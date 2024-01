Before the show, Katherine told People , "It's really fun for us. It's this odd, nostalgic walk down memory lane. I mean I haven't seen Chandra and Jim in 15 years. I haven't seen Justin in maybe 10. I did just see [Ellen] a year ago or so, but we don't get to see each other much. These are people that mean a lot to me, meant a lot to me. I had seven years, 24–31, those are pretty intense years of young womanhood — and those were with them." Her voice then appeared to crack as she added, "I missed them."