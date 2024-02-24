Skip To Content
    31 Things You Need If You've Basically Never Cleaned Your Home Correctly

    Basics so effective, you won't want to miss them.

    Natalie Brown
    by Natalie Brown

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A broom and dustpan set with an adjustable-height handle — it's best for sweeping up the daily dirt that seems to accumulate in your kitchen throughout the day (or week...or month, depending on how often you end up using it).

    Amazon

    You have to use something to pick up the bits of pasta, strands of hair, and buildup general dust that afflict your kitchen floors — and some would argue that a broom and dustpan like this is your best bet. This dustpan features a row of useful teeth to help extract any debris that the broom won't let go of, so you don't have to bend down and mess with the broom when it stubbornly grabs a clump of hair.

    Promising review: "The best broom and dustpan set I have ever purchased. After researching numerous possibilities, this is the broom that won. I have a shop with old wooden floors with lots of space between the old wood planks. The bristles pick up everything between the planks. The rubber lip of the pan is flush with the floor and the teeth clean out the bristles perfectly. I was so happy that I bought another for my home and a third for the shop. This set costs a bit more, but in my opinion was well worth the price." —Carol

    Get it from Amazon for $39.99.

    2. And a handheld broom and dustpan that hook together for simple storage because sometimes you just spill a *little* bit and don't feel like pulling out the big set.

    photo of hands sweeping cheerios from a corner using the small, triangle-saped broom; the dustpan has teeth as well
    Amazon

    The brush easily snaps into the handle for simple storage, too! I can't recommend a small broom and dustpan like this more — while I don't have this exact version, I pull out mine at least once a week to quickly clean up some little mess or another. 

    Promising review: "My dustpan brush broke and in the search for a new one, I found this one. I didn't think I'd be saying this about an ordinary dustpan but this one is the real deal. Its material is well made, the brush handle is comfortable and there are even the spikes on the pan to separate the hair from the brush. It also gets into the hard corners. The best dust pan and brush out there!" —QueenB

    Get the set from Amazon for $10.09+ (available in two packs).

    3. A microfiber flip mop, if you have wood, tile, laminate, or linoleum floors. The blue side picks up some dirt, dust, and hair (completely dry), then the white side uses just water to wipe up even more stubborn gunk.

    Natalie Brown / BuzzFeed, Amazon

    I own and love an earlier version of this flip mop (they've just slightly redesigned the white side) — I bought it back in 2015, use it once or twice a month (in my tiny New York apartment), and the two washable pads I have are still in pretty good shape. To easily wet the floor, I use a spray bottle filled with water (or on wood, I like Bona because it makes the floor feel soft; that's $8.97 on Amazon).

    Promising reviews: "Awesome, easy way to clean hard floors. A dry mop that removes dust, dirt, and hair more efficiently than sweeping. Hair sticks to this and unlike sweeping, it doesn't just move the dirt/dust around. Once I was done cleaning my large kitchen and tiny bathroom, I just shook out the debris over the outdoor trash can. Works great and definitely more cost-effective than a Swiffer and more maneuverable than my Dyson vacuum cleaner." —K Lawson

    "This O'Cedar flip mop works like a dream on our hardwood floors. Very easy to maneuver around furniture and picks up most everything in its path. Cut my floor cleaning time to a small fraction of what I used previously. Quality reusable microfiber cloths are great!" —Teresa Royall

    Get it from Amazon for $19.29.

    4. And a carpet freshening powder because it'll deodorize the rug in your open-to-the-kitchen living room that's absorbed several years worth of cooking smells.

    the canister of powder, which contains baking soda, borax, and essential oils
    Pardo Naturals

    Pardo Naturals is a black-owned, woman-owned business specializing in products for people with issues related to sensitive skin!

    Get it from Pardo Naturals for $9 (available in four scents).

    5. A spray bottle filled with your choice of all-purpose cleaner and a pack of reusable microfiber cloths, so you can go to town wiping down each and every surface that's even the littlest bit dusty or dirty.

    hands using the microfiber cloths to wipe down window and shower glass, car headlights, and stainless steel
    Amazon

    You could also use an old cotton t-shirt (cut out rectangular rags if you feel inspired) or a simple cotton washcloth and your house would likely be just as clean! But microfiber cloths will hold up wash after wash, won't leave lint or streaks behind, and will help remove dirt and grime with less elbow grease on your part.

    Promising review for the microfiber cloths: "These cloths are truly lint- and streak-free. I’ve already used these cloths to clean my stove, dust my entertainment center, and wipe my bathroom fixtures and mirrors. All sparkling clean without any streaks or lint. So glad I found these. I’ll be putting one in every room for quick access." —FairGamer

    Get a pack of eight for $17.99+, and three bottles of a lovely lavender all-purpose cleaner for $14.67, both from Amazon.

    6. And a couple of bottles of disinfecting spray — while you def don't need to use this *everywhere* (or all the time), it's good to have around for occasions when you, say, accidentally drip some raw meat juices on your counter prepping some chicken thighs, but want to avoid contaminating your veggies with that bacteria.

    hand uses Purell Multi-surface disinfectant with a paper towel to clean up counter
    Purell / instagram.com

    Promising review: "Amazing spray that can be used ANYWHERE!! Very good for countertops and for sanitizing after cutting poultry. I cut up and process probably four Cornish game hens a week for my ferrets to eat, and there are inevitably pieces on the counter. This spray sanitizes very well." —Cheryl U. Richardson

    Get two bottles from Amazon for $13.99.

    7. A fume-free oven cleaner that will erase the evidence of all those years of delicious baked goods (or, y'know, frozen pizzas and bacon) overnight.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I let Easy Off stay overnight in an oven with two grill racks. Both oven and grill racks where ready for the junkyard due to loads of buildup. Even scratching with a knife didn't help much. But!! Easy Off removed everything. I wouldn't believe this if I didn't see it myself." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $8.98.

    8. Or if you want something a bit less harsh: An oven scrub cleaner made from pumice, baking soda, sodium citrate, two kinds of plant-based cleaners, and eucalyptus, peppermint, lemon, and tea tree essential oils. It may require a tad more elbow grease, but it'll still get the job 100% done.

    Everneat / Etsy

    You rub the scrub all over your oven's interior, scrub to your hearts content with a scouring sponge, then wipe off with a microfiber cloth. 

    Everneat is a small business based in Fairfield, Connecticut, that specializes in natural cleaning products and microfiber cloths.

    Promising review: "This is the first time in my 50+ years that I have actually enjoyed cleaning my oven. And no, I am not joking! This product is effective, easy to work with, smells amazing, AND I only used a tiny amount of product!!! I don't think I could imagine a way to improve this product. Highly, highly recommend it!!! Well worth any wait." —Diane Coury

    Get it from Everneat on Etsy for $19.99 (available in two scents or unscented). 

    9. A glass cooktop cleaning kit packed with everything you need to shine up even the messiest burner so it gleams like it did the day you moved in.

    amazon.com

    It comes with: a heavy-duty but non-abrasive bottle of cleaner, a scrubbing pad and handle for working the cleaner over the stovetop, and a plastic-handled single-razor scraper for tackling the most stubborn burnt-on food stains.

    Promising review: "I hadn't thoroughly scrubbed my glass cooktop in years, only wiped down with random multipurpose cleaners which never seemed to do much. Then a friend recommended this product... AMAZING! The included scrubbers and scrapers really make the difference. As others have said it will leave your cooktop shiny and new... Even marks that had been on there for years came almost completely off... 98% better. The key is to use very little product. Let it dry to a haze and buff with a clean dry cotton towel, just like waxing a car." —B. Swartwood

    Get the kit from Amazon for $11.48+ (available in two sizes).

    10. A bottle of Bar Keeper's Friend because it can make so many things in your kitchen look brand new again: stained pots and pans, dull and scratched ceramic sinks, cooked-on grime on gas cooktops, tarnished shiny metal, rusty-looking stainless steel, and more.

    amazon.com

    If that transformation doesn't convince you, just take a gander at the rest of the Amazon review photos — you'll see what I mean! Note that if your issue's hard water with iron, you'll need something a little stronger. Just scroll down to the next item!

    Promising review: "I was so bummed when I scratched up my pretty white sink with pots and pans. I thought I'd need to have it replaced but I bought this stuff as a last-ditch effort to fix it. It takes some elbow grease, the scratches don't just wipe off, but if you scrub them for a few minutes they melt away pretty quickly. After two rounds my sink looks nearly brand new again. It also worked on a few mineral stains in my bathtub that I thought were permanent. Again, a little of this stuff, the scrubby side of a blue sponge, a little bit of effort and they were gone!" —Dan Borden

    Get two bottles from Amazon for $10.49.

    11. A mold and mildew remover made from a no-odor gel that sticks and stays to your grout and caulking, giving it the time it needs so it can actually do its job: banishing the grossness from your bathroom like it was never there.

    reviewer&#x27;s moldy grout and caulk before, and then bright white after using product
    amazon.com

    You do have to let it sit for four to five hours (or even overnight), but the results, as proven by the review photos like the one here, are worth it. 

    Promising review: "I’m very happy! I applied it this morning and by noon you could see the difference. The caulking around the tub is so white it's like I just resealed it. I’ve tried other bleaching products like Kaboom and Clorox with less than similar outcomes. The biggest difference was the mold spots behind our shower products. Those have been an eyesore for so long and now they’re gone. My only regret is I didn’t do a before and after photo." —CButin

    Get two bottles from Amazon for $26.99.

    12. A pack of three disposable drain snakes to reach deep into your pipes and pull up that slimy hair monster who's been viciously blocking your tub and sink from draining freely.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "Our drains were so clogged that it took forever for water to drain. These are easy to use and very effective. It is disgusting how much junk we got out! I will always have these on hand." —Annie

    Get a pack of four from Amazon for $6.77+ (available in two sizes).

    13. A high-quality toilet brush because if you don't own one already...well, they're the easiest way to keep your commode from getting gross.

    Amazon

    The canister this comes with opens automatically when you lift up the brush, then closes when you set the brush back down. Use it with a toilet cleaner ($11.98 for two on Amazon), and after you're done scrubbing, trap the brush under the seat so it can drip-dry into the toilet, before you put it back in the canister.

    I've had one of these for almost seven years now and haven't looked back! It functions flawlessly, and has enough air circulation that you don't even have to wait for the brush to be *completely* dry before plopping it back in the canister. The brush has held up well to monthly-ish scrubbings, and TBH still looks brand new.

    Promising review: "Big fan of these toilet brushes. I bought two (one for each bathroom) and I love the clean and simplistic look. My housekeeper works in an upscale resort and said she likes mine way better than the ones they use in the hotel. They are easy to take out, and easy to put back in — it's a very well designed product. I also love that the brush and the handle are one piece. I've had brushes before where the head kept falling off. This brush is very sturdy and you can use a good amount of force to scrub (if needed)." —Patrick Reiner

    Get it from Amazon for $17.99 (available in three colors).

    14. And a stamp-in gel — after your toilet's clean, this will KEEP it clean, no need to scrub on a regular basis. Just press it beneath the rim and let it do all the work.

    amazon.com, Scrubbing Bubbles / youtube.com

    You'll have to re-stamp every 12 days or so, depending on how often that toilet gets flushed. (Pro tip, make sure to stamp it somewhere in the bowl it won't, erm, become a "target" and get sprayed off before its time.)

    Promising review: "Busy mom approved! Is my toilet still clean?? My toilets are still perfectly clean! Does it smell? Yes, but its a clean fresh scent. I like it. Is it still attached and slowly dissolving as advertised? YES it appears to be. Is the gel wand heavy duty? No, but its not like I'm handing it to a 5-year-old to play with. Is it easy to use? Yes, any normal person can figure it out without looking at any directions. Will I buy it again? Abso-freaking-lutely!" —dkfarmgal

    Get two packs that'll last up to 10 weeks each from Amazon for $8.96.

    15. A pumice stone to vanquish those built-up hard water stains without using up all your spare energy for the day. If your toilets look like the one below, this should 1,000% become a staple in your cleaning routine. Bleach and other typical cleaners won't make a dent on the dried minerals, but this will! 

    before: a toilet with lots of brown mineral buildup stains
    after: the same toilet, now completely stain-free
    www.amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "Easy to use and very effective. This product was recommended to me by a professional house cleaner. Sure enough, she was right and this is a great product for removing stain and scale from fixtures." —Amazon Customer

    "I have a 19-year-old master bathroom toilet that had accumulated some nasty stains over time which regular toilet brushes and cleaning products just would not remove. Pumice stone worked like a charm! Given the nature and severity of the stains, it required some elbow grease, but 10 minutes later I have a new-looking bowl, and I see no signs of scratching." —Happy Retiree

    Get one from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in two packs).

    16. And once it's clean: A lemon-scented, citric acid–infused toilet bomb you can drop into your toilet bowl on a regular basis (like, once a week, depending on how hard your water is) to help cut down on the need to scrape lime scale or calcium buildup with a pumice stone. Swish once or twice, let it fizz for about five minutes, then scrub for a minute or so with a toilet brush.

    jar full of yellowish fizzy bombs in coin-shapes
    Happy Earth Boutique / Etsy

    Happy Earth Boutique is a New Jersey–based small business that carries cleaning products and bath products that just smell really darn good. 

    Promising review: "As soon as I received my order, I immediately went upstairs and put a lemon fizzie in the toilet. It works so well! Not only is the toilet clean it smells good, too! I recommend this product and will be purchasing again." —Julie

    Get a "refill" pack of 15 fizzies from Happy Earth Boutique on Etsy for $13.99 (also available in a eucalyptus scent). 

    17. A carpet and upholstery stain remover so you can extract all kinds of dirt, rust, grease, food, and other stains that you haven't been able to get out using literally anything else.

    amazon.com, Natalie Brown / BuzzFeed

    In my experience it might take a couple of rounds for your carpet to look brand spankin' new, but it's worth it because this particular spray doesn't bleach out the fibers, doesn't need to be vacuumed up or rinsed, and doesn't attract new dirt to the area after you're done. It works well on all kinds of stains, like grease and oil, pet stains, wine, coffee, rust, food, makeup, and dirt. And can of course it doubles as a laundry stain remover.

    I took the pictures on the right, when I melted a chocolate chip into my favorite couch pillow. As you can see, this spray got every bit of it out! So much so that I took pictures of both sides of the pillow because I couldn't find where the original stain had been! You can read more about that experience in my Folex stain remover review.

    It works on all kinds of upholstery, carpet, and other color-fast materials that are safe to dampen with water. Wondering if it's safe for your couch? Look at the upholstery tag — if it has a "W" or a "W/S" on it, then yes, it is! "W" stands for, unsurprisingly, "water-based cleaner".

    Promising reviews: "Fantastic product and does what it promises. I had purchased several cleaning products to remove a stain from my mattress from my dog vomiting. This is the only one that got it out. I now keep this in my cupboard at all times." —Book Bandit

    "I had terrible rust and oil stains all over the seats of my car when I bought it. I tried other cleaners to get it out, but they actually made the stains darker. I took it to the dealership to see if they could get it out and they flat out told me no, so I gave up and lived with it for almost five years. I tried this after it was recommended by a friend. I sprayed it on and literally watched the stain run right off my seat. It was amazing! I thought I was going to have to pay hundreds of dollars to replace the seats in my car because nothing else would work. This stuff really is awesome!" —Brittany

    Get a bottle from Amazon for $6.65.

    18. Or a solvent-based cleaner for any upholstery you have that has an "S" on its cleaning tag: like I explain above, "W" means you should use a water-based cleaner, so "S" means solvent cleaners are best!

    amazon.com

    Any marked with a "W/S" means you can use either, of course.

    Promising review: "I bought an Ethan Allen sofa that was coded S. My children deposited chocolate on it before it was even a day old. I had another couch from a Dutch brand — the kids had gotten slime on that, which deposited a nice, dark stain. When we tried to remove the slime with soap and water it left a huge watermark and the stain was still there. So from that experience I knew we had to find the right cleaner. This product removed the chocolate stain from the new Ethan Allen sofa effortlessly. We followed the instructions, rubbed the stain out and then used a hair dyer to dry the fluid. There is no sign of stain or mark of any kind, it was completely erased. So next I thought I'd try it on the other sofa that I'd given up on (it looked truly horrible) and it completely removed that stain too! Amazing... highly recommend this little gem of a product." —PFS Jr.

    Get it from Amazon for $9.40.

    19. And for pet owners or parents, a stain and odor-eliminating spray for, erm, ~organic~ messes (think pee, poop, and vomit) because for those sorts of stains, you need enzymes — a type of bacteria — to feed on the ammonia to completely eliminate the smell. Other stain removers might help some, but without the enzymes in a spray like this one, that not-so-lovely stench will stick around.

    amazon.com

    You can use it pretty much anywhere except fabrics marked with an "S" only: it's safe on all carpets and floors, plus works well on furniture, clothes, litter boxes, carriers, strollers, kennels, hardwood floors, concrete, and more.

    Promising review: "I have six elderly cats, and a few of them oftentimes leave smelly pee puddles to register their disdain at whatever cats get 'peed off' about. It's not a litter box problem and, although I've caught one or two of them doing it, I can't blame them all. This product works great on fresh messes as well as dried ones. After blotting up fresh pee pads, I saturate the area with Rocco & Rossi's odor remover and let dry. For dried stinky stuff, I just saturate the area and let it dry. It has a pleasant odor and completely eliminates the ammonia odor. Believe me, I've tried all kinds of products, and this one works the best. I buy gallons now just to have on hand. It's better than smelling that awful pee!" —mona mia

    Get it from Amazon for $19.31.

    Check out our in-depth writeup of Rocco & Roxie Professional Strength Stain & Odor Eliminator.

    20. A soft cleanser that, with very little elbow grease, will eliminate years of built-up hard water stains on tile or glass, truly transforming your shower right before your eyes.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Like a hot knife through butter for built up hard water stains on my glass shower doors. I've tried everything and this stuff worked in two minutes. Made me a little embarrassed it took so long to find something so effective. I haven't tried it on anything else yet but I guarantee I'll be reordering just to have extra. Just can't have enough of a good thing." —Amazon Customer

    Get two bottles from Amazon for $12.91.

    21. A bottle of bathroom cleaner so you can scrub out every last bit of grime and soap scum from your tub and still have energy left to keep cleaning — or just enjoy life! — when you're done.

    amazon.com

    I first heard about this stuff years ago from BuzzFeed Shopping Editor Mallory McInnis, who says: "Have you ever seen the movie The Santa Clause? There's a scene where Tim Allen's character shaves away his white beard and then ~WHOOSH!~ it reappears instantaneously. That's basically my bathtub and soap scum. I've tried many products to keep it at bay, but this is the only one that has ever really worked. Not only does it have a cute dog on the packaging, it also allows me to (easily!) wipe away dastardly soap scum without having to use a lot of muscle! Which is great, because I don't exactly have a lot of muscle to use."

    Promising review: "I cannot believe how well this product worked!!! We’ve tried probably three or four other products to try to put a dent in our horrible tub scum! No luck. I ordered this product as a last ditch attempt, and I can’t believe it. Our tub looks like new!!! I let the product sit for a while, and then I did have to scrub lightly with a rough sponge and hot water, but the scum just came right off and washed away! Some other products we tried had horrible chemical smells, but this one didn’t. I couldn’t recommend this product enough!!" —Lm14

    Get it from Amazon for $19.98.

    22. And if you happen to have a jetted or hot tub: a cleaner scientifically engineered to eradicate the years of grimy buildup you didn't even realize was lurking in the pipes.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "It's disgusting to see what comes out of your jets when you use this product. I can't believe we bathed in this! I've run bleach and dish detergent through my jets before, and that combination never cleaned with this efficiency. I highly recommended this product." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon: a bottle good for four cleanings for $17.84, or a gallon good for 32 cleanings for $62.99.

    23. A pack of six dishwasher tablets — running even just one will eliminate any buildup in your dishwasher *and* those stains it keeps leaving on your clean dishes.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "Started getting white streaks all over my dishes. That never happened before. Thought it was my detergent and changed it, but no difference. Clean dishes with this weird white film on them. Wash them by hand, then put them back in the dishwasher, and white film again! Then I did an internet search to figure out what was going on (a dishwasher is an incredibly simple piece of machinery.) Found this! Bought it. Used it. Dishes are clean again!" —Carey Holzman

    Get it from Amazon for $8.49.

    24. A daily granite cleaner to shine up any stone countertops you happen to have around your home, because some all-purpose cleaners (and anything with vinegar in it) can etch and damage the finish.

    model uses cleaner on granite so shiny you see their reflection
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Wonderful product for granite countertops and Silestone. I also use it for my stainless steel coffee pot! No more streaks and spots! They’ve completely disappeared." —Whitney

    Get it from Amazon: one bottle for $5.75 or two bottles and a cleaning cloth for $21.98.

    25. A bottle of Goo Gone because it's essential anytime you have to tackle mysterious sticky substances like tape residue, old stickers (including bumper stickers), glue stains, and dried bits of that slime kids love so much.

    amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "This stuff is amazing. So far, I have used it to remove heavy adhesive from a tile floor where we had previously had an adhesive cover for a wire running across the area. I applied Goo Gone, scraped the majority of the adhesive and fibers off, then wiped off the remaining residue with a paper towel.

    Additionally, I used it to clean grease off of wood veneer cabinets using a paper towel, and it was so effortless! We have a microwave above the stove, and I also used Goo Gone to clean grease from the exhaust vents, which was so much easier than ever before." —Cass

    "My 9-year-old daughter turned my house into a slime lab. Words can't describe the damage this human did to our carpet and furniture. But then I discovered Goo Gone and our life took a turn. I cleaned a dry glue stain (hot glue gun) from my beloved bench. It removed dry slime from carpets. When you start cleaning your house with it you won't be able to stop until you removed all glue stains your kids have made." —MasonK84

    Get a bottle from Amazon for $8.25.

    26. A finish restorer designed to eliminate heat rings, water marks, scratches, color fade, oxidation, and more from your favorite wood furniture — even on your wood kitchen cabinets.

    amazon.com

    For minor stains and discoloration, it's a simple wipe-on, wipe-off process you can do in just a couple of minutes. You may have to put more time and effort into worse cases (like the one pictured above), but reviewers swear it's worth the work.

    Promising review: "It's not magic or a miracle cure all, but it really worked well removing some BAD heat circles on a used coffee table a friend game me. This product requires work. I found I got the best results using 0000 steel wool and getting a fresh piece rather often. It takes some scrubbing but it's so much less work than stripping, sanding, pre-treating, staining, and lacquering. Vigorous scrubbing (WITH the grain) will also remove some shallow scratches and swirls. I have included some pictures of my results, before and after. It took me about 90 minutes to scrub and wipe down my coffee table with more than adequate results." —Raymond J. Rathburn

    Get a bottle from Amazon for $9.98+ (available in seven finish colors). For a finishing step, you can also add on the same brand's polish and conditioner, $9.98 on Amazon.

    27. A metal polish so you can easily shine up door and cabinet knobs and other decorative objects, whether they're made of brass, copper, stainless, chrome, aluminum, pewter, or bronze.

    a reviewer&#x27;s cabinet handles before, looking dull and almost like the finish is chipped and dirty, then after, looking bright brass and shiny
    amazon.com

    A couple of reviewers also report success using it on the hardware on their Louis Vuitton and Hermés bags. 

    Promising review: "Removed 20+ years of grime on bathroom door knob. Took a couple applications. Easy to use and barely any scent. Now I'm going to work on kitchen cabinet handles!" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $4.98

    28. A leather stain remover spray because even though leather's usually relatively stain resistant, years with kids, pets, spouses, or just our own messy selves eventually take their toll, and this will basically give you a refund.

    amazon.com

    This also works on durablend, vinyl, compound, saffiano, faux and other leather or leather-like surfaces.

    Promising review: "Used the microfiber cloth to apply and after the first treatment noted only mild improvement, but after the second treatment (done just after the first treatment dried), the stain was not visible!! I then did the entire chair and the results are great. Advice: Do not scrub the area hard. This may roughen up the leather. Apply lightly and wipe off with another microfiber towel." —mich

    Get it and a microfiber cloth from Amazon for $15.31.

    29. And wood and leather balm just in case your favorite wood cutting board and your leather loveseat both look pale and dried out — rub some of this in to help hydrate both things so they look new.

    Reviewer's wood cutting board, half without oil looking pale, half with oil looking rich and conditioned
    Natalie Brown / BuzzFeed

    Humble Suds is a Denver, Colorado-based small business that carries their own line of cleaning products made from plant- and mineral-derived sources.

    I had the opportunity to try this, and now use it on a regular basis. I haven't tried it on leather yet — we don't have much of it around — but on the wood, my photos above really speak for themselves here! With very little effort (I spent maybe 10 minutes max fully oiling up the board and the two knives in the pic), you can prevent the risk that your treasured board or spoons will crack one day, *and* bring out the beauty of the wood. Just remember to rub it in with the grain! Let them all sit and soak up the balm's goodness overnight, then simply use a clean part of the cloth to rub off any excess that remains. It's a little sticky at first, but after wiping off the extra, all the wood becomes perfectly smooth and ready to help you prep your next meal.

    Promising review: "HIGHLY RECOMMEND!! This stuff is amazing! I spent the afternoon using this on all my cutting boards, my large leather couch, two leather chairs and ottomans, my wood end tables and coffee table, my wood island, wood entry church pew and finally, my leather purse. One container did all this work and everything looks so beautiful! And my house smells amazing. To top it all off, my hands are pleasantly conditioned too." —Sara Mora 

    Get it from Humble Suds on Etsy for $17.59.

    30. A wine stain remover that will make even dried, set-in spills vanish completely after just a spritz or two.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I fell in love with this product some 15 years ago, and I am so very happy that it's still available in the same wonderful formula as ever. I have seriously poured red wine over a white comforter to demonstrate how great this is to a friend once. It is a miracle in a bottle! We use it for all sorts of cleaning on materials around the house, and one bottle has last us years! This is definitely a product every home should have." —Melanie Nolen

    Get a bottle from Amazon for $11.89.