    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    Even If You're Only, Like, 20% Handy, You Can Totally Handle These 61 Home Improvements

    I promise, these are simple and totally doable.

    Natalie Brown
    by Natalie Brown

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. Disguise a hideous buzzer or interior fuse box with a trendy macramé hanging you can move when you need easy access.

    two taupe macrame hangings over a sofa with different designs
    Amazon

    They come in three sizes so that you can find the best option for you!  This reviewer says they're cute but super sturdy, enough to withstand the outdoor conditions of their porch for several months without showing wear. 

    Get this set of two on Amazon for $14.99+ (available in three sizes).

    2. Or hide the box behind your favorite tea towel with the help of a magnetic wood frame, and you'll solve the same problem *and* be able to easily switch it out with the seasons, or just your mood.

    tea towel with thin wood slats on top and bottom edges; top slat has twine that lets the towel hang
    Katy Cartland / Apartment Therapy

    From the geniuses at Apartment Therapy.

    Get a similar wood wall hanger from Hanger Frames on Etsy — a Salt Lake City, Utah based small business — for $11+ (available in 14 sizes starting at six inches, and six different finishes). 

    And there are all kinds of places to find nice tea towels: this Amazon listing has dozens of designs in packs of 3 for $24.99, and Etsy has a wide selection from a variety of sellers too. 

    3. Give your garage doors a dose of instant character and detail with a set of carriage-style magnets that take only seconds to attach and arrange so they look just right. If you can put a magnet on your fridge, you can achieve this look!

    Amazon, amazon.com

    They're made of a super durable UV- and weather-resistant plastic, so you don't have to worry about rust at all, and according to this reviewer, the magnets are strong enough to withstand rainstorms and excessive wind.

    Get them from Amazon for $11.10 (originally $15.70). And if you like the little faux windows in the left pic, you can get magnetic versions of those, too, for $15.70.

    4. Hang floor-to-ceiling blackout velvet curtains anywhere you a) just want a dramatic finish or b) do want to block out as much daylight as possible, whether your kiddo needs to nap or you just want to sleep in on Saturdays.

    Reviewer&#x27;s nursery corner windows hung with three floor-to-ceiling blue velvet curtains
    amazon.com

    Plus if you hang them ~high and wide~ — like they did in the photo here — you can instantly make any windows look bigger. 

    According to a multiple reviewers, these heavy velvet drapes also help keep whatever room they're in more insulated, especially in the summer. A win!

    Oh and if you don't like the velvet look, Amazon of course has all kinds of curtain styles available, from boho lace to pom-pom trim to ruffly to sheer linen and so much more. Just do a search for what you want! 

    Get the pictures velvet curtains on Amazon for $32.99+ per 84" panel (available in five lengths and up to 20 colors).

    5. Or if you can't be bothered with a drill and curtain rods, try NoNo Brackets — they clip right onto the blinds you already have in your window so you can hang those curtains without having to lean on a friend who actually knows how to use tools. 

    A customer review photo showing a close up of the bracket on the window
    A customer review before and after photo showing their window with vertical blinds and then with curtains
    www.amazon.com

    All you need is a screwdriver! You first adjust the depth of the gadget to clamp onto blinds so it's sturdy — it works whether the top of your blinds are almost flush with the windowsill or above the windowsill entirely — then you set the curtain rod in the round section and secure it with an easy righty-tighty twist. 

    Get a set of two from Amazon for $19.95 (also available in brown).

    6. Block annoying drafts that make it just that much harder to heat and cool your home with a nearly-invisible door draft stopper. It'll look indistinguishable from the rest of your door — unlike those long pillows that you have to manually move around — and simply sticks on with an adhesive.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    It'll also block bugs, sounds, and even smells! If you can put cute stickers on your laptop, you can stick this baby on your doors.

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in four colors).

    7. Update your circa-1990s appliances for less than the cost of dinner for two: simply cover them in stainless-steel-effect contact paper. One reviewer said "It legit looks like my dishwasher is stainless steel now"!

    amazon.com

    Several reviewers said it really helps to use a wallpaper smoothing tool — you can get one for $4.99! This does take a bit more work of measuring and smoothing, but over 3,000 other people have rated this stuff five stars. If they can do it, so can you!

    Get an 15"x78" roll from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in three sizes).

    8. Mask an eyesore of a view without blocking any precious light thanks to some rainbow-y self-adhesive window film. Besides looking jaw-droppingly beautiful and applying as easily as 1-2-3, it'll also provide a little extra privacy.

    light shining through reviewer&#x27;s translucent rainbow film window; the coating on the film makes the window shine with different muted colors
    amazon.com

    They're especially great for kitchens because unlike drapes or blinds, they won't collect dust and dirt! 

    Get a 23"x78" roll on Amazon for $8.99+ (11 roll sizes available).

    9. Consolidate the mess that is your TV's cords in a cable raceway because there's no reason your grown-up living room needs to remind you of your college dorm years one little bit. Paint it the same color as your walls, and watch it seemingly vanish!

    reviewers TV cords before, hanging annoyingly on the wall, and after, neatly corraled in the raceway
    amazon.com

    You can cut it to whatever length you need to easily, and it can fit quite a few cords with plenty of room, even if you have a bunch of components! 

    Get the kit (which has six cable covers that total 150", self-adhesive tape, and 12 connector pieces) on Amazon for $14.17+ (available in two lengths and two colors).

    10. Create a beautiful gallery wall with very little effort thanks to a ready-to-hang frame set. It even comes with three different full-size templates to help you put the nails in all the right places.

    reviewer&#x27;s wall before, with paper template hung for nail placement, and after, with the framed photos hung where the templates were
    amazon.com

    You just have to add the photos! (Oh, and multiple reviewers say they're definitely light enough to hang with Command Picture Hanging Strips, if that's more your style.) 

    One reviewer even drilled the holes for the frames directly into the paper. (I'd use a hammer and nail, just because drills intimidate me.) How easy is that??

    Get it from Amazon for $41.17+ (about $5.88 per frame). 

    11. Slap on a coat of simple primer to brighten up a dingy brick garage over the course of a lazy Sunday afternoon.

    blogger&#x27;s white garage wall
    hawthorneandmain.com

    Read the full how-to on Hawthorne and Main.

    Get a quart of white primer on Amazon for $15.94.

    12. Hang a roll of faux ivy to solve several problems at once: conceal an ugly railing or wire fence, create a little extra privacy, and block a view you wish you didn't have to see.

    A reviewer&#x27;s balcony with the ivy hung; it comes on a (rolled-up) plastic grid with the leaves all over it. You can just barely make out a car on the other side, the leaf coverage is so good
    amazon.com

    Reviewers say they're weather-resistant enough (including to snow, freezing conditions, and heat) that you don't have to worry about fading within the first year! Grab some green zip ties to make hanging super simple without anything looking obvious. 

    Get a 94"x39" roll on Amazon for $39.99+ (available in three sizes).

    13. Create a ~drop zone~ for your mail, keys, dog leashes, scarves, and other miscellaneous things by hanging this tidy wall shelf — it'll be much nicer than unceremoniously piling all of that stuff on your countertop.

    white shelf with two halves: one with three small hooks on bottom, flat shelf on top; one with two vertical slots for mail
    Amazon

    It comes fully assembled and is designed to work well even in small spaces!

    Get it on Amazon for $37.61 (available in two colors).

    14. Upgrade your rental kitchen's non-existent backsplash with moisture- and steam-resistant removable wallpaper that you can simply peel off when you're about to move out.

    Amazon

    It's completely self-adhesive, so you don't have to mess with glues when you put it up. You do have to have a smooth surface painted with a satin or semi-gloss finish for it to work, though. You can also use it on furniture like bookshelves and drawers, or even stair risers!

    You guessed it: just like most of the other decor in this post, if you don't love this example, Amazon has all kinds of other pattern choices for peel-and-stick wallpaper! This particular brand gets good reviews for how thick and sturdy it feels, but other peel-and-stick brands will have their own pros and cons. Some popular highly rated ones include: NuWallpaper, Art3D, RoomMates, Tempaper, and Spoonflower.

    Get a 20.5" x 16.5' roll from The Novogratz on Amazon for $25.76 (see all the available patterns on the The Novogratz wallpaper page).

    15. Ditch the awkward gap between your couch and the wall or eliminate the not-so-pretty mess of plugs right next to your pretty bar cart (I literally just bought this for this reason) with this ultra-thin-plug powerstrip.

    amazon.com

    I bought this to go behind my bar cart, and it made such a huge difference! Now my cords are disguised under the cart, I can plug more in, and the cart can sit close to the wall without bending the cords unnaturally. It's literally as simple as it looks: you plug it in, use the included cord organizers to make that look nice and neat, then plug in your electronics. And it only took an instant!

    Get it on Amazon for $23.95+ (available in six versions).

    16. Refresh metal fixtures with metal-look spray paint to make them look completely new in just an hour or two.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    The doorknob photos don't have a "before", but I'd bet you $10 they were shiny brass. And the faucet has only a blurry "before", but it was a gleaming late-'90s chrome. If you want to do your faucet, it's probably easiest to cover everything else with newspaper and secure the paper down with painters tape, like this reviewer did!

    Get it on Amazon for $9.98+ (available in 61 metallic finish colors).

    17. Paint your cabinets if you want them to feel fresh or different. Since hiring a pro's not what you want at the moment, a cabinet paint set is one of the easier ways of making this happen, and reviewers say it can be done in one day!

    amazon.com

    The reason why some of the over 12,000 reviewers who rated this five stars loved it? It involves no stripping, priming, top coat or sealer, and there's no need to remove your cabinet doors. Just spread out a drop cloth and get to painting. It comes with two cans cabinet paint, a roller arm, two roller covers, and an angled paint brush, so you'll basically have what you need to get going! Oh, and many reviewers say following the directions is all you need to do.

    It's on Amazon for $79.95 (also available in 12 other colors including the white for $89.95).

    18. Then overhaul that outdated Formica in your kitchen with a granite-look countertop paint kit for an inexpensive upgrade that'll last for years — it's the same kit they used for the counters in 16 above, too.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    It's a three-step paint process that goes right over your old countertops. It has automotive-grade durability and is made of safe water-based materials. One kit covers the typical kitchen's 35 square feet or 16 running feet of standard two-foot-wide countertop. You could also use it to paint a counter a solid color!

    You'll also need: a Brillo pad, Frog Tape, a wood patch, and sandpaper for any deep nicks or seams. Paint rollers, sponges, and brushes are included in the kit. The company also has thorough step-by-step videos on its YouTube channel for both the granite and the marble kits!

    This reviewer explains that even if you're not artistic even one bit, as long as you follow the simple directions you'll get good results!

    Get it on Amazon: The granite kit for $99.95 (available in five finishes) or the marble kit for $199.95.

    19. Or a roll of self-adhesive marble film if your handy-person skills start at stickers but stop at painting (hey, we're all different). It'll require some careful measuring, cutting, and laying, but look at that awesome transformation!

    on top a reviewer&#x27;s plain bathroom counter, on the bottom the same counter covered in marble film
    amazon.com

    One reviewer praises the pattern for not looking repetitive or faux! 

    Get it from Amazon for $12.23.

    20. If you don't love the ones you have right now, swap out your cabinet and drawer pull handles. Find ones that are the same length (and use the same holes) as the ones you have already so you can simply change 'em out with a screwdriver, no drilling required.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    If you're a renter you can definitely change them back before you move. All it takes is a screwdriver and like, half an hour of work! You'll be amazed at the difference such little effort can make.

    The handles pictured above come in packs of 10, and are available in either a brushed brass (two sizes), gold champagne (one size), or oil-rubbed bronze (one size) finish. Pick up a pack for $13.10+ from Amazon, or go to the Amazon Basics store page to find more design options!

    21. And for a finishing touch, mount some stick-on, plug-in, dimmable, remote-control lights under — and maybe even on top of — your cabinets so your prep and cooking workspace has some nice extra light, not to mention a luxe look. And it should only take about an hour to set up!

    reviewer&#x27;s kitchen with lights both under and on top of cabinets. The lights themselves are hidden except for the light they give off
    amazon.com

    No electrician required, thanks to those plugs. This set is designed so you can easily add or take off however many lights you need, depending on how long your counter is. 

    Use a Command Strip to put the remote control's included bracket on the wall or side of the fridge (or wherever makes sense to you), and you can use it like a light switch to easily turn them on and off! 

    The kit is on Amazon for $49.99 (available in warm white or cool white). 

    22. Block a utility box, trash cans, or anything else you want to make disappear but still need to access regularly with a simple privacy screen.

    reviewer&#x27;s photo of white privacy screen against side of house
    amazon.com

    According to this reviewer, it takes all of half an hour to set up!

    Get it from Amazon for $125.

    23. Hang up some pre-made wainscot wall panels. They take just an afternoon's work with some glue or nails — or if you're a renter or just non-committal, Command Strips! — and add a little architectural charm to a boring, blank wall, door, kitchen island, or hallway.

    reviewer's wall with panels installed and painted white to add depth to wall
    reviewer's door with panels
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Reviewers have figured out all kinds of ways to attach these, and if you own your home, gluing or nailing them on is the way to go! But I'm a renter, and I think that Command picture-hanging strips would be a super easy way to hang them without having to worry about damage. Oh, and they come in a bunch of different sizes and dimensions, so you'll be able to find one that works for your project. 

    Single panels start at $9.33+ on Amazon, but you can also get them in packs of 10 in the same listing. Or for something a little more whimsical, try a scalloped version

    24. If you're not lucky enough to have a mudroom, this shoe cabinet is a good start — it'll at least be better than the ever-growing pile of shoes threatening to trip you every time you walk past the back door. And it just looks like a regular old cabinet, not a weird shoe rack!

    amazon.com

    It has four rows for shoes; the very top shelf and the shelf second-from-the-bottom are adjustable. This reviewer says it fits men's size 11.5 shoes with extra room, and

    Get it on Amazon for $159.99.

    25. Turn back time on your slouchy sofa with some cushion supports, and continue spending happy evenings there for years to come, no need to splurge on a new couch.

    a reviewer&#x27;s couch showing the difference between a seat without the cushion, sinking into the couch, and a seat with the cushion, sitting where it&#x27;s supposed to
    amazon.com

    It's basically a piece of thick foam that you insert into the bottom of each cushion to plump up all the other layers, and a piece of thin foam that goes near the back of the cushion for extra support. So your couch will feel equally comfy but look — and according to reviewers, feel — brand new.

    Get them on Amazon for $39.99+ per kit (available in two sizes; each kit fixes one cushion).

    26. Quickly and easily pinch off those pesky little pills on your throw, pillow, chair, or any other piece of fabric with a battery-powered fabric shaver to make everything (including upholstery!) look completely new, no need to throw it out!

    A reviewer&#x27;s armchair, half of it covered in nubby pills and labeled &quot;before&quot;, the other half smooth, looking new, with no pills in sight
    amazon.com

    And it works on sweaters and clothes, too, of course!

    Get it on Amazon for $13.99 (available in six colors).

    27. Instantly make your pillows look brand new (even if you've had them for longer than you can remember) with a set of four velvet pillow covers — you can try to save them with the shaver first, of course!

    a reviewer&#x27;s grey couch with the goldish-yellow, off-white, burnt orange, and light blue pillow covers
    Amazon

    Protip: If you can't find shams with the exact same measurements as your throw pillows, go for covers an inch or two smaller for an ~overstuffed~ look.

    Get the pictured pack of four from Amazon for $32.50 (available in eight sizes and ten color combos).

    Of course, depending on your decor preferences, Amazon has dozens of under-$25 throw pillow sets available (faux leatherfuzzy plushgeometric patterns...) — I bet you can find something you'd love!

    28. Scrub off even the most impossible stains you never thought would come up, even with hardcore elbow grease, thanks to Barkeeper's Friend cleanser. It's famous for a reason: it actually works wonders on anything ceramic (from plates to sinks), stainless steel (pans, sinks again), as well as *deep breath* porcelain, copper alloys, fiberglass, Corian, brass, bronze, chrome, and aluminum.

    before: a white plate and a stainless steel saucepan, stained and scratched. After: the same plate and sauce pan, looking brand new and shiny
    amazon.com

    Reviewers say you may have to use a little elbow grease, but combined with the formula, the effort is incredibly worth it given the results you get — and you'll be hard pressed to get those same results any other way. 

    Get them on Amazon for $13.65 (about $6.83 each).

    29. And easily eliminate the built-up residue on shower doors *and* the burnt-on grime on glass cooktop stoves, all thanks to the Bar Keepers Friend Cooktop Cleanser.

    amazon.com

    One reviewer said it worked in literally two minutes of scrubbing! Now that's a miracle if I've ever heard of one!

    Get two bottles on Amazon for $13.85.

    30. Or if you have no elbow grease to spare, three Drill Brushes because they'll transform essentially any grimy surface — from cooked-on grease on a stovetop to built-up dirt in a bathtub to the accumulated years of grime on tile and grout — without requiring any hard scrubbing on your part.

    A reviewer&#x27;s before: with one panel of their glass shower door uncleaned and opaque with mineral and soap buildup; the other glass panel is clean and completely see-through
    amazon.com

    Just make sure to use them only on surfaces you're pretty sure they won't scratch! You can alway test in a discreet area first to be sure. Hey, sometimes you just can't stand to scrub and scrub — while you're at it, might as well pick up a container of the soft cleanser above to assist you. 

    Get them on Amazon for $18.95+ (six bristle stiffness options available).

    31. Run some mold and mildew remover made from a no-odor gel over the grout and caulking in the shower, especially anywhere it's moldy. It sticks and stays to surfaces so it can actually do its job efficiently: banishing the grossness from your bathroom.

    reviewer&#x27;s moldy grout and caulk before, and then bright white after using product
    amazon.com

    You do have to let it sit for four to five hours (or even overnight), but the results, as proven by the review photos like the one here, are worth it. Yeah, sure, you could completely recaulk your bathroom — but I've researched it, and it's not nearly as easy as it seems. Especially compared to simply running a line of bleach gel over anything mildew/mold-y. 

    It's from Amazon: one bottle for $14.99 or two bottles for $26.99.

    32. Swap your branded plastic soap bottles throughout your home with some nice amber soap dispensers instead — no one will know that you have the same discount soap in there, and it'll look so much more like a spa than the plastic ones. 

    The bottles with black pumps on a bathroom counter
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are amazing soap dispensers. The amber glass is sturdy and strong, and the pump works great. They're easy to fill and they look so good on your bathroom or kitchen countertop. Highly recommend!" —Emily

    Get a two-pack from Amazon for $14.99 (available in three different pump colors).

    33. Pull your brass fireplace out of the 1980s with a coat or two of high-heat spray paint. Sure, you'll have to mask off the rest of your fireplace, but that's simple enough to do with some newspaper and some masking tape!

    reviewer&#x27;s brass fireplace before, shiny brass, and after, a semigloss black
    amazon.com

    It's $11.48 per can on Amazon, and there will be more than enough for you to give your fireplace a couple of coats and to maybe even touch up your outdoor grill. Designed to protect metal surfaces up to 1,200 degrees F (although you shouldn't put it on surface directly exposed to flames), it dries to the touch in 30 minutes and is completely dry within two hours. 

    As always when dealing with spray paint, you'll definitely need masking tape along with a bunch of newspaper to block off all the surfaces you *don't* want spray paint permanently marking!!

    It comes in silver and copper too, if you have an outdoor fire pit or radiator that needs updating! 

    34. Replace the blah-looking house number next to your front door with a modern option for a quick curb-appeal boost.

    Front door with the numbers 935 in a large san serif font above it
    GoHomeNumbers / Etsy

    And it comes with all the hardware you need to hang them! 

    You can get any one of the pictured 6-inch "modern" numbers from Go Home Numbers on Etsy for $7.75+ each, or check out their Store Page to see the wide variety of colors, sizes, and styles they offer. 

    Go Home Numbers is a Florida-based small business that offers multiple font options and heights for home numbers! 