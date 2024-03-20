Megan Fox Reflected On Dating Brian Austin Green When He Was In His 30s And She Was 18

For context, Megan and Brian met in 2004 on the set of the sitcom Hope & Faith — when Megan was 18 and he was around 31. The two married in 2010 and welcomed three children together before splitting for good in 2020.
Two months ago, Brian said on a podcast that one of the things that led to their divorce was the fact that he began dating her when she was 18, and he already had a son. He said, "She didn't get to experience being a single, young woman at the top of her fucking game. [...] She was really starting to feel the weight of it."
When asked about whether she agreed with Brian's words on the latest episode of Call Her Daddy with Alex Cooper, Megan replied, "First of all, let me just say, I was not a great girlfriend to Brian. I'll be very honest. He was not great to me either all the time, but I think it would be easy for me to lean into or let it seem like that relationship was one way."
"I was not great, because I was young and really should not have been in a relationship of that level of commitment and that magnitude. I shouldn't have been involved in that when I was 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23 — I shouldn't have been," Megan continued.
"I did a lot of falling in love with other people all the time. I would go to work and fall in love because I was a kid. I never had the full freedom to be single and experience that life, and I thought for a minute, when I got divorced, that's what I was going to do," Megan explained, alluding to her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly. "And then I was single for, like, three weeks. I thought I was going to go Leo DiCaprio for a while."
Alex then asked Megan why she got married, when it's something that she currently does not want to do. She replied, "Then, I was so unaware of my feelings because I was so much younger. Most of my growth and awareness came after childbirth."
"[Marriage] was something I did kind of impulsively; it was like an adventure to go on and to do. I had already been with him for so many years at that point," she recalled. "I do feel like, karmically, I was supposed to have those kids with him, of course. I just wasn't looking at myself being like, 'Oh, I'm reenacting my mother's life, I'm carrying my mother's burdens and the things that she projected onto me.'''
Megan ultimately credits therapy and reading as part of her new perspective. She said, "I got myself which I, of course, found — no shade to Brian — unfulfilling, because inevitably, that was what I was going to do because I was reenacting what I was watching my mother do as a child."