“I Was So Openly Out With My Girlfriend For Years At That Point": Kristen Stewart Looked Back On Speculation Surrounding Her Sexuality

At that point, rumors had existed around her private life for some years. "For so long, I was like, ‘Why are you trying to skewer me? Why are you trying to ruin my life? I’m a kid, and I don’t really know myself well enough yet,’” she recalled. “The idea of people going, ‘I knew that you were a little queer kid forever.’ I’m like, ‘Oh, yeah? Well, you should honestly have seen me fuck my first boyfriend."