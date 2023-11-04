Anyone Who Has 2 Or More Kids Needs To Know About These 36 Problem-Solving Products

1. A leave-in curly hair spray conditioner that'll transform their otherwise messy, frizzy 'do into a head full of beautiful curls without taking any extra effort on your part — you can even spray it on dry hair — so everyone can look adorable in 15 minutes or less.
Reviewers say this spray will leave wavy or curly hair (from 2a–4c hair) shiny, soft, and bouncy. And it's paraben-, sulfate-, and phthalate free, thank goodness.
Promising review: "I have two kids with curly hair, and they’re very sensitive to brushing. This is a lifesaver and has been in our bathroom for over 4 years now. I tend to think the thickness is actually more than we need and I will dilute into another bottle with water. The scent is fresh and not too floral or musty. And if you intend to go a few days without washing, this doesn’t get too greasy or create a film like some other brands (we’ve tried quite a few). One of the best — if not the best — detangler/curl sprays out there!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $9.69.
2. And a detangling brush so you can effortlessly rid each munchkins hair of knots with wayyy less frustration, tears, and pain for both you and them. Over 50,000 people have rated it five stars, so you know it's gotta be good — and at this price, you can buy one for each kiddo!
Reviewers swear this brush works on all hair types: straight, wavy, or curly (from 3a–4c hair).
Promising review: "Single dad with two daughters, 8 and 5. I dreaded brushing hair, and they did too, especially my youngest with very thick and more wavy hair. Using a regular brush even with detangle spray was a very long process and she always griped/whined through the whole thing. But when we got this brush she started brushing herself and kept saying "look dad, it doesn't even hurt". It has easily cut the time spent brushing in half. Works when it is wet or dry. Both daughters like brushing hair now and will do it themselves even when I don't ask them to." —Andy
"Best detangling brush I've ever used! My daughter has really curly hair and puts up a fight every time I have to brush it! This brush has made bath time a much more enjoyable experience for both of us! 😅 If you have thick, curly hair this brush is a must-have!" —Tiffany Marie
Get it from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in five colors).
3. A TikTok-beloved toothbrush holder and dispenser because you're tired of cleaning up the toothpaste mess your children leave when they squeeze their own — this does it for them, both wasting less (aka saving you $) and leaving your counters free of globbed bubblegum-flavor paste. It takes two flavors of toothpaste at a time, so everyone can get their preference!
It features two different toothpaste dispensers (so they have options!), six toothbrush slots, and four cups.
Promising reviews: "Not only does this work exactly as advertised, but it makes brushing fun for my two little kids. No more cups, brushes, and tubes cluttering up the vanity. And it absolutely gets every morsel of toothpaste out of that tube." —Amy Hertel
"A TRUE MUST-HAVE from a mama who KNOWS!!! Every household with kids should have this thing, actually EVERY HOUSEHOLD, REGARDLESS! No more finding toothpaste everywhere but down the sink drain, no more throwing half a tube away because of lost caps. Simply press your brush against lever and a perfectly portioned dollop every time. When it’s time to rinse, grab one of the four cups that are hidden in the top and bottom of this little masterpiece. Rinse your brush, open the storage compartment, hang brush, and shut lid! Bristles are covered and protected from the wide array of germs that like to inhabit bathrooms." —Jen
Get it from Amazon for $17.99 (available in three colors).
4. An under-$100 Lascal Ride-Along stroller attachment so you can continue using your trusty stroller for your baby *and* move faster than your toddler's little legs will let them (not to mention give your toddler somewhere to rest when they're tired). It pulls up when not in use, and it's wayyy cheaper than buying a new two-kid stroller!
It works for kids starting at 2-years-old and who weigh up to 66 lbs. It's designed to be compatible with over 95% of strollers out there — check this list to see them all — including lightweight strollers. You can also buy a second Universal Connector Kit ($29.99) to be able to use it on many types of strollers. Oh, and they make a version with a seat for $159.95, if you know your kiddo would prefer that.
Promising review: "We purchased this item in August 2018 and since then (due to my travels with work) we used it in two different continents and four different brands/models of strollers. I am able to take my two kids around with a tiny compact stroller and even NYC inaccessible subway stations are easy to travel with two kids thanks to the buggy board.
It is very easy to modify the height and angle of the board depending on your kids preference. All the pieces are sturdy and it simply doesn't feel this product would easily break! I am not a person who writes reviews but this product deserved it. Highly recommended." —Sertac Guven
Get it from Amazon for $79.95+ (available in four styles).
5. A pack of Crayola Globbles to be the perfect distraction for your kids the next time they say "I'm bored"! They just might spend hours chucking them at the walls, ceiling, and whatever other targets they want (or that you designate as okay) just to see if they stick (they will). Thankfully though, reviewers say they don't leave any residue behind!
Yes, they easily wash clean with soap and water without losing stickiness, so the fun can keep going even after they end up in one of your houseplant pots. And one reviewer says they got thrown at the ceiling fan, which batted them across the room, and none of them ripped or broke!
Promising review: "Such fun for all three of my kids, ages 14 months to 6 years. The only downside is they get dirty fast from collecting fuzz and whatnot, but a quick rinse in the sink and they're good to go again and sticky! But not a bad sticky, a good sticky. My kids use them on our walls and we've had no issues with paint coming off or anything." —Jessica
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $10.27.
6. A Whiskware pancake batter mixer because with so many hungry mouths, you need breakfast to happen as quickly and effortlessly as possible. Thanks to this gadget's nifty BlenderBall wire whisk, you simply add your mix and other ingredients, shake to combine, then pour from the spout. No mixing bowls' worth of dishes, and you'll have a pile o' pancakes in no time!
Promising review: "This is the best breakfast invention after the waffle maker. LOVE IT! As someone who makes pancakes or waffles three to four times a week (my kids are pretty spoiled, but breakfast is key to getting through the first part of the school day), this is the easiest and fastest way to get that done. I just add everything to the bottle, shake, and pour into the waffle maker or griddle. When I am done, just add some water, shake again, empty, and then place everything in the dishwasher." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
7. A car baby monitor equipped with a camera that easily mounts to the backseat headrest so you can always see all your kiddos perfectly clearly from the front for major peace of mind. One reviewer says you can set it up to see almost the entire backseat!
PSA: please keep your eyes on the road when the car is in motion.
Promising reviews: "I love being able to see my kiddos with this mirror! It is so convenient since I have a number of kids. Especially since two of them are still rear facing. The cords do get in the way a little but still very worth it." —Rayanna
"This camera is a new mommy must-have. I was using a mirror and constantly was readjusting it and relying on my mirror to see his mirror and it was stressful. I knew there had to be something better when I was driving my 2-month-old to the hospital at night and he was freaking out and I couldn’t see him so I was pulling over to check on him every few minutes and it was a nightmare. This camera has been my saving grace. I was hesitant at first reading reviews saying it’s not night vision but mine automatically switches even in parking garages to night vision. I love that I can see my baby and not have to fix a mirror. Or turn my head to see fully what’s going on with him in the back. I really really recommend this for peace of mind!! —Jennifer K
Get it from Amazon for $27.19.
8. A fancy touchless forehead thermometer, which works in mere seconds to tell you anyone's temperature, no need to stick it under their arm and wait. Yes, that means you can let them keep sleeping while getting their temp — and even if they're not, when you have two or more kids with a fever, the faster you can measure, the better.
Promising review: "This is a great thermometer — accurate, looks great, a must have! If you have kids, forget about sticking a thermometer in their ears. I have four kids now and a thermometer is a must have. Hold this thing close to the forehead, push the button in and you get a reading in about one second. This thing looks good, feels good, and is accurate. We’ve used a variety of thermometers in the past. The head scanner that you run across the forehead...no good. In-ear thermometers...accurate, but expect a battle. Rectal thermometers...very accurate, but expect a war. This is the easiest one out of all of them. We find it especially useful when we need the quick 'I don’t feel that great' check...i.e., man cold. Overall, highly recommend!."—BearDownChi1
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
9. And a pack of stick-on fever indicators that will be a staple in your medicine cabinet, because all you have to do is stick one of the cute bugs on their head, and either an N, 99, 101, 103, or 105 will appear to tell you their approximate temperature. Hate fighting with your sick munchkins to get their temp? Now they can just wear a fun sticker!
Of course, these aren't a replacement for a thermometer, but can be useful to help you track what their fever's doing: spiking, going down, or staying the same. Each sticker is supposed to work for about 48 hours.
Promising review: "We had a stressful day of trying to keep our 3-year-old's fever down and he was exhausted. I had these in the cabinet and stuck one on at bedtime. It immediately lit up N, which matched the thermometer. While putting him to bed I saw it go to 99 so when I checked on him in 30 min I brought the thermometer '99.3.' We used it throughout the night to monitor whether or not we should wake him for more medicine. I think of it as a peace of mind sticker. He loves stickers and got a big kick out of it. He’s had it on about 13 hours now with no complaints. There’s a shiny N there now, and this paranoid mama still checks with a thermometer occasionally to make sure it’s accurate." —Nateric
Get eight stickers from Amazon for $6.50.
10. A versatile Radio Flyer red wagon with SO many bells and whistles: seatbelts for two kids, two cupholders, a removeable UV-protective sun canopy, an unzippable side that turns it into a bench, a front storage pouch, and 150 lbs of capacity (for cargo, kiddos, or a combo). OH, and it collapses for easy storage and transport!
Reviewers love it for the park, the zoo, the beach, road trips, and even using as a diaper changing station on the go when there's nothing in the restroom! One reviewer said they use it more than they expected!
Promising review: "Lifesaver! Totally recommend spending the money one of these if you have a habit of carrying more stuff around than you have hands. We went to a week-long conference with two adults and three kids. If you've never been to one, it means you are going to be walking a lot! Our two youngest are 6 and 2 and they just couldn't keep pace and with 15,000 people around we needed them close by. That's where this thing shines. We were able to stick both of them in along with other stuff we would normally carry and pull them everywhere, then at the end of the day collapse it and put it in the back of the car for ease to of use next time." —tristan
Get it from Amazon for $109.99.
11. A water resistant potty training watch because life as preschooler is full of interesting things — so they might sometimes forget to use the bathroom. And with more than one kid around, you've got a lot going on too. So this reminds them to go for you! Set the looping timer at one of the 5 time increments (every 30 minutes, 60 minutes, etc.), and they'll know for themselves to head to the potty whenever it goes off!
You don't have to turn it off at night either — it can tell when someone's wearing it, and only alarms when it's on. Genius!
Promising review: "Good grief this thing works miracles. My 3-year-old son just seemed to have all types of issues with potty training. He loves (this watch) and only takes it off to charge it. I’ve even noticed he now wakes up in the middle of the night to go to the restroom on his own. We take the watch off to charge it overnight but I’m sure the watch is contributing to him understanding his body. Seriously I can go on and about how this watch is perfect for stubborn babies learning to go the 'potty.' Just buy it." —Natalie Peterson
Get it from Amazon for $24.45.
12. A set of (dishwasher-safe!) plastic knives if both kids are eager to help with dinner, but you're just looking for a way to get food on the table faster. Because this comes with three, you can give each kiddo one and let them help out, keeping them occupied next to you while you prep the salad.
The serrated blades make it easy for them to cut slices but aren't sharp enough to cut skin. Of course, children should still be supervised while using these knives!
Promising reviews: "My kids have these knives and they cut surprisingly well for being plastic. Even the 2-year-old stayed entertained cutting up cucumbers for an hour while mom and dad cooked and he felt included. A definite win!" —tinroofsunday
"My 4-year-old daughter keeps asking me for things to chop up. They’re perfect for the little chef in your life or the kid who wants to be a big helper. So far she’s easily (and safely) chopped up: lettuce, apples, bananas, strawberries, potatoes, even carrots! I can run my hand along the blade and not cut myself. They’re nice and lightweight so it’s not cumbersome for younger kids. Love them!" —Abby Roeller
Get a set of three from Amazon for $9.95.