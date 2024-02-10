1. Cosrx Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence, which reviewers with sensitive and dry skin swear by as a way to boost hydration (with results after just a few days) without breaking the bank on $$$ moisturizer and serum brands. Nearly 60,000 readers like you have decided to try it!
You can try it no matter your skin type to deliver deep hydration and help protect your skin from losing moisture.
Promising review: "I read about this in a BuzzFeed article quite a while ago. I'm 36 and ever since I had my kids, my skin started giving me issues (acne, dry spots, tightness, oiliness, etc). I've tried a LOT of products (including prescription), but none would "even out" the dryness and oiliness simultaneously...until now! Honestly, the texture is a little gross (kinda slimy), but it didn't have any scent to it and it basically just soaks into your skin without a trace. I've noticed that both the dryness and excessive oiliness are no longer major issues and my pores also started looking less noticeable. For the price, I will definitely continue using!" —Stacey S
Get it from Amazon for $10.91.
2. The cult- (and BuzzFeed editor-) favorite Essence Lash Princess mascara, because while there's nothing especially smart about mascara, there is something smart about buying a mascara that gives you results like these at a price like this. It's sweatproof, endows you with immediate length (no falsies in sight here), and is less expensive than your favorite coffeeshop drink.
My colleagues Kayla Boyd and Emma Lord *love* this stuff! And they're not the only ones: over 50,000 people have bought this from BuzzFeed posts over the past six months!!
Kayla says: "As someone who isn't a big fan of false lashes (the glue irritates my eyes and I'm terrible at applying them) this budget-friendly holy grail does the trick for both lengthening and volumizing my lashes. It uses a conic shape fiber brush to help the mascara apply evenly without getting too clumpy. After you've given it a minute to dry, it lasts all day long and doesn't smudge or fade. It seriously gives the effect of false lashes, without the discomfort." Read her full Essence Lash Princess Mascara review for more!
Emma says: "Hello, that is my face above (I'm the blonde), because I bought into the hype of all the 5-star reviews and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings. It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put ALL the livelong day no matter how much you sweat, and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time."
Promising review: "Saw this product on TikTok and thought it would be expensive looking at the results they got. I am beyond amazed with how my lashes look after about two coats. For around $5 you couldn’t ask for a better mascara! I will be buying this same one when I run out. I was not expecting to like it as much as I do! No complaints." —Kd
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
3. The Pink Stuff, which truly is a miracle cleaning product in a tub and so useful, *over 40,000 people* like you bought this from our posts. It'll probably convert you the moment you start scrubbing down everything in your life, from that grimy stovetop to the random stain on your hallway wall to the scum- and hard water-encrusted mess that's your bathtub or shower.
You'll probably save time with it — and it won't leave streaks or scratches, either!
Promising review: "Found this product on TikTok. I don’t think I’ve ever seen value like I do this product! Literally use it on EVERYTHING!! Kids and teens have dirt, grime, and grease on their walls? ...This will make it look like a new paint job. Baseboards need some love? A pea-size amount of this makes them look brand new. Need a shoe cleaner? PERFECT for sneakers. I could name a million more uses, but I can ASSURE you this is worth every penny. What’s more? You need such LITTLE of this product, it will last a VERY long time. Thank you, TikTok!!!" —Rachel in CLT
Get it from Amazon for $5.97.
4. Some Elizavecca Hair Treatment — one reviewer says it's similar to Olaplex, meaning it can help make your hair softer and more manageable, especially if it's been damaged by bleach, heat, or dye. Swap for conditioner once a week, let it soak into your hair for five minutes, and rinse to see noticeable results!
This is designed to work on all hair types, with reviewers with 2b–4c curls mentioning it worked for them!
Promising review: "I have tried everything on the market to fix my damaged, bleached hair that keeps breaking off. I stumbled across this hair treatment on TikTok. I had never heard of it before but decided to give it a try. I used it for the first time yesterday and I couldn't believe how amazing it made my hair feel and look. It's sooo soft, shiny, bouncy and nourished. My bleached rat's nest now looks and feels like hair again. Even my boyfriend noticed a huge difference in my hair. I’m going to buy a lot more of this product. I’ve been really frustrated about my hair for years now because of all the damage. Now I can finally relax and enjoy my new hair." —Eline
Check out BuzzFeed's full review of the Elizavecca hair treatment!
Get a bottle from Amazon for $7.69.
5. A no-scrub, "set and forget" weekly shower cleaner because it only requires a few spritzes in bathtub/shower situations, plus a quick rinse the next day (8-12 hours later), to totally block that tedious buildup on your glass-enclosed shower from reappearing! Especially when you combine its powers with your favorite squeegee. It also banishes soap scum, oils, mold, mildew, and other dirt and grime!
Tens of thousands of readers have bought this genius stuff because its results are just that good. Stop scrubbing your shower and join them already!
Promising review: "I have well water. Something in my well water reacts with copper plumbing and turns my shower tiles blue. Since my bathroom color scheme isn't on the blue spectrum, this is problematic. The well water also causes the shower glass to film up quickly. I've tried dozens and dozens of cleaners and scrubbed till my arms ached trying to get ahead of the blue and scumminess. My ambition in life is NOT to be a full time bathroom scrubber! I saw this stuff on a professional house cleaner's TikTok (sorry, don't remember which one) and thought 'what the heck, might as well give it a try.' Oh my goodness, the first day after my shower I sprayed this stuff all over and walked away. The next morning there was a NOTICEABLE reduction in the blue and the glass looked clearer too. Day two, sprayed again and walked away. The next morning the blue was gone except for a few spots on the floor tile and the glass looked amazing. Day three I sprayed the remaining spots and the next morning the shower practically looked new. NO SCRUBBING AT ALL!!!! This is my new favorite shower cleaner. The ONLY con I have is that it makes me sneeze while I'm spraying from inside the shower, but I can live with that." —L. J. Petillo
Get it from Amazon for $18.61+.
6. A lil' polar bear hydrating eye stick that's best tossed in the fridge so he's ready to soothe your puffy under eyes after a long night out (or studying). He'll be prepared with lightweight, super silky-feeling balm that contains xylitol, an ingredient that can rapidly help rehydrate your skin.
Promising review: "I have always had serious dark circles and bags under my eyes and this has really changed this for me. The results are incredible. The puffiness is gone. The dark circles are hardly noticeable. My sensitive skin has not broken out. I never write reviews, but this was so good that I had to write a review. This actually works." —Ben
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
7. Some Crayola Globbles, aka colorful, residue-free sticky globs good for chucking at the wall for pure entertainments sake (your kids are going to love them) or even fidgeting with as you think through a problem in your grown-up job.
One mom on TikTok talks about why they're her "new favorite thing ever".
Promising review: "My 15-year-old asked for these after seeing them on TikTok. I got them as a stocking stuffer thinking they’d be tossed aside. Unbelievably he and his 17-year-old brother have spent time laying in the floor, tossing them up to the ceiling, and waiting for them to fall so they can catch them. I never expected them to get this much use. Bonus is they’re off their phones and in the family room with us." —Amazon Customer
Get a set of six from Amazon for $10.69.
8. A foaming garbage disposal cleaning tab that you simply drop in, run a little water, then let its fizz reach down into the depths of your disposer for you, ridding it of any built-up slime and grossness. Yes we feature this in posts all the time, but when nearly 25,000 people like you buy it the way they did, we know it's an actual solution to a super common problem!
Note that these won't declog your disposal, only clean it out if it's functioning properly. If it's clogged, you'll need to call a plumber.
Promising review: "I don't know what it is about these, but putting one down my sink and watching the foamy bubbles come up is SO satisfying. Really scratches an itch that I didn't even realize I had. I read about these in some article about popular products on TikTok and wanted to try them because my garbage disposal had not been smelling super lately. They did not disappoint! Super easy to use and leaves the disposal smelling fresh." —Liz R.
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $3.78.
9. A specialty toothbrush featuring two different layers: Your typically firm set of bristles that you get on every toothbrush, plus some longer, much thinner bristles designed to help clean between your teeth and gums, kinda like flossing. It's a huge hit with reviewers who have sensitive teeth and gums!
Mouthwatchers, a small biz started by Ronald Plotka, DDS, makes these toothbrushes designed to help give people deeper cleans every time they brush.
Promising review: "This was another one of my TikTok purchases! I was skeptical but my kids hate flossing their teeth so thought this might help in between making them floss. They work amazing! My kids said they could see and feel a different on the first use and I agree! They are definitely with a try! I would suggest not pushing too hard, those tiny bristles really get in there and if you push too hard you nights be sore like I was. It felt like after going to a dental cleaning." —Amy N.
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $9.90.
10. Silly Poopy's Hide & Seek game, which was a HUGE hit with readers like you over the holidays — probably because it's a hilarious game kids love because of how silly it is, and adults love because they can partake in the playfulness for a little while then go get dinner on the table while Silly Poopy *continues* to keep the kids entertained!
Check out a TikTok of the Silly Poopy in action. Basically, one person hides Silly Poopy, then it lets out sounds and hints to help clue the seekers in on where it could be!
Promising review: "Let me tell you that if you want hours of endless fun of hide and go seek without having to hide yourself, this is a must-get! When it's hidden it makes various toot noises and says stuff so the kids know if they are close. And when they find it and press the button to do and sing the Silly Poopy dance ... even you will dance and sing along!!! Doesn't need batteries and come on, it's poop? Who doesn't think poop and toot noises are funny and if they don't they are lying to themselves. A must-have for fun with your kids without barely doing any work!!" —andrea kelli gorman
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
11. A set of teeth-whitening strips that will actually make a noticeable difference after even the very first use. Simply stick the strips over your gnashers to turn them from faded yellow to pearly white (or at least much pearly whiter!) in less than a month of regular use! Now that's some *real* razzle-dazzle.
Promising review: "I’ve been using Crest Whitestrips once a year for the last 15 years and they always do the trick! I remember when I first started using these they had an awful taste and never stayed in place. But now the gel remains adhered to the strips, which in turn makes the strips really grip your teeth. You can even drink a glass of water during your treatments. The only negative thing I have to say about these is that each treatment now lasts 45 minutes; the strips I used before were only 25 minutes." —Amazon Customer
Get the strips on Amazon for $43.99 (available in mint an unflavored)
12. A mint-flavored teeth-whitening pen because you'll see a difference basically immediately after one use, and if you keep going with it on a regular basis, it can brighten away years of coffee, tea, wine, and soda stains. Oh and it's painless — you shouldn't have to suffer through stinging gum pains to get whiter teeth at home.
After brushing and flossing, you paint your teeth with the pen (each pen contains about 20 uses), wait for 30 minutes, then rinse!
Promising review: "I have to say, I was skeptical about this product from all the TikTok hype about it but after trying it out, it really does work. I’ve used whitening strips before but those usually hurt my sensitive teeth and I hate the taste of some of the other gels on the market but this one was super easy and didn’t hurt my teeth at all and didn’t taste much different than my regular toothpaste, since I got the mint-flavored one. I used it for a few weeks before my brother’s wedding and it worked like a charm. I noticed visible results in only a couple of days and was able to keep using it until I reached my desired shade of white. 10/10 would recommend for anyone with sensitive teeth and tastes!" —Victoria Bravo
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $15.99+ (clip the $4 off coupon on the product page for this price).
13. A L’Oreal Paris rinse-out lamellar water treatment so you can enjoy the same key ingredients that make Redken's lamellar treatment so good, but spend less than $10. Simply coat your strands in this stuff and let it sit for 8 seconds for before-and-after hair that looks and feels as soft and shiny as a hair model's. It works for all hair types, too!
Promising reviews: "Wow! I have waist-length 3C curly color-treated hair that’s usually a nightmare to deal with in the summer and this stuff is a game-changer. My hair is silky, my curls are defined, it dried in like half the usual time…seriously impressed!" —Stavana Jubinsky
"I'm a professional hairstylist and Matrix, Redken, and L’Oreal are all owned by L’Oreal, and each line has a lamellar water in it at different prices. I am here to tell you that they are all the exact same ingredients in different bottles. So buy the cheapest and save yourself some cash. Your hair will love you for it. I love this stuff." —anonymous87
Get it from Amazon for $8.73.
14. Some wireless Bluetooth earbuds that clock in at under $30 *and* happen to be similar to AirPods (according to some reviewers) AS WELL as waterproof, meaning you can shower with 'em and listen to whatever music you want without bothering your partner/roommates. Over 223,000 people have rated these five stars — that's like, approximately the population of Richmond, Virginia or Spokane, Washington — so you know they're good.
The earbuds can play four-plus hours with a charge, and the wireless charging case can provide up to 14 hours of charge.
Promising review: "Best decision! These are the greatest headphones ever! I saw them on TikTok months ago and added them to my wishlist. I got a new phone that doesn't have the headphone port so I decided it was time to finally buy them. They are amazing and I probably won't ever take them out of my ears! 😂" —Katlyn D Arnold
"Outlasts and outplays my AirPods and PowerBeats. I love these. After seeing review after review and on every “must have” list, I caved in and bought these for our vacation. These did not disappoint! The bonus is being able to tweak the EQ via the app. They lasted throughout a long flight and beyond." —Jeffrey Taylor
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (clip the $5 off coupon on the product page for this price; available in five colors).
15. An exfoliating scrub mitt because it'll lift away layers of dead skin and other gunk sitting on your skin, like self-tanner, and all you have to do is use it every other week or so. Over 100 reviewers who rated it 5 stars talk about it helping with ingrown hairs, too!
Promising review: "I have very thin and light body hair, so any form of removal (shaving, waxing, etc) usually leaves me with a lot of ingrown hairs. I've tried body scrubs and washcloths and neither really do a great job. I saw this product recommended by a dermatologist on TikTok and thought I'd try it — it's amazing! I also have very sensitive skin, and this mitt doesn't leave my skin irritated at all. However, absolutely do not use this mitt on your face, neck, or other sensitive areas, it would be way too harsh.
I like to use this mitt first when I get in the shower, then use a body wash (a gentle chemical exfoliant) and follow up with body lotion for dry and sensitive skin. This whole routine is fragrance free and leaves my skin feeling very soft and moisturized." —Kat
Get it from Amazon for $8.49 (also available in a set of two).
16. A pet hair remover that you simply brush over any fabric surface to instantly pick up basically every last bit of shedding your furry friend's always leaving in their wake. Because it doesn't rely on adhesive paper, you only have to buy it once and use it forever!
I used this a BUNCH in 2020, while living with my boyfriend at his parents (for various pandemic-related reasons) and their two sweet but shed-prone dogs. So I can tell you with resounding certainty: it works! Give it some simple back-and-forth swipes over your upholstered furniture, and it easily picks up TONS of pet hair. Then it's simple to pop open the back compartment and swoop that unbelievably big pile of collected hair right into the trash or compost.
Promising review: "I saw this on BuzzFeed enough times I finally decided to give it a try. I have three cats, and no amount of vacuuming, brushing, or rolling has ever mitigated that fact before. Until now. A few minutes a day with the Chom Chom roller and you can see my leggings are in fact green and not gray. With minimal effort, there is now significantly less hair. Plus my toddler and I like to "Chom Chom" the hair up together — it's the new nom nom for a cleaner couch. Plus it's so much better for the environment than the sticky tape rollers I gave up on ages ago. Highly recommend!!" —Miranda Paul
Get it from Amazon for $31.95.
17. The Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza card game for anyone who loves family or roommate game nights, especially ones that have a dose of high-energy, adorably illustrated easy fun.
You deal all the cards out to your two to four players, and everyone keeps their mini-deck face down. Everyone takes a turn putting a card down in the middle of the table, saying one of the words "taco," "cat," "goat," "cheese," and "pizza," in that order. If the picture on your card matches the word that's said, everyone slaps their hand on the card in a pile as quickly as possible. The last person on the pile has to take the stack and add 'em to their cards, and whoever runs out of cards first wins!
Promising review: "This is such a fun card game that the WHOLE family will love! My kids (9 and 5), their grandparents and all the adults in between their ages had a blast playing this. The rules are easy and meant to be silly. There are funny motions that you have to make for the Groundhog, Gorilla and (my personal favorite) Narwhal. My five-year-old and I were on a "team" he turned the cards over and I slapped for him. He can play by himself if it's just kids playing. Buy this for your next family game night!" —