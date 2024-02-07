After Saying She Regretted One Of Her Tattoos, Megan Fox Displayed The Reworked Version — And It's A Full Sleeve

Megan Fox debuted her full sleeve tattoo for the first time.
Megan has had a circular tattoo on her left arm for some time, but revealed in November that she had a new tattoo that she regretted. “I just got one that I don’t like that I have to rework,” she said on The Drew BarrymoreShow, before sarcastically saying. "It's my entire arm, so not a big deal."
Though it's not super clear what the original tattoo looked like, Megan showed some new ink at a Grammys viewing party this weekend:
It appears to feature a phoenix, along with some cherry blossoms:
On Instagram, Megan shared some photos of her look taken by Jacob Webster where the full design can be seen more clearly: