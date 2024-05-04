Despite Sometimes Huge Gaps In Income, Here's How 9 Celeb Couples Split Their Money

1.
Recently, DDG said that he and partner Halle Bailey do not split finances equally and he will "pay for a lot of stuff."
2.
Grimes declined any money from Elon Musk toward her career while they were dating.
4.
Kelsea Ballerini said that she purchased the majority of her home with ex-husband Morgan Evans, resulting in a difficult decision happening in their divorce.
5.
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady reportedly kept their estimated $733 million largely separate.
6.
Jenna Dewan accused Channing Tatum of trying to "shelter" money from the Magic Mike franchise away from her during their marriage.
7.
Ali Wong said that her prenuptial agreement to Justin Hakuta was part of what "motivated" her to make her "own money" during their marriage.
8.
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reportedly had their own bank accounts during their marriage and kept their finances separate.
9.
Finally, Jessica Simpson implied that Nick Lachey was "dependent on her" and that she "was paying for everything" during their marriage.