ben McKenzie when she was 17 and he was 25.

Mischa Barton on the red carpet
Hannes Magerstaedt / Getty Images

Mischa's debut as Marissa in The O.C. hit screens in 2003, when she was 17. She previously spoke about feeling pressured to lose her virginity during The O.C. in a 2021 personal essay, writing, "I eventually did the deed. I feel a little guilty because I let it happen. I felt so much pressure to have sex, not just from him, but society in general."

Woman smiling at the camera with wavy hair, wearing a strappy top with a pattern
Gregg Deguire / WireImage

In a new episode of Call Her Daddy, Mischa was asked what it was like being significantly younger than some of her costars. "It was a bit tricky for everyone. I was experiencing all my firsts and I was so young and my mom would be on set," she replied. "I just needed a lot more attention in that sense because I had my mom there and there was stuff going on, and I was just finishing up school."

Closeup of Mischa Barton
Dave Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for Grove Gallery

Then, when host Alexandra Cooper asked Mischa what it was like acting in a romantic storyline opposite a 25-year-old Ben, Mischa said, "It wasn't just onscreen."

Screenshot from &quot;The O.C.&quot;
Warner Bros / Everett Collection

"It was complicated for me. I went into that a virgin, a kid, really feeling like I needed to grow up quickly," she continued. "Acting with people older than me was a bit like, 'Oh wow. They know what they’re doing. And there’s gonna be relationships on this show and you’re gonna need to play that part,' and I didn’t feel really ready for that because I was always a really late bloomer in school and I hadn’t really dated."

Screenshot from &quot;The O.C.&quot;
Warner Bros / Everett Collection

"That was my first — I had no idea what I was doing," Mischa recalled. “I think that kind of set things off on the wrong foot, too, because it was like — you know people hook up on these shows and whatever, these things happen, but it was — we threw ourselves all into it very fast.”

Closeup of Mischa Barton and Ben McKenzie
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc

Adding that there was "notoriously" a lot of "interdating" on the show, she said, "It definitely was tricky that it happened right out of the gate and I felt overwhelmed and not ready for any of that."

Four celebrities posing together at an event, two men in suits and two women in stylish dresses
Kmazur / WireImage

"I remember they were like, ‘Mischa’s disappeared with Ben and she’s only 17.5, 18,’ and the producers went to my parents and were like — it was kind of a whole ordeal. And that's in the very beginning of the show, before we were even halfway through a season," Mischa said, saying that the three years she spent on the show felt like seven.

The cast of &quot;The O.C.&quot;
Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

She further said that the production team supported her socializing with Ben in the name of "chemistry," but that she was simultaneously "punished" for it once "it affects production."

The cast of &quot;The O.C.&quot;
Bob Riha Jr / WireImage

Mischa said that she was the one to end things, citing the "overwhelming" nature of the relationship that she wasn't "mature enough" for. When it came to acting after the split, she said, "We just had to suck it up and get on with it, but there was a lot of jabs behind the scenes and off camera. I felt like that ostracized me as well, because there was a marked difference in maturity level."

Closeup of Mischa Barton
Paul Archuleta / Getty Images

You can listen to the full episode here.