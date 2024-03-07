33 TikTok Products That Are, Hands Down, Too Beautiful Not To Own

1. A romantic face vase that, with or without flowers (or writing utensils, or your colorful Sharpie collection, or makeup brushes) will look artsy and designer on your windowsill. We all deserve someone, even if it's a pretty vase, to look at us the way this sweetheart does.
Watch a TikTok of the face vase in someone's home.
My colleague Emma Lord bought this and said: "I purchased this because I have a lil' Friday tradition of going to Trader Joe's and buying the $3.99 "petite bouquets" (Alexa, play "Flowers" by Miley Cyrus!!) and it is the absolute perfect size for a mini bouquet. It is a treat to look at on my windowsill, 11/10 recommend for anyone who wants a bright spot in their living room! "
Promising review: "The vase is very nice, with and without flowers. It looks really good in my living room!" —Amazon Customer
2. A heart-eyes-inducing oval gem ring — whether you just damn well like the extra sparkle every day or are looking for something lower-risk to travel with than your $$$$$ wedding ring, this under-$20 piece will fit the bill, literally. Want to stack a few? Check out the other high-quality rings from the brand.
Promising reviews: "I order all the jewelry from Pavoi and this was another ring to add to the collection! I’ve been wearing it every day. The quality is great and you can’t beat the price!" —Angela Israel
"TikTok made me buy it! 😄 But in all seriousness, this ring is nice, I would buy another one." —Kat
3. A lightly glittery, rose-tint Electric Glow Stick lipstick because it does that fancy "changes color with the pH of your skin"–thing, meaning you'll always get a lil color to your lips that suits you and therefore pretty much anything you could wear *perfectly*, without going overboard. It's also under $4, making it a wayyy less pricey version of this stuff than certain brand-name options out there.
Watch a TikTok of the Electric Glow lipstick doing its thing. Oh, and some reviewers even love wearing it as a custom-shade blush!
Promising review: "Beautiful color lipstick that looks great with my skin tone. Not too bright but a rosy color that I love." —Faloli
4. A decorative rainbow window film to give you plenty of privacy from prying neighbors eyes, but in a gorgeous, entrancing stained-glass kind of way you won't get tired of looking at, especially when the sunbeam hits the window just right. Oh, and if your dog regularly stations themselves at the window during certain times of day, this can block their line of sight too!
Psst — you can read BuzzFeed's review of this decorative window film for more deets!
Promising review: "I absolutely love this! TikTok made me buy it for my sunroof and I'm so glad I did! It's so beautiful when the sun comes through! And you get so much for the price!! If you're on the fence, buy it!!" —Amazon Customer
5. A set of rainbow wine glasses — you'll immediately, delightedly exclaim with joy the moment you open the box and every time you look at them forever after. Besides being drop-dead gorg, they're also perfect for parties because everyone will remember which glass was whose!
Watch a TikTok of the rainbow wine glasses IRL.
The Wine Savant, a small biz based out of New York since 2017, makes all kinds of cool, high-quality drink ware and even decanters.
Promising review: "Love these! Wasn’t ready to splurge on Estelle stemmed glasses so I got these instead. I’ve run them through the dishwasher once so far and they held up fine. Glass is thin near the top which I love in a wineglass. I would recommend!" —Tricia
6. A modern arc floor lamp so you can achieve that perfect balance between A) needing more (but dimmable) light in your cave of a home office or living room, B) incredibly attractive but functional minimalism that doesn't detract from your other decor, and C) an under-$100 price that's just right.
Watch a TikTok of the arc floor lamp doing its thing.
Brightech, a Cali-based small biz, makes all kinds of cool home lighting in all kinds of aesthetics, so if this isn't "you", check out their store page for more options!
Promising review: "I have gotten compliments on this light from someone in every single meeting I’ve been in the last few weeks. Provides very good reading light (and adjustable) and unusual, visually appealing style. Have sent the link to three colleagues who were also intrigued!" —Steve
7. A floral corset top — the groundhog said spring's basically here, so why not celebrate with an on-trend, unexpectedly comfortable, compliment-magnet of a top? Fashion's fairytale era has officially arrived, and I'm 100% here for it. (Yes, it comes in some solid colors, too, if that's more your style.)
As always, check out the site chart before ordering! Hot tip: reviewers recommend sizing down if you're not quite perfect for the measurements.
And here's a TikTok of the floral corset top in action.
Promising review: "This top is so cute and I got lots of compliments on it. High quality material and zipper in the back. Great purchase!" —Connie L. Brasil
8. An adjustable, scratch-resistant gold- or silver-plated infinity knot bracelet reviewers themselves, who have seen the product IRL, can hardly believe costs as little as it does. In the meantime, everyone better get used to seeing you wear it *and* thinking you must have spent an arm and a leg for it.
Check out a TikTok of the knot bracelet in action.
Promising review: "Super high quality. Looks very expensive while the price is inexpensive. It looks so luxurious. I am absolutely in love." —Veronica Rosales
9. A not-too-70s, just-70s-enough mushroom lamp perfect for adding a little Through The Looking Glass vibe to wherever you decide its new designated place to live will be. It literally never hurts to infuse a little fun aesthetic into your space...and it comes in a bunch of colors, so you'll find something that goes with your home.
Check out a TikTok of the mushroom lamp in action.
Promising review: "I wanted a lamp for my desk with enough brightness to light the desk and my room, but not so much as to ruin the vibe in the evenings. This lamp has been a great purchase! I've been using it consistently for months with no issues. The quality is excellent and the glass allows it to give off a warm light without overpowering my bedroom in the evenings. Highly recommend!" —E K
10. Some wireless Bluetooth earbuds that clock in at under $30 *and* happen to be similar to AirPods (according to some reviewers) AS WELL as waterproof, meaning you can shower with 'em and listen to whatever music you want without bothering your partner/roommates. Unlike Airpods, you can also get them in five lovely colors, too.
The earbuds can play four-plus hours with a charge, and the wireless charging case can provide up to 14 hours of charge.
Promising review: "Best decision! These are the greatest headphones ever! I saw them on TikTok months ago and added them to my wishlist. I got a new phone that doesn't have the headphone port so I decided it was time to finally buy them. They are amazing and I probably won't ever take them out of my ears! 😂" —Katlyn D Arnold
"I saw these in a BuzzFeed article. My previous wireless Skull Candy buds stopped connecting to each other. I didn’t use them much so I wasn’t really on the look for a new pair. So when I stumbled across these in the article for a beyond reasonable price I ordered them right away! I am happy with my purchase! They have better sound quality than the Skull Candy set! Pairs with an app which is awesome so you can control the various aspect of sound. The khaki color is more like gold 😍. They are beautiful, clean, and elegant. Very easy controls." —Karree
