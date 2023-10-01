48 Easy And Effective Ways To Elevate Your Space Without Breaking A Sweat

According to reviewers, make sure you remove the bulbs first and hang just the wire, to prevent breaking the bulbs. Once the wire's secure, then screw the bulbs back in! I did this in a yard once and it worked really well.



Each bulb socket has a clip on it to make for easy hanging/securing. And they're waterproof, so you don't have to worry about rain. Cable ties or screw-in cup hooks would work well for installation! You can get them with either a white, black, or green cord and sockets, so you know they'll match your house, trees, or decor.

Promising review: "I had a set of these on my patio for a good 3–4 years. They were totally exposed to the elements. Sun, heat, rain, etc. They only recently failed. At this price, I had no issue with replacing them with a new set. It cost less than buying a new fuse and a few replacement bulbs. And now I have plenty of extra bulbs from the old set." —CA Buyer

Get them from Amazon for $15.21+ (available in three lengths).