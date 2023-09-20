    Emma Roberts Has Been Accused Of Making An Anti-Trans Comment To Angelica Ross On The Set Of "American Horror Story"

    "My blood is boiling. Boiling. Because if I say something, it's gonna be me that's the problem."

    Angelica Ross alleged that Emma Roberts made an anti-trans comment to her while on the set of American Horror Story.

    A closeup of Angelica Ross on the red carpet of a media event
    Angelica appeared in Seasons 9 and 10 of the show, making her the first trans actor to have two series-regular roles on network television. However, she has been steadily speaking out about her experiences on the show over the past day.

    In a recent Instagram Live, according to screen recordings, Angelica said, "Almost every actor on the set of American Horror Story: 1984 was irritated" by "Miss ER."

    A closeup of Emma Roberts talking during a scene
    In another moment, Angelica recalled a moment where she was talking to Emma. "She goes, 'John, Angelica's being mean.' I know she's not being for real," she began.

    Angelica Ross on the red carpet dressed up as a Clovers cheerleader from the film &quot;Bring It On&quot;
    It's possible that Angelica is referring to John J. Gray, an executive producer on the season. 

    "John is like, 'Okay ladies, that's enough, let's get back to work,'" Angelica continued. Emma then allegedly replied, "Don't you mean lady?"

    Emma Roberts on the red carpet for an American Horror Story event
    Emma then allegedly walked away, to which Angelica continued, "My blood is boiling. Boiling. Because if I say something, it's gonna be me that's the problem. And I know this because there was someone who spoke up about what she was doing, and they got repercussions from it. Not her, they did."

    Closeup of Emma Roberts
    "So when I saw that happening, I was just like, I am done. I didn't speak to that bitch the entire time after that. We had scenes together, and I never spoke to her. She said to me that she could feel the energy coming off of me," Angelica alleged. "Bitch, don't play me. You've been playing mind games with everybody on this set, and everybody's been waiting for the moment that you would get me."

    Closeup of Angelica Ross
    Angelica then further alleged in a tweet that Emma copied Angelica's voice by dropping it by "several octaves," leading her to be "self conscious about [her] voice on set after that."

    Yesterday, Angelica further alleged that Ryan Murphy ghosted her after saying he'd go ahead with her idea of a season of AHS starring Black women — even after Angelica had worked on two AHS seasons and the entirety of Pose.

    BuzzFeed has reached out to a representative for Emma Roberts for comment.

    UPDATE Angelica said that Emma called her directly to apologize:

