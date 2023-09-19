    Angelica Ross Just Shared Her Alleged Emails With Ryan Murphy And Accused Him Of Ghosting Her On A Black Women-Led Season Of "American Horror Story"

    On Twitter, Angelica Ross shared email screenshots purportedly with Ryan Murphy.

    Angelica Ross is no stranger to working with TV showrunner Ryan Murphy. She appeared in all three seasons of Pose, as well as two seasons of American Horror Story. Both series were co-created by Murphy.

    The actress is now accusing Murphy of ghosting her about a season of AHS starring Black women, among other claims about working with the showrunner and the FX network.

    On Monday, Ross shared purported screenshots of an email conversation with Murphy from July 3, 2020, in which he says he's going forward with her idea for a season of AHS starring Black women.

    "Remember your idea about a HORROR season starring black women? Well I'm doing it. Not sure of the story yet, but we will start a writers room in the fall," his purported email reads, which goes on to ideate a potential cast, including Ross, Keke Palmer, and a person named "Gabby." This is likely a reference to Gabourey Sidibe, who has appeared on numerous AHS seasons.

    The screenshot also included Angelica's purported email response, in which she suggests actors to consider for a fourth role, including Debbi Morgan, Lynn Whitfield, Alfre Woodard, and Angela Bassett among others.

    Ross captioned the post with a quote from the 2021 novel, The Other Black Girl. A series adaption of the book premiered last week on Hulu. Ross included a second quote from the book in a follow-up tweet, tagging the novel's author Zakiya Dalila Harris.

    A few hours later, Ross shared a screenshot of another purported email she sent to Murphy dated Feb. 7, 2022.

    "Good morning, up and cleaning and organizing and thinking about what Season 11's focus could be and then just thought maybe just ask you that when that formulates if I could be on the producing side as well. I think I could add a lot to the table in the overall storyline if we are still looking to do a Black lead cast," her purported email reads. "Have a great week!"

    She captioned the post, "After not hearing back. After sending flowers and no response I sent one last email in Feb 2022 (it took about a year to film Season 10 due to COVID) while still contractually in first position with the show. Mind you, marvel had called twice now. I haven’t heard from him since."

    Them reported in July that Ross claimed in a now-deleted Instagram post that she signed a seven-year contract with FX for her role in Pose. FX is also behind American Horror Story, and Them says Ross claimed she was told she'd be appearing in Season 11 of AHS.

    In the time between the alleged July 3, 2020 and Feb. 7, 2022 emails, Season 10 of AHS, titled Double Feature, reportedly filmed with Ross in a supporting role. The season premiered in August of 2021. Season 11, titled NYC, reportedly began filming by the start of summer of 2022. Ross did not appear in Season 11, which premiered in October.

    Ross continued to address the alleged situation on Twitter. On Monday, she also said, "It’s not JUST that the idea changed. Things change all the time. It’s that I called business affairs for MONTHS trying to get clarity if they were picking up my contract option or if I was ok to tell Marvel that I was available for whatever they were calling me for. I had been auditioning for THREE YEARS for marvel. It’s that I was HELD in first position the whole time."

    BuzzFeed has reached out to Marvel for confirmation of Ross's claims.

    "Please ask somebody about me. If I’m at the point of publicly showing receipts you can believe I don’t have any f*cks left to give when it comes down to it. And I’m not even done pulling out the receipts," she wrote in a separate tweet.

    Ross also alleged transphobia and racism on a set, though she didn't state the production. On Tuesday, Angelica appeared to continue addressing the alleged incident in a series of tweets, though she did not directly mention Murphy or AHS.

    BuzzFeed has reached out to Ross, Murphy, and FX for comment.