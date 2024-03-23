Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    If You’re A Parent, Here's What You'll Want To Buy Before Amazon's Big Spring Sale Ends

    We're tracking all the best deals, so you can save time *and* money — two of the most scarce resources when you've got a kiddo.

    Natalie Brown
    by Natalie Brown

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Amazon's Big Spring Sale is here! There are more deals than you would ever want to look through on your own...so that's where we come in!

    We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.

    FYI — deals move *fast*. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible during the sale (it runs through March 25th), but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout the event to see our latest updates as the deals change!

    1. A Roomba robot vacuum for 37% off so you can watch your house get cleaned while you cook dinner, help your fifth-grader with their math homework, or collapse on the couch after the kids go to bed. Technology can be great.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "So far it is amazing! It picks up SO much dirt and hair. We have three dogs and a cat and my floors are spotless. We decided to get this cheaper one to see if it was something that would work for us and I am amazed! For the first week, we let it run everyday. We made sure we picked everything up and it only got stuck one time and that was because it went behind our couch that had been moved out accident. During week two, I did the maintenance on it and it was super simple. We use it every other day and have it schedule to run just before we get home. This thing even picks up cat litter! If you are on the fence, try it. Has made my life so much easier not having to sweep everyday!" —Kathryn P.

    Price: $169.99 (originally $269)

    2. A lightweight Dyson V8 cordless vacuum for 26% off. It's engineered to pick up ground-in dirt and fine dust from hard floors and carpets, and it's so easy to use you won't mind pulling it out (or assigning the chore to your teen) a couple of times of week.

    Woman uses a lightweight vacuum cleaner in various positions in a living room with a dog
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "So far I am happy with this vac. Its strong suction made my area rugs look like they had been professionally cleaned. It is quiet and basically lightweight, but heavier than some small vacs on the market. It runs smooth, handles well, and one charge is all I need to thoroughly clean my apartment. I haven't tried all the attachments yet, but I love the soft floor brush for hardwood floors. They looked like they had been polished after I vacuumed." —J. Ellen Fisher

    Price: $349+ (originally $469.99; available in two styles)

    3. Or a Shark vacuum for 32% off designed for people with allergies (your teen's about to breathe a sigh of relief between sneezes) — it deep cleans powerfully according to reviewers, has a HEPA filter to trap dust inside, and an extra-large dust capacity so you can clean longer without emptying the bin.

    A reviewer&#x27;s image of the dust-filled vacuum with five star review text saying it&#x27;s amazing it&#x27;s a no brainer stop looking and buy this vacuum
    amazon.com

    And the included attachments (including an upholstery brush) are designed to pick up pet hair, no problem!

    Promising review: "So I never write reviews but I just had to write this one. I usually use a Dyson multiple times a week on the area rug in my living room. This $500 piece of junk really wasn’t doing a great job at anything related to cleaning. So my cleaning ladies recommended this vacuum, and When it arrived I immediately vacuumed the 5x7 foot rug in the living room. In the picture, you can see what came out of that rug in less than a minute. I am amazed and disgusted at the same time but the fact is, this thing is great! Not just for the price, but generally - for any price, this is the best vacuum I’ve ever owned. It has great suction power on carpet and hardwood floors and for stairs, it even gets the tight corners because it’s so powerful. As for cleaning up hair — I have three dogs, and all the hair is gone off my rug. I used to have to do this by hand with the dyson attachment for upholstery, on all fours, etc. it would take me over an hour. I am so glad I bought this thing! The only couple of cons I need to mention is that it’s definitely on the heavier side and doesn’t fit into the areas under the couch. I used the hose but it’s very stiff so it’s kind of difficult to maneuver without having the vacuum fall over. This may have to do with how new the unit is, but it’s just something to note. Still definitely highly recommend this vacuum. It’s a no brainer." —Verenice B.

    Price: $149.99 (originally $219.99)

    4. Or! A Hoover ~PowerMax~ vacuum for 29% off specifically made with pet households in mind — which, if you have pets AND kids, you REALLY need a good vac. It has a HEPA filter, multipurpose pet tools, and an extra large dirt container so you can clean for longer. I stopped sneezing just thinking about this.

    Reviewer&#x27;s dog next to the vacuum full of pet hair
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This vacuum is AMAZING! I have two dogs and two cats, meaning I have a lot of hair, dander, sand and dirt in my home. This vacuum gets ALL the hair off everything. Has attachments to reach hair in hard to reach areas! The suction power is so strong, gets every grain of sand." —Ally C.

    Price: $149.99 (originally $209.99)

    5. *THE* leak-proof, dishwasher-safe Bentgo bento lunch box for 30% off to revolutionize the school lunch game. The compartments make it easy to pack perfectly portioned lunches (and to ensure those cookies don't get soggy from the mac 'n' cheese).

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Check out more Bentgo Big Spring Sale deals here.

    Promising review: "We use these boxes daily for my 2- and 3-year-old! They work great to pack a little snack in (which we often do for car rides) or to pack an entire lunch in. The different compartments allow for providing a variation of foods. We use fairly large whole grain bread so an entire sandwich does not fit in (usually 3/4). I do wish that spot was a wee bit bigger to fit an entire sandwich. But with that said, we own three of these and also a Bentgo Fresh box, which does fit the whole sandwich. Customer service is also amazing. First of all, I think a two-year warranty is fantastic. One of our Bentgo kids boxes somehow broke at a really weird spot making it not latch properly. I reached out to Bentgo and with just providing a picture, they sent out a brand new box! All in all I highly recommend. If you have a kid with a larger appetite, also look in to the Bentgo Fresh as it’s slightly larger." —Sam

    Price: $27.99 (originally $39.99; available in eight colors — don't forget to clip the $5 off coupon for this price)

    6. A Toniebox Starter Kit for 30% off — basically, this rechargeable little speaker tells your kiddo a story for you, and all they have to do is put a little figurine on top to hear it. Sure, it won't replace the time you spend reading books to your kiddo, but it can give them an independent, screen-free way to entertain and calm themselves in addition!

    Graphic of a red portable speaker-looking device, various features highlighted, like headphone jack and durable design, for home or on-the-go use
    Amazon

    You can get additional Tonies — the little figurines that activate the stories — for $14.99+. They include Disney Princesses, Sesame Street characters, Spider-Verse buddies, and so much more! 

    Promising review: "My daughter has absolutely loved this thing. It was very annoying to set up but once we got it going, she has used it probably every day. We bought several other Tonies to go with it. She will bring it in the living room while she is playing and sing along to whatever character she chose and she uses it at bedtime to put her to sleep. She always wanted to sleep with mom and dad and this has made it easier for her to sleep on her own. We keep the charger on her nightstand so it is always ready to go. I tell her to pick a character and turn her box on and she chooses whatever she wants and it keeps her calm and helps her fall asleep. I wish I had bought one of these sooner." —John & Addie Toy

    Price: $69.99 (originally $99.99; available in four colors)

    7. A National Geographic fossil dig kit for 32% off to encourage their inner paleontologist with 15 REAL fossils they can carefully excavate — including a trilobite, an ammonite, and a mosasaur tooth — with a magnifying glass, chisel, and brush.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "My granddaughter loved this. She loved digging for the different gems and fossils buried. It is messy but we found if you spray it with water often it helped loosen and make it easier to dig. The product that the gems are hidden in is like a wet drywall consistency.. very messy but worth the fun and excited for my granddaughter." —Amazon Customer

    Price: $16.99 (originally $24.99)

    8. The 2nd Gen AirPods Pro for 24% off (that's $60 off, just $10 more than the lowest price ever!), which is perfect timing if it's been on your teen's birthday gift list for months. With active noise cancellation, spatial audio, three silicone tips for customized fit, and over 24 hours of listening time with the included case, the AirPods Pro 2 give you a *ton* of bang for your buck.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "First, I’d like to say I wear the 'ear buds' for about 4-5 hours every day regardless of the brand: gym, work, jogging, calls, etc. AirPods Pro were a defining product for Apple but the lack of battery life truly disappointed me. Apple did make over $12 billion in 2021 on AirPods Pro alone, just in that year. So, it’s a widely adopted and successful product. I’ve owned many others… and in my opinion, the first generation AirPods Pro set a standard for wireless earbuds. This new, 2nd generation has only improved upon what I thought was the best (for $250 ~). The AirPods Pro 2 take everything great about the first generation, refines and amplifies it, and demonstrates it proudly. I highly recommended these over every other product within the same price range. And now I have the battery life I always needed and desired!" —Justin

    Price: $189 (originally $249)

    9. Or second-gen AirPods for 23% off, because if you don't care about the newer features, this is a good deal on the tried-and-true headphones — especially if your high school sophomore's managed to misplace TWO different pairs somehow, but you know they love them enough it's worth replacing them.

    Reviewer holding airpods
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought these Apple AirPods as a backup. I love my original pair so much, that I want to have these for when my other pair goes bad or I lose them. They have wonderful sound and stay in my ears when running. You can't go wrong with Apple products. I just love them!!" —Me

    Price: $99.99 (originally $129)

    10. Or a pair of wireless Bluetooth earbuds for up to 53% off if you're not about to spend $100 on the fancy name brand. Reviewers say the sound quality is surprisingly good given the earbuds' under-$25 price tag. And the battery life is equally amazing — you can listen for over six hours on a single charge (and get up to 30 hours of enjoyment with the charging case).

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "These headphones were a home run. I bought them for my husband to use at the gym. The battery lasts the entire three hours he works out and then some. The noise cancellation is phenomenal. They are truly wireless. The sound quality is astounding, and they don't fall out of my husband's ears while he runs (which is an issue he has had with all of his headphones in the past). They are the best headphones he has ever had." —Synee

    Price: $18.99+ (originally $39.99; available in five colors)

    11. The fan-fave Silly Poopy's Hide & Seek game for 24% off that'll be perfect for those times when your kiddo is down for a round of their fave game but you're way too tired to play. You can hide this toy and plop yourself on the couch while your child listens for sounds and clues to find the hiding place. It'll be a gift for them, but really for you LOL.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "My 6- and 3-year-olds are OBSESSED. They play for an hour, at least! Played with daily since we got it. When it’s my turn to hide, I make it tricky enough that I can actually be productive until it’s my turn again." —Cara Lentz

    Price: $9.89 (originally $12.99)

    12. A light-up basketball that glows on impact for 42% off, to add a little fun and excitement to your driveway pickup games with your kids — and for a bit of a practical element when it rolls down to the street on accident after the sun goes down.

    A hand holds up a FLASHCATCH basketball — it glows a bright red orange
    amazon.com

    It automatically shuts the light off after a period of time, so it doesn't waste batteries! And it comes with an extra set of batteries, so you can play for ages. 

    Promising review: "Looks awesome at night! My son loves to go out in the evenings and shoot with it. It is very bright. The lights come on as soon as he bumps it and shut off shortly after sitting still. Very happy. My son has been playing basketball in middle and high school and says this ball has a good feel to it." —S. Campbell

    Price: $28.98 (originally $34.99; clip the $10 off coupon to get the full discount!)

    13. Select American Girl Wellie Wishers dolls for up to 31% off — including Ashlyn (the ballerina) Willa (the nature fairy), and Bryant (the dragon) — they're all SO cute, and reviewers say children love to spend hours playing imaginative games with them!

    amazon.com, Amazon

    See the other American Girl dolls and accessories on sale here!

    Promising review (for Bryant): "This is the most well made doll ever. Bought it for my son for Christmas and I am glad I invested. It's expensive but it will be worth it when you see your child's face light up. His hair is very well attached, his face isn't creepy and every piece of his outfit is durable. He's precious and I love him as much as my son. His tail and wings are detachable as well." —Tiffany M

    Prices: $45.49 (originally $65; each doll is at a separate listing — Ashlyn, Willa, and Bryant)

    14. The Amazon 4K Fire TV Stick for 40% off that you can simply plug into your existing TV and stream all the shows, movies, and music you want at the push of a button. Yes, that means it can basically turn the upstairs TV into the smart TV your teen's been wishing for!

    Ad for new Fire TV Stick 4K listing compatible streaming services, showcasing remote and device
    Amazon

    Use the voice button to find shows, launch apps, search for type of movie ("Alexa find suspense thrillers") OR EVEN ORDER A PIZZA from Domino's! And with this gen, you can control your TV and sound bar right from the remote too, and it even has preset buttons to open your favorite apps in one click.

    Promising review: "I recently purchased the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, and it has completely transformed my TV viewing experience. This streaming device is a must-have for anyone looking to upgrade their home entertainment system. The setup process was a breeze. The video quality is outstanding. The 4K resolution, along with support for HDR10+, brings a remarkable level of clarity and color depth to the content. Watching my favorite shows and movies has never been more immersive. Whether it’s fast-paced action scenes or beautifully shot landscapes, the detail is incredible. The Fire TV Stick 4K also offers a vast selection of streaming services, including Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, and many more. The interface is user-friendly and makes it easy to find what I want to watch. I also love the integration with Alexa, which allows me to use voice commands to control the TV, search for shows, or even control smart home devices. Another great feature is the remote control. It’s ergonomically designed and has dedicated buttons for power, volume, and mute, which means I don’t have to juggle multiple remotes. Apps load quickly, and navigating through menus is smooth and lag-free. I’ve also noticed that the Wi-Fi connectivity is strong and stable, which is essential for streaming high-quality content." —Tye

    Price: $29.99 (originally $49.99)

    You can also get 38% off the basic Amazon Fire TV Stick, which brings the price down to $24.99!

    15. The new Beats Studio Pro headphones for 43% off — they feature active noise-canceling, personalized spacial audio, and up to *40* hours of battery life. This could be just the treat for your music-obsessed eighth grader that could also help them concentrate better on homework in noisy environments thanks to that ANC.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "My hair is on the 'bigger' side, so headphones tend to become uncomfortable after an hour or two of usage. However, these are so comfortable and light that I often forget I've got them on. I'm by no means an expert on this topic, but the sound quality these headphones provide is unreal. When listening to my favorite songs, I pick up on background instruments I was previously unable to. It's just so amazing to be able to listen to music like this. The noise cancellation is also top tier. Even in a crowded room, noise just disappears with the press of a button. Transparent mode works extremely well, too. I love being able to hold a conversation while still being able to hear my music. I HIGHLY recommend these headphones for anyone looking for a more budget-friendly alternative to more pricy competitors." —Shanae

    Price: $199.95 (originally $349.99; available in four colors)

    16. Or a pair of Beats Solo3 wireless headphones for up to 42% off. These babies come with up to *40 hours* of listening time on a single charge so they (or you TBH) can power through whatever needs to get done: a cleaning sesh, the workday, an English essay, etc.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    *Extremely Martin Short voice* "I like your Beats."

    Promising review: "I had to write a review on these Beats. I use these for work. I am always in meetings I normally use my air pod pros or my old air pods love them both. but I feel like I am always charging one or the other. Since I bought these beats I cant even find my air pods. Not even using them anymore. I can make it all week thru meeting after meeting and phone calls with these Beats. Best thing ever. I only bought these because I bought a red one for my son. He wears his at the gym and he said they were comfortable for him when on the treadmill. They are also comfortable on me and I wear them for several hours a day. I dont feel like it is compressing my head. no headaches. It is all positives from me and I bought the cute pink one for me." —Scott & Josie

    Price: $99+ (originally $199.95; available in three colors)

    17. The mighty Bissell Little Green machine for 21% off that'll become your new cleaning BFF the minute your flu-stricken second grader barfs on the carpet and this thing sucks up all the mess like it's nothing. It also works wonders for pet stains!

    Negesti Kaudo / BuzzFeed

    Here's BuzzFeed Shopping writer Negesti Kaudo's take on the Little Green: "This thing is a miracle worker! I have a nine-month old chow chow puppy and we are just hitting the no-more-accidents-in-the-house phase of life 🙌 , but I had five months of poorly-cleaned stains from vomit and urine on my carpets that needed some serious power put behind them. I nabbed the Little Green on a discount during Fall Prime Day and a week later, my puppy threw up SEVEN times after a later dinner and very exciting round of the zoomies throughout the night. Long story short: this portable carpet cleaner removed every single stain, including older stains that I thought had set into the carpet and were a lost cause, and I learned I can use it on my couch from a previous vinegar and baking soda stain! If you have pets of children, I seriously recommend adding this portable cleaner to your arsenal. I wish it came with a storage bag because I literally take it to other people's houses to tackle their stains. So satisfying!"

    Price: $98 (originally $123.59)

    18. An Oral-B Genius X Limited electric toothbrush (the lowest price I've seen!) for 25% off for an upgrade that will make your childs (and your!) dentist *sing* the next time y'all see them. It's equipped with AI that works to instantly recognize your unique brushing style and adapt to guide you to your best, deepest clean, with up to 500% more plaque removed than a traditional manual toothbrush.

    Reviewer holding a white toothbrush with settings lit up on handle
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Amazing clean. I was at first hesitant to spend that much on a toothbrush but it’s worth every penny. It works at least 10x better than my $20 Oral B electronic toothbrush. The motion sensing is very cool and helpful. After just one brush my teeth feel almost like they do after a professional cleaning as opposed to how they felt after brushing with my cheap electronic toothbrush." —Anne E La Perla

    Price: $149.99 (originally $199.99; available in three colors) 

    19. A 100-piece set of Picasso Tiles (they best deal they go for) for 40% off, which reviewers say work with and are comparable to Magnatiles, for some extra bang for your buck *and* a sale on top of that.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I wish I had known about these sooner! PicassoTiles are *exactly* like Magna-tiles but way more affordable. We just received the 100 tile set today - an early birthday gift for our soon-to-be-four-year-old. We have two sets of Magna-tiles - one with the grommets (purchased new last year) and one without (purchased second hand [no idea how old they are]). The PicassoTiles are the same weight and size as the MagnaTiles and have the same exact magnets. They do not have metal grommets, but the old MagnaTiles are indestructible, so I know that these will be too. And PicassoTiles are much prettier in my opinion, because they are slightly more translucent and have brighter colors. They integrate into the collection seamlessly. I highly recommend this product. And if you are considering buying any kind of magnetic tile toy for your child, I recommend purchasing as big a set a you can for versatility of play. Our son has played with these all day and night off and on every single day since we bought them last year. After integrating the new PicassoTile set, he hugged his enormous structure and declared them his favorite...twice. A wonderful toy!" —skater mom

    Price: $33.99 (originally $56.65 — don't forget to clip the 5% off coupon or this price)

    20. The Play-Doh Kitchen Creations set for 33% off so they can live out their GBBO dreams and "bake" tiny cakes, pies, cupcakes, cinnamon rolls, pizzas and whatever their little minds can dream up out of the six included fun colors!

    Amazon

    In addition to the dough, it comes with a play oven that dings, a star mold, heart mold, and pie crust mold, a mini plate and utensils, a small rolling pin, and a cake, pie, cinnamon roll, muffin, and pizza mold.

    Promising review: "This set keeps my kids entertained for a long time. It’s easy for them to use, the oven feature is a lot of fun. All of the other accessories are great too, lots to do with different shapes and “cooking”. And unlike some other play doh kits, there is minimal cleaning, the play doh doesn’t get stuck in the oven . Would highly recommend for kids 3+." —M. Califano

    Price: $19.99 (originally $29.99)

    21. A single-serve Keurig coffee machine for 40% off since it'll make the perfect amount of java those leave-the-house-at-7:30-a.m. high school mornings. This compact machine makes coffee in under one minute because it knows you need a second cup for yourself and a first cup to revive your sleepy teen.

    reviewer image of the red Keurig machine on a kitchen countertop
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Gotta love this Keurig!! Very easy to use and clean. Gives out the coffee you want every time. Like the different settings and is small enough that it doesn't take up too much counter space. I use this every day and it has never failed me." —M add

    Price: $59.99 (originally $99.99; available in four colors)

    22. A set of two produce-saver containers for 53% off to save you money (and unnecessary trips to the grocery store) by keeping produce fresher for longer — so it'll actually be around when your kiddo genuinely asks for it and wants to eat fruit and veg — thanks to an air-tight seal that allows just the right amount of ventilation.

    Natalie Brown / BuzzFeed

    These containers help keep your produce fresh by keeping moisture away. And they're designed with a special vent filter, which you never have to replace, to regulate the carbon dioxide and oxygen flow to your produce.

    Natalie Brown, an editor here at BuzzFeed, actually tried these containers for herself, and, well, you just gotta read her full Rubbermaid FreshWorks container review.

    Promising review: "I ordered specifically for my cucumbers. So far, I have had great luck keeping my sliced cucumbers crispy and fresh in the container. The larger one has kept a precut salad mix perfect for a week. Wish I had more of these." —J Case

    Price: $12.69 (originally $26.99)

    23. A Melissa & Doug wooden tabletop easel for 36% off because kids will *always* get a kick out of having a seemingly unlimited amount of paper to doodle out their wildest dreams.

    Children&#x27;s drawing table with paper roll, crayons, and toys in the background
    Amazon

    Grab a pack of three refill rolls for $24.83

    Promising review: "My granddaughter was running us all out of printer paper with all her beautiful creations. I got this for her seventh birthday much to the relief of her parents! It’s got feet on the bottom and enough weight so it stays in place and it’s so easy to tear a page off. Thank you!" —Wooski

    Price: $15.99 (originally $24.99)

    24. The reviewer-fave Boudreaux's Butt Paste for Sensitive Skin for 39% off because you know you're going to go through the whole tub of diaper cream anyway. So might as well get the magic formula that helps prevent or vanish pesky diaper rash for a discount!

    Woman packing a diaper bag with a container of Boudreaux&#x27;s Butt Paste next to her
    Amazon

    Promising review: "My grandson has very, very, VERY sensitive skin, so diaper rash is common regardless of how many times we change him. Other well known brands make it very uncomfortable for him during application as well as heartbreaking. Boudreaux's Ointment for sensitive skin is a definite winner. No issues applying as it’s not thick like the pasty-peanut butter types. Buy this brand. There should be 6-stars for this stuff!" —Harry S. Balsak

    Price: $12.79 (originally $20.99)

    25. And a pack of 150 Pampers Swaddlers diapers — the kind with the ESSENTIAL blowout barrier and wetness indicator! — and 336 wipes for 20% off for the same reason: you know you're gonna use them all and need to buy more, so why not get them on sale?

    Amazon

    I'm linking to size 4, but they're on sale for the same price in sizes 1–6 here!

    Promising review: "The diapers are incredibly soft and gentle on my baby's skin, providing excellent absorbency and a snug, comfortable fit. The wetness indicator is a helpful feature, making it easy to know when it's time for a change. The Swaddlers have prevented any leaks or blowouts, ensuring my baby stays comfortable and dry. The Pampers Sensitive Wipes complement the diapers perfectly. They are thick, soft, and effectively clean while being gentle on sensitive skin. The pop-top packs are convenient, keeping the wipes moist and easy to dispense. This bundle has become a staple in our baby care routine, offering both quality and value." —Nyfranco

    Price: $55.10 (about $0.38 per diaper; originally $68.93)

    26. Or if you (or your little one) prefer Huggies, a similar value pack of 140 diapers and 768 wipes for 20% off. Of course, these have the key little pocket to help prevent or at least contain blowouts as well!

    Amazon

    Just like above, I'm linking to size 4, but they're on sale for the same price in sizes n–7 here!

    Promising review: "Love the stretch of Huggies. They go a lot further in my opinion than the weight listed so typically I can get through the rest of a box even when my son is sizing up." —Jonathan Franklin

    Price: $60.75 (about $0.43 per diaper; originally $75.94).

    27. An EvenFlo all-terrain stroller wagon for 20% off that'll work on the pavement, the beach, and other surfaces — key for summer, which is coming up fast. Oh, and it'll help you cart quite a bit (including your kiddos).

    the stroller with two toddlers in it
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This was purchased on a whim after visiting the zoo one day and seeing all the fun wagons. We knew we were going to need one for when our kids outgrew the stroller, and after doing a lot of research and watching reviews, we settled on this one. It has been one of the best purchases we've made. The wheels are smooth, the sun shades work incredibly well, and with the mesh on the sides, we can keep the sun off our child's head and they can still see around them. The extra storage bag is a great addition. We purchased the second seat for our infant and it works amazing well. The major downside is the tiny little cup holder and food tray you get with it. It's not very sufficient compared to the tray you get without the seat. The wagon position is perfect for pulling uphill, and the stroller position is great for neighborhood walks. The only other issue I have, which isn't really an issue, is that the front wheels WILL shake and wobble a lot unless there's weight over the wheels. I ended up putting a 25 lb dumbbell in the front to keep that from happening and it works great. Overall, fantastic product. We are very happy with it!" —Andrew Shaum

    Price: $319.99 (originally $399.99; available in two colors)

    28. Sets of Simple Joys By Carter's six-piece pajama sets for up to 39% off in either pink bunny, kitty cat, and other animal prints or green and blue dinosaur and construction truck prints so they feel cozy and cute every time they tuck into bed, and your wallet feels happy that you got such a good deal.

    Amazon

    Shop all of the Simple Joys By Carter's kids and baby clothing on sale here!

    Promising review (for the pink set): "My daughter loved these pajamas and she wore them for over a year. They are soft and stretchy. They are not too thick and not too thin, and held up well through a year of wearing and washing." —Kayla

    Price: $14.98+ for the pink set, and $18.09+ for the blue set (both available in sizes 4–8)

    29. The Mattel Disney Princess Ultimate Castle for 45% off (making it under $100!) featuring a kitchen, a dining room, a vanity a bathroom, a swimming pool and slide, a spinning magic carpet, a bathroom complete with a pink shell clawfoot tub, a light-up clock tower, and more. If only *my* apartment came equipped with such luxuries!

    A child plays with a variety of dolls, including figures from Disney&#x27;s Frozen, in an elaborate toy castle playset
    Amazon

    Check out the other Barbie, Polly Pocket, and Mattel products on sale here

    Promising review: "My granddaughter just loved the playhouse castle she plays with it all the time and the lighting and sounds is just icing on the cake. Very easy to put together great quality and looks beautiful!" —Helen G

    Price: $82.99 (originally $110)

    30. A Coway air purifier for up to 31% off because your entire family deserves to breathe cleaner air. It has a four-stage filtration system designed to remove 99.97% of particles in the air, including dust and odor-causing particles. There's also a really cool LED that indicates how clean (or dirty!) your air is. I have one of these and can attest that it keeps my kitchen less dusty!

    A black square air purifier
    Amazon

    My colleague Melanie Aman says: "This was my Prime Day 2020 purchase, and I love it! I had been waking up with watery eyes and sniffles and desperately wanted some relief. I joked to my partner that this bad boy looks like an iPod shuffle...but its air-filtering capabilities are no laughing matter! Now, I wake up feeling refreshed instead of congested. Plus, I really feel like this air filter is able to detect changes in the air. Case in point: when I made fish a room away, the LED turned from blue (indicating good air quality) to red (indicating poor air quality), and the purifier jumped into action."

    Price: $159.51+ (originally $229.99; also available in white)

    31. A smart thermostat for up to 36% off so you can control the temperature of your home from anywhere. Yes, that means you can turn the heat up before you get home from your vacation and won't freeze the second you walk through the door.

    Model adjusting temperature on Google Nest thermometer
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Within about two weeks of installation, this thermostat has already saved me big! I got a notice from it stating that my furnace had turned off unexpectedly many times and that I should check the unit for function. When I checked the furnace, I found that the previous owner of my house (purchased home in summer 2020 and had not used the heat until now) had never bothered to change the filter on the unit. This was causing a major airflow issue that could easily have caused premature furnace failure if left unattended. Thanks to the warning from this thermostat, I was able to fix the problem for the price of a new filter. Highly recommended!" —Mitch

    Price: $82.97+ (originally $129.99; available in four colors)

    32. A set of DEET-free mosquito-repelling bracelets for 23% off that you'll wanna keep in stock for every outdoorsy adventure this summer. No more slathering your kids and yourself with sticky, stinky bug sprays!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Check out a TikTok of the mosquito-repelling bracelets in action.

    Promising review: "I moved last year from southern California to North Carolina. Bugs of all types have always been attracted to me but the amount of bites I got last summer was WILD. Someone gave me one of these types of bracelets to use one day and it seemed to work SOOOOOO I decided to buy myself an arsenal to prepare for this summer. I read the reviews and about 99% of them had great results. I've only used this bracelet twice but both times I was outside and un-touched. Delivery was very quick so that was a plus. I'm not fond of the smell, I'm hyper sensitive to smells, but I'd rather have the odor than being chewed alive." —Tracey Agopian

    Price: $9.99 for 10 (originally $12.99)

    33. An Osmo Little Genius starter kit for up to 25% off because it makes learning fun. It connects to your iPad and teaches skills such as social-emotional cues, pre-drawing, problem solving, and experimentation while also requiring off-screen interaction and play for kids ages 3 to 5.

    the contents of the kit, which include character pieces, alphabet pieces, and more
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Got this for my 4-year-old niece who is glued to her iPad. I wanted her to have a more active way to play with it. Osmo's Little Genius fits the bill. So far she's loving the squiggles and ABC games, and I like that it takes action OFF the screen to play. Also nice that it kinda bridges a gap between kiddo's desire to draw/write and the fined tuned motor skills necessary to do so that don't come along til later. The pieces all seem well constructed and durable. Just a matter of keeping them in the little containers Osmo provides." —Laura Liebman

    Price: $80.49+ (originally $103.36+; available for iPad and Fire and with four or six games)

    34. A splash-proof kids smartwatch for up to 52% off because it can take pics and record videos that your future YouTuber can edit with fun filters. It also includes free games, like one where your kiddo will be able to catch virtual monsters in the real world.