But there's another moment that I want to talk about: Kim's drastic weight loss for the Marilyn look at the Met Gala . Kim proudly emphasized the work needed to (sort of) fit into the archival gown, citing everything from sauna suits to being impossibly "strict" with her diet. She later said that the diet required to achieve the look caused her to have a flare-up of psoriatic arthritis so bad that she couldn't move her hands. She also maintained that said weight loss was "healthy." I bring this up because the flow seems the same: 1) Something objectively unhealthy is done, but 2) It's not that bad, guys! It's fine! Nothing needs to change!