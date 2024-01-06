So, who votes for the 2024 awards?

You can actually see the full list of voters for yourself on the Golden Globes' website. According to the Globes, 300 journalists across the world make up the voters: "The voting body is 47% female with 60% self-identifying as racially and ethnically diverse: 26.3% Latinx, 13.3% Asian, 11% Black, and 9% Middle Eastern."

