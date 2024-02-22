Skip To Content
Greta Gerwig Addressed Her And Margot Robbie's Oscars Snubs

“Of course I wanted it for Margot."

Natasha Jokic
by Natasha Jokic

BuzzFeed Staff

Greta Gerwig discussed her Oscars snub from the Best Director category for Barbie.

Closeup of Greta Gerwig
John Phillips / Getty Images

When the Oscar nominations were announced last month, many felt that it was unfair that Greta — who was nominated for Best Adapted screenplay with co-writer and husband Noah Baumbach — was shut out of the historically male-dominated category.

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach
Dave Benett / Alan Chapman/Dave Benett / Getty Images

This makes it the second time that Greta was been nominated for Best Picture without receiving a nomination for Best Director as well, though Barbie was nominated for eight awards overall. Notably, Margot Robbie also failed to garner a nomination for her work in the titular role, despite costar Ryan Gosling receiving a nod from the Academy.

Crew filming a dance scene with a cameraman operating equipment and dancers in synchronised poses in the background
Jaap Buitendijk / © Warner Bos. / Courtesy Everett Collection

“Of course I wanted it for Margot,” Greta said in a recent interview with Time. “But I’m just happy we all get to be there together.”

Greta Gerwig with the cast of &quot;Barbie&quot;
Jaap Buitendijk / Warner Bos. / Courtesy Everett Collection

Greta stressed that the movie did still receive nominations, adding with a laugh, “A friend’s mom said to me, ‘I can’t believe you didn’t get nominated,' I said, ‘But I did. I got an Oscar nomination.’ She was like, ‘Oh, that’s wonderful for you!’ I was like, ‘I know!’”

Greta working behind the scenes of &quot;Barbie&quot;
Dale Robinette /  Warner Bos. / Courtesy Everett Collection

When asked more broadly about proving herself as a director in a patriarchal society, she replied, “I don’t know if it’s gendered. But I know I want to be able to make a body of work that feels like it’s undeniable in terms of the work itself. I don’t want there to be an asterisk next to my name. Do I have more of that than male filmmakers? I don’t know! I know plenty of deeply insecure male filmmakers who are plagued in their own ways.”

Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie on the red carpet
James Gourley / Getty Images

As for what Greta does after the Oscars, she's going to direct at least two movies adapting C.S. Lewis’s Chronicles of Narnia series — something that she'd written a draft for pre-Barbie.

Closeup of Greta Gerwig
Samir Hussein / WireImage

“Knowing that I’d laid the groundwork for Narnia and wanted to return to it — that’s probably something I set up for myself psychologically,” she recalled. “Because I know the right thing, for me anyway, is to keep making movies. Whatever happens, good or bad, you’ve got to keep going.”

Closeup of Greta Gerwig waving
Michael Blackshire / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

You can read the full interview here.