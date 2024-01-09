Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
  • Viral badge
  • Golden Globes badge

Dua Lipa Shared An Awkward Video Of Her Being Told To Sit Down At The Golden Globes, Only For Her Dress To Be Too Tight

"The only thing missing was a reclining chair."

Natasha Jokic
by Natasha Jokic

BuzzFeed Staff

Now, I am a regular idiot who wore Birkenstocks to the MTV VMAs, which was fine because I am Not a Celebrity™. On the other hand, celebrities (though, let's be honest, only women) must go to great lengths for style on the red carpet — including wearing dresses so tight, you cannot sit down in them. Exhibit A: Dua Lipa at the Golden Globes.

dua lipa on the red carpet in a tight strapless dress with a full mermaid-type skirt
Axelle / FilmMagic

Dua was nominated for her Barbie soundtrack song, "Dance the Night Away," and donned a Schiaparelli gown for the occasion.

Dua Lipa poses on the red carpet in a strapless dress with a dropped flared waist
Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

Billie Eilish and Finneas' Barbie song "What Was I Made For?" ended up taking the prize home. 

On her Instagram, Dua shared a video from inside the awards where she was told by someone, "Sorry, you need to sit down now."

Cue Dua awkwardly trying to lay herself onto her chair without bending:

Dua Lipa / Via Instagram: @dualipa

"Thank you @goldenglobes for such a beautiful night last night — the only thing missing was a reclining chair," she captioned the post.

Dua Lipa / Via Instagram: @dualipa

If you're wondering how Dua got to the event in the first place, she helpfully provided the answer in another slide: by standing in a bus:

Dua Lipa / Via instagram.com

Guess we'll see what the Oscars has in store for Dua!

Check out the rest of our Golden Globes coverage here.