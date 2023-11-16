It's because of all these factors that, at least to me, the glorification of the extreme work and grind mindset feels more alien than ever. As someone who's had phases of some pretty gnarly burnout over the past few years, I worry about the normalization of workaholism seen over the past few seasons of The Kardashians. Hot take: Sleep is good! Do whatever you want with your life, but hey, if you're getting literal memory lapses from your nonessential work, maybe don't just make a big joke about it!