Greta Gerwig Addressed Her And Margot Robbie's Oscars Snubs

When asked more broadly about proving herself as a director in a patriarchal society, she replied, “I don’t know if it’s gendered. But I know I want to be able to make a body of work that feels like it’s undeniable in terms of the work itself. I don’t want there to be an asterisk next to my name. Do I have more of that than male filmmakers? I don’t know! I know plenty of deeply insecure male filmmakers who are plagued in their own ways.”