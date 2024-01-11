“I Was So Openly Out With My Girlfriend For Years At That Point": Kristen Stewart Looked Back On Speculation Surrounding Her Sexuality

Kristen Stewart reflected on intense speculation surrounding her sexuality and romantic life in a new interview.
If you cast your mind back to 2017, you might remember Kristen saying, "I’m, like, so gay, dude" as part of her SNL monologue in response to Donald Trump's previous tweets about her (more on that later).
At the time, Kristen had already confirmed that she was dating VFX producer Alicia Cargile. "It wasn’t even like I was hiding,” Kristen recently told Variety. “I was so openly out with my girlfriend for years at that point. I’m like, ‘I’m a pretty knowable person.’"
At that point, rumors had existed around her private life for some years. "For so long, I was like, ‘Why are you trying to skewer me? Why are you trying to ruin my life? I’m a kid, and I don’t really know myself well enough yet,’” she recalled. “The idea of people going, ‘I knew that you were a little queer kid forever.’ I’m like, ‘Oh, yeah? Well, you should honestly have seen me fuck my first boyfriend."
So, when it came to the SNL monologue, Kristen said, “It was cool to frame it in a funny context because it could say everything without having to sit down and do an interview." Instead of going through the media, she emphasized, "I broke it, alone.”
Trump had tweeted about her in the first place because of the fallout when Kristen was photographed kissing her Snow White and the Huntsman director Rupert Sanders, who was 41 to her 22. Amid her relationship with Robert Pattinson, much vitriol was directed toward Kristen — with her Panic Room costar Jodie Foster penning a rare op-ed in defense of her at the time. “It was such a truly kind act,” Stewart said, looking back. “I really needed Jodie to unpack that for other people before I could even understand.”
Jodie further discussed her anger in the ensuing years. “The whole thing was just stupid,” Jodie told Variety. “When you’re in your 20s, you do all sorts of stupid shit. I felt for her. I wish for her that she had the space and the privacy to be able to explore herself so that she could be a full human being.”