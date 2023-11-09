Skip To Content
    The First Trailer For Netflix's "Avatar: The Last Airbender" Live-Action Series Is Here

    The original is my favorite show of all time, no pressure.

    Natasha Jokic
    by Natasha Jokic

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Flameo, hotman: The new trailer for Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender is out.

    Screenshot from &quot;Avatar: The Last Airbender&quot;
    Robert Falconer/Netflix

    If this is the first you're hearing of the series, according to Netflix, it's a "live-action reimagining of the beloved animated series." It'll have eight hour-long episodes and include Gordon Cormier as Aang, Ian Ousley as Sokka, Kiawentiio as Katara, and Dallas Liu as Prince Zuko.

    Screenshot from &quot;Avatar: The Last Airbender&quot;
    Robert Falconer/Netflix

    We do not speak about the live action movie in this house.

    The production has faced some hiccups along the way — namely with the departure of the show's original creators, Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, from the creative team in 2020. Instead, the showrunner for the Netflix version is Albert Kim, who was previously the showrunner for the series Sleepy Hollow.

    Screenshot from &quot;Avatar: The Last Airbender&quot;
    Robert Falconer/Netflix

    "Netflix’s live-action adaptation of Avatar has the potential to be good. It might turn out to be a show many of you end up enjoying. But what I can be certain about is that whatever version ends up onscreen, it will not be what Bryan and I had envisioned or intended to make," Michael said of the show in a statement at the time. 

    Well now, courtesy of Netflix's Geek Week, we finally have a better idea of what the series will actually look like. Behold, the teaser trailer!

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com / Via youtube.com

    Let's break it down. The trailer opens on what is presumably Sozin's comet, along with a voiceover talking about time.

    Screenshot from &quot;Avatar: The Last Airbender&quot;
    Netflix

    We then get our first look at our water bender babes, including Katara, Sokka, and the iceberg:

    Netflix

    We also see our fire nation hotties. Two personal things: One, I think Zuko's scarring honestly looks pretty tame compared to the show (but far better than the movie that shall not be named). Two, Ozai is shown right off the jump in the trailer. I enjoyed how the animated show built up terror for Ozai by not showing his face, so I hope this version is just as frightening.

    Netflix

    The Kyoshi warriors also get their own moment, with a romantic moment between Sokka and Suki shown. It's not clear if Yue will be a character, but this chest-to-hand moment looks a lot more intimate than what we first see of Sokka and Suki in the cartoon, IMHO.

    Netflix

    The voiceover dramatically says, "Always remember who you are," á la Mufasa. It's worth noting that every shot of Aang looks very worldly and serious, save for one shot where he's playing with Momo and actually smiling.

    Netflix

    We also get our first glance of some of the worlds of Avatar, including Omashu and Crescent Island, which all look gorge.

    Netflix

    Honestly, my main gripe is how Momo is animated, as he looks comparatively unnatural and a little spooky. We don't see Appa's face, so presumably, he has been kept as a handsome lad.

    Screenshot from &quot;Avatar: The Last Airbender&quot;
    Netflix

    Aang and Katara's age difference is also a lot more jarring in live action, but we'll have to see how their romantic subplot ends up going. It need not be a beat-for-beat remake, after all! The cartoon is perfection! Oh lord, please be good to it!

    Screenshot from &quot;Avatar: The Last Airbender&quot;
    Netflix

    We also have a release date: February 22, 2024! So, what did you make of the trailer? LMK in the comments.