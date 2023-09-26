Julia Fox Said That There Wasn't Any Sex In Her Relationship With Kanye West

At one point in the memoir, Julia speaks about finding "freedom" now that she says men no longer find her attractive. She explained that when she wrote the excerpt, "I lost a lot of weight, and the comments I was getting were that I’d lost my curves, that I’m not the same as I was in Uncut Gems, that my butt is gone, that I look crazy with my eyebrows, that I’m uglifying myself on purpose. It was incessant."