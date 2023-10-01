48 Easy And Effective Ways To Elevate Your Space Without Breaking A Sweat

1. Hang floor-to-ceiling blackout velvet curtains anywhere you a) just want a dramatic finish or b) do want to block out as much daylight as possible, whether your kiddo needs to nap or you just want to sleep in on Saturdays.
2. Spend a weekend afternoon making over your kitchen with peel-and-stick tile backsplash — if you can use the basic childhood tools of stickers and a ruler, setting up this tile will be a breeze!
3. Create a beautiful gallery wall with very little effort thanks to a ready-to-hang frame set. It even comes with three different full-size templates to help you put the nails in all the right places.
4. Recover that hand-me-down sofa your roommate left with some soft velvet slip covers to make it look brand new (and a little luxe!) without breaking the bank.
5. Alternatively, simply drape a playful pom-pom trimmed bright throw blanket over that couch or chair you're just so done with looking at to give the piece a little more pizzazz.
6. Or if you're style's a little bit glam or playful, try a faux-sheepskin rug — whether you toss it over one arm of your sofa, lay it out on the floor next to your bed, or find something else entirely to do with it, you'll get to enjoy its little touch of whimsy every single day.
7. Instantly update your garage door with carriage-style magnets — yes, magnets — to create a ~focal point~ that draws everyone's eyes away from any other unsightly details. Neighbors will "ooh" and "ahh" them immediately ask where you got them.
8. Style your small accessories — on your coffee table, bookshelves, or entry table — according to the 1-3-5 rule. Basically, group your decorative objects in ones, threes, or fives.
9. Or display all those pretty small things on an étagère — frames, vases, books, and gorgeous vacation souvenirs all look stunning when they have a spot to shine. And you can follow the 1-3-5 rule when styling this shelf, too!
10. Transform all your favorite novels and cookbooks into works of art you can enjoy every single day with a set of three floating bookshelves.
11. Exchange your yellowing, cracked, or otherwise blah switch- and outlet-plates for new architectural covers to give every room a dramatically better look with almost zero effort required.
12. Pick up a super versatile velvet statement chair to add an eye-catching but comfy spot to sit wherever you need it! A glam beauty like this one steps up the fabulousness as an accent piece perched at the dining table, WFH desk, makeup vanity, or in your living room.
13. Or go for a pair of Louis XVI-style dining chairs instead, if you're more into a French chic look. Just between me and you, chairs like these often sell for a thousand dollars more!
14. Achieve your dreams of a bright, friendly (or dark, moody) entry with some specially formulated front door paint. It doesn't require any sanding and is fast drying, so it's a project you can do in a morning or an afternoon!
This review gives detailed instructions to help everything come out perfectly, and most people will also need: a drop cloth, a regular paint brush, a small roller brush, touch-up brushes, and some painter's tape for the edges and windows. Oh, and you do have to clean your door quickly before you get started!
Promising review: "Excellent product. Very easy to use. We were able to paint our front door with two coats and be finished all in one day. Product is a very thick consistency that causes it not to drip, run, splatter. Very little prep work and clean up. You can apply a second coat within a few hours and it was completely dry by 4 p.m. and we were able to close the door. And by 9pm, I was able to hang my wreath. Yay!" —Jay
Get it from Amazon for $40.07 (available in 15 colors).
15. Banish all the stubborn carpet and furniture upholstery stains you've been too busy to get around to with a spray cleaner basically guaranteed to make your jaw drop the moment you see the "after."
16. Decant your soaps and conditioners into pretty glass dispensers so your shower looks less like the drugstore aisle full of brand names and more like a calm, personalized spa.
17. Add a cozy, high-impact, low-effort glow to your yard or patio by installing waterproof globe string lights — they'll make it easier to see without harsh light. You can attach them to your roofline, string them in swags on a pergola or your fence, or drape a couple of lines between your front door and patio umbrella.
According to reviewers, make sure you remove the bulbs first and hang just the wire, to prevent breaking the bulbs. Once the wire's secure, then screw the bulbs back in! I did this in a yard once and it worked really well.
Each bulb socket has a clip on it to make for easy hanging/securing. And they're waterproof, so you don't have to worry about rain. Cable ties or screw-in cup hooks would work well for installation! You can get them with either a white, black, or green cord and sockets, so you know they'll match your house, trees, or decor.
Promising review: "I had a set of these on my patio for a good 3–4 years. They were totally exposed to the elements. Sun, heat, rain, etc. They only recently failed. At this price, I had no issue with replacing them with a new set. It cost less than buying a new fuse and a few replacement bulbs. And now I have plenty of extra bulbs from the old set." —CA Buyer
Get them from Amazon for $15.21+ (available in three lengths).