31 Things You Need If You've Basically Never Cleaned Your Home Correctly

Humble Suds is a Denver, Colorado-based small business that carries their own line of cleaning products made from plant- and mineral-derived sources.

I had the opportunity to try this, and now use it on a regular basis. I haven't tried it on leather yet — we don't have much of it around — but on the wood, my photos above really speak for themselves here! With very little effort (I spent maybe 10 minutes max fully oiling up the board and the two knives in the pic), you can prevent the risk that your treasured board or spoons will crack one day, *and* bring out the beauty of the wood. Just remember to rub it in with the grain! Let them all sit and soak up the balm's goodness overnight, then simply use a clean part of the cloth to rub off any excess that remains. It's a little sticky at first, but after wiping off the extra, all the wood becomes perfectly smooth and ready to help you prep your next meal.

Promising review: "HIGHLY RECOMMEND!! This stuff is amazing! I spent the afternoon using this on all my cutting boards, my large leather couch, two leather chairs and ottomans, my wood end tables and coffee table, my wood island, wood entry church pew and finally, my leather purse. One container did all this work and everything looks so beautiful! And my house smells amazing. To top it all off, my hands are pleasantly conditioned too." —Sara Mora



Get it from Humble Suds on Etsy for $17.59.