    After Saying She Regretted One Of Her Tattoos, Megan Fox Displayed The Reworked Version — And It's A Full Sleeve

    "It's my entire arm, so not a big deal."

    Natasha Jokic
    by Natasha Jokic

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Megan Fox debuted her full sleeve tattoo for the first time.

    Closeup of Megan Fox
    Alberto Tamargo / Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

    Megan has had a circular tattoo on her left arm for some time, but revealed in November that she had a new tattoo that she regretted. “I just got one that I don’t like that I have to rework,” she said on The Drew Barrymore Show, before sarcastically saying. "It's my entire arm, so not a big deal."

    Presley Ann / Getty Images for GQ

    It's possible that the tattoo she's referring to was previously covered by makeup.

    Though it's not super clear what the original tattoo looked like, Megan showed some new ink at a Grammys viewing party this weekend:

    Megan Fox
    Araya Doheny / Getty Images for Janie's Fund

    It appears to feature a phoenix, along with some cherry blossoms:

    Closeup of Megan Fox&#x27;s tattoo
    Araya Doheny / Getty Images for Janie's Fund

    On Instagram, Megan shared some photos of her look taken by Jacob Webster where the full design can be seen more clearly:

