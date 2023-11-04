Anyone Who Has 2 Or More Kids Needs To Know About These 36 Problem-Solving Products

Reviewers say this spray will leave wavy or curly hair (from 2a–4c hair) shiny, soft, and bouncy. And it's paraben-, sulfate-, and phthalate free, thank goodness.

Promising review: "I have two kids with curly hair, and they’re very sensitive to brushing. This is a lifesaver and has been in our bathroom for over 4 years now. I tend to think the thickness is actually more than we need and I will dilute into another bottle with water. The scent is fresh and not too floral or musty. And if you intend to go a few days without washing, this doesn’t get too greasy or create a film like some other brands (we’ve tried quite a few). One of the best — if not the best — detangler/curl sprays out there!" —Amazon Customer



Get it from Amazon for $9.69.