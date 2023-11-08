Ashley Benson Was Photographed With Dark Hair Picking Out Items For Her Baby Registry, And She Looks Fairly Unrecognizable

The couple announced their engagement in July, where Ashley called him her "best friend" and posted a pic of her huge ring:
Although pregnancy rumors have been floating around for a few weeks, Ashley and Brandon seemingly confirmed it with a visit to the Babylist Beverly Hills Showroom & Shop.
Yep, they looked at small clothes and posed with products from the baby registry company. Babylist confirmed that the couple were there to pick out items for their registry, which will be made available later this week.
Congrats!
BuzzFeed has reached out to representatives for Ashley Benson for comment.