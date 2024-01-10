John Mulaney And Olivia Munn Made Their Red Carpet Debut After 3 Years Together

Hear ye, hear ye: Olivia Munn and John Mulaney have made their red carpet debut as a couple after three (yes, three) years together.
Of course, who could forget the internet hubbub that began in 2021 when John filed for divorce* from his ex-wife Anna Marie Tendler, only to be linked with Olivia a few days later? Olivia welcomed their first son, Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney, in November of that year.
The parents attended the 14th Governors Awards, ie the event that gives out honorary Oscars, in LA last night — as John was the host. Olivia donned an all-white Maticevski look for the occasion.
John and Olivia first met at a wedding in 2013, where Olivia later said that she was "just so obsessed with hanging out with and talking with him" and that she asked him and his then-fiancé to "hang out." She further said that she emailed him after the event, but he never replied.
John then confirmed their relationship in 2021, saying on Seth Meyers, "I went to rehab in September, I got out in October, I moved out of my home from my ex-wife…Then in the spring I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia."
"They think they know our relationship so well," Olivia said of public speculation on their romance later that year. "When in reality, they don't. There's no way anyone could know what any of his relationships were or what our relationship is."
The two will often post family photos on Instagram — such as John writing, "You made me a dad, Olivia, I love you forever for doing that" last June — but have kept official outings to a minimum. For example, when John won an Emmy earlier this week, the couple appeared to celebrate in full glam away from the main event.