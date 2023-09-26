    Julia Fox Said That There Wasn't Any Sex In Her Relationship With Kanye West

    "It wasn’t really about that."

    Natasha Jokic
    Julia Fox spoke candidly about her sex life ahead of the release of her memoir, Down the Drain.

    Of course, Julia famously dated Kanye West — who has legally changed his name to Ye — in early 2022, before his antisemitism scandal. He is currently "married" to Bianca Censori, a former Yeezy employee, and the pair often make headlines for her drastic makeover and nearly-nude outfits.

    Speaking to the New York Times, Julia was asked if she always knew that sex was going to be such a big part of her memoir. "I felt like it was the truth. Why not write it?" she replied.

    Noting that she's previously had a habit of glossing over details in her personal writing, she continued, "I made it a point to put the reader in the room. I didn’t want to skip over things. So maybe some things are too detailed."

    The interviewer then pointed out that Kanye is the only boyfriend that Julia doesn't describe sex with in the book. Julia responded, "Because there, like, wasn’t any. It wasn’t really about that."

    When asked if she still has the Birkin that Ye gave her, Julia simply said, "Of course."

    At one point in the memoir, Julia speaks about finding "freedom" now that she says men no longer find her attractive. She explained that when she wrote the excerpt, "I lost a lot of weight, and the comments I was getting were that I’d lost my curves, that I’m not the same as I was in Uncut Gems, that my butt is gone, that I look crazy with my eyebrows, that I’m uglifying myself on purpose. It was incessant."

    "Obviously, I know there are men who would totally hook up with me in a heartbeat, but it’s not what defines me anymore. Before, that was my identity: the hot girl. That’s not me anymore," she concluded, noting that instead she sees herself as a "mom" first and foremost.

    You can read the full profile with Julia here.