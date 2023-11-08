Skip To Content
    Ashley Benson Was Photographed With Dark Hair Picking Out Items For Her Baby Registry, And She Looks Fairly Unrecognizable

    The couple announced their engagement back in July.

    Natasha Jokic
    by Natasha Jokic

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Ashely Benson is pregnant!

    closeup of Ashley Benson
    Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

    The Pretty Little Liars alum has been linked with Brandon Davis since January. He's the grandson of a billionaire oil tycoon who used to party with the likes of Paris Hilton (he's the guy who infamously called Lindsay Lohan "fire crotch" in 2006).

    Ashley Benson and Brandon Davis
    Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

    The couple announced their engagement in July, where Ashley called him her "best friend" and posted a pic of her huge ring:

    &quot;My best frienddddd I love you&quot;
    Ashley Benson / Via Instagram: @ashleybenson

    Although pregnancy rumors have been floating around for a few weeks, Ashley and Brandon seemingly confirmed it with a visit to the Babylist Beverly Hills Showroom & Shop.

    Closeup of Ashley Benson and Brandon Davis
    Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

    A source confirmed to E! that Ashley was indeed expecting. 

    Yep, they looked at small clothes and posed with products from the baby registry company. Babylist confirmed that the couple were there to pick out items for their registry, which will be made available later this week.

    Closeup of Ashley Benson and Brandon Davis
    Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

    Congrats!

    Closeup of Ashley Benson
    Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

    BuzzFeed has reached out to representatives for Ashley Benson for comment.