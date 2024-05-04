    Despite Sometimes Huge Gaps In Income, Here's How 9 Celeb Couples Split Their Money

    "I didn’t know how to write a check, but, somehow, I was paying for everything."

    1. Recently, DDG said that he and partner Halle Bailey do not split finances equally and he will "pay for a lot of stuff."

    In a recent Shade Room podcast interview, DDG said, “I pay for a lot of stuff. I don’t think 50/50 is a thing when you have money. Me and her have money so it’s a little different.”  

    Of their child Halo, born late 2023, he continued, “For the most part, as a man, you know she will never pay for dinner, she will never pay for an Uber or trips and flights and stuff. I feel like that’s definitely my job. When it comes to our child, it’s a little different. We might split a night nurse here and there, you know what I mean? It ain’t even about the money, it’s just the principle, you know? The baby [is] 50/50.”

    2. Grimes declined any money from Elon Musk toward her career while they were dating.

    Closeup of Elon Musk and Grimes
    In a 2020 interview with Rolling Stone, Grimes said, “Grimes is funded by Grimes. I don’t want to divert funds from, like, Tesla to my stupid art project. I can’t say the things I say and believe what I believe and then take money from my boyfriend.” However, she added, “I mean, I would like child care.”

    During the custody battle of their two children, Elon reportedly tried to keep their legal proceedings in Texas as child support is limited at $2,760 per month.

    3. Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade split their household expenses 50/50.

    Dwyane said last year, "It's weird to say I'm head of household because, in this household, we split everything 50/50.'' It raised some eyebrows as Dwyane reportedly has considerably more money than Gabrielle. Dwyane later said that the arrangement came up after a comment he made about their Miami home, recalling, “I said something about it being my house that I paid for. My wife looked at me and said, 'You will never say that to me again when it’s something that we share.'"

    However, the 50/50 sharing is largely for their "life," "home," and "daughter." They maintain separate expenses for outside things, such as Dwyane's "ex-wife" and three other children. They have a prenuptial agreement in place.

    4. Kelsea Ballerini said that she purchased the majority of her home with ex-husband Morgan Evans, resulting in a difficult decision happening in their divorce.

    In a 2023 episode of Call Her Daddy, Kelsea said that the couple did get a prenup — but "messy" language led to her giving up half the house in exchange for not having to pay alimony.  "[The lawyers said] to me that I have a choice right now, to [either] give up half of a house, that I bought and he contributed [to], but not equal...or stay, legally, in this marriage and have public alimony hearings indefinitely," she recalled. "And I was like, 'Give him the house. I want out.'"

    5. Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady reportedly kept their estimated $733 million largely separate.

    The couple's divorce proceedings in 2022 moved remarkably quickly, with an “ironclad prenup” from 2009 apparently helping things along. A source told Page Six, "They both have their own separate business entities, so the separation of their wealth wasn’t that complicated in the end. The only other major factor was dividing up their massive property portfolio.”

    6. Jenna Dewan accused Channing Tatum of trying to "shelter" money from the Magic Mike franchise away from her during their marriage.

    Amid their ongoing divorce proceedings, Jenna filed a petition that stated that Magic Mike and its subsequent offshoots were "developed and co-financed by Channing during marriage with community effort and marital funds." She further accused him of a “calculated” effort to “dilute and conceal the value of, and licensing income therefrom, the community property share of Magic Mike" and making business decisions without her consent to conceal money further. In response, Channing's lawyers said that he had “never denied Petitioner of her share of the community assets or income.”

    7. Ali Wong said that her prenuptial agreement to Justin Hakuta was part of what "motivated" her to make her "own money" during their marriage.

    In her 2019 memoir, she wrote of her entrepreneur ex-husband, "I was very motivated to make my own money because I signed a document specifically outlining how much I couldn't depend on my husband. My father always praised 'the gift of fear,' and that prenup scared the shit out of me. In the end, being forced to sign that prenup was one of the greatest things that ever happened to me and my career."

    8. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reportedly had their own bank accounts during their marriage and kept their finances separate.

    During their divorce, Kim said that they even filed different income tax returns and used different business managers, attorneys, and so on. They had a prenuptial agreement in place.

    9. Finally, Jessica Simpson implied that Nick Lachey was "dependent on her" and that she "was paying for everything" during their marriage.

    “I know [my father] accused Nick of making me dependent on him for everything, which is the pot calling up the kettle to have a long talk about being black," she wrote in her memoir Open Book. "At twenty-one years old, I was still very much a child. I didn’t know how to write a check, but, somehow, I was paying for everything. I knew that I was making money, but I didn’t think of myself as the family breadwinner. I just thought my money was their money."

    In 2020, Jessica said that the only thing she regretted about their brief marriage was not having a prenuptial agreement in place. The amount she is estimated to have paid him is in the millions. As she wrote in her memoir, "They said Nick wanted a certain number, and honestly I don't remember what it was...I'll make it back. And then I did. Give or take a billion."