Dua Lipa Shared An Awkward Video Of Her Being Told To Sit Down At The Golden Globes, Only For Her Dress To Be Too Tight

Now, I am a regular idiot who wore Birkenstocks to the MTV VMAs, which was fine because I am Not a Celebrity™. On the other hand, celebrities (though, let's be honest, only women) must go to great lengths for style on the red carpet — including wearing dresses so tight, you cannot sit down in them. Exhibit A: Dua Lipa at the Golden Globes.
Dua was nominated for her Barbie soundtrack song, "Dance the Night Away," and donned a Schiaparelli gown for the occasion.
On her Instagram, Dua shared a video from inside the awards where she was told by someone, "Sorry, you need to sit down now."
Cue Dua awkwardly trying to lay herself onto her chair without bending:
"Thank you @goldenglobes for such a beautiful night last night — the only thing missing was a reclining chair," she captioned the post.
If you're wondering how Dua got to the event in the first place, she helpfully provided the answer in another slide: by standing in a bus:
Guess we'll see what the Oscars has in store for Dua!
