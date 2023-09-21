These 13 Comedians Took A Major Risk To Play Dramatic Characters, And They All Absolutely Paid Off

Sofía Vergara is set to star in one of her most dramatic roles to date. The actor, who is best known for her work in the long-running hit comedy series, Modern Family, will star in an upcoming Netflix miniseries inspired by the life of Griselda Blanco.
Griselda was a Colombian woman who became known as "the Godmother" for leading a Miami-based cartel in the '70s and '80s, and Sofía will play her in the series titled Griselda. Much more is still to come about the project, which drops on Jan. 25.
What's clear right now, though, is that Sofía transformed her appearance for this dramatic role, as evidenced by the teaser trailer below.
Check out the side-by-side of the Sofía in-and-out of character as Griselda:
Of course, Sofía is not nearly the first comedian to become pretty unrecognizable while throwing themselves into a serious project. So here are 13 other funny actors who went for broke physically (and often emotionally) to play a character in a dramatic TV show or movie: