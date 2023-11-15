The cast initially released a joint statement in the days following his death, writing, "We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss."
Over the past day, individual statements from the core cast have come through, starting with Matt LeBlanc. "It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye. The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life," he wrote.
Today, Lisa took to Instagram to share what appeared to be a framed photo of her and Matthew at their first NBC Upfront — an event run by the network for advertisers at the start of its sales period — after shooting a pilot of a show then called Friends Like Us.
"Shot the pilot, Friends Like Us, got picked up then immediately, we were at the NBC Upfronts," the actor, who penned the foreword to Matthew's autobiography, wrote. "You suggested we play poker AND made it so much fun while we initially bonded. Thank you for that."
"Thank you for making me laugh so hard at something you said, that my muscles ached, and tears poured down my face EVERY DAY," Lisa continued. "Thank you for your open heart in a six way relationship that required compromise. And a lot of 'talking.'"
"Thank you for showing up at work when you weren’t well and then, being completely brilliant. Thank you for the best 10 years a person gets to have. Thank you for trusting me. Thank you for all I learned about GRACE and LOVE through knowing you. Thank you for the time I got to have with you, Matthew," she concluded.