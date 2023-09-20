Browse links
US residents can opt out of "sales" of personal data.
"My blood is boiling. Boiling. Because if I say something, it's gonna be me that's the problem."
Will also tell you about the transphobic remarks my co-star said to my face, and the racism I complained about on set that they said was “free speech”. We on strike so you know I got time this week.— A N G E L I C A (@angelicaross) September 19, 2023
The funniest part? We’re all sitting around & I’m copying Cody’s accent. Didn’t know he had one. Emma then copies my voice & laugh and drops it several octaves. I was SHOOK. She read me for blood with my own words 😂 of course I was self conscious about my voice on set after…— A N G E L I C A (@angelicaross) September 20, 2023
“So, as Nella considered why she distrusted Needles and Pins so much, she also considered what Jesse had said about white people who went out of their way to present “diversity” (1/2) @zakiya_harris #TheOtherBlackGirl pic.twitter.com/2wbJWh4KCb— A N G E L I C A (@angelicaross) September 18, 2023
Thank you @RobertsEmma for calling and apologizing, recognizing your behavior was not that of an ally. I will leave the line open to follow up on your desire to do better and support social justice causes with your platform.— A N G E L I C A (@angelicaross) September 20, 2023