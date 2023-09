10 Celebrities Who Prove That Diet Culture Is Still Alive In 2023

Celebrities have a tremendous influence on the way that we think about our bodies. As registered dietician Sammi Haber Brondo told BuzzFeed back in March, "Even if [they're] just saying, 'This is how I eat,' the bottom line is [that with] anyone who says how they eat on social media, you [will] have at least one person, if not many, many more, who will use that as an example of, 'Oh, this is what I should do.'"