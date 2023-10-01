BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    48 Easy And Effective Ways To Elevate Your Space Without Breaking A Sweat

    These stick-on, dimmable, remote-control under-cabinet lights will give your kitchen a luxe upgrade — and you'll accomplish it in an afternoon.

    Natalie Brown
    by Natalie Brown

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. Hang floor-to-ceiling blackout velvet curtains anywhere you a) just want a dramatic finish or b) do want to block out as much daylight as possible, whether your kiddo needs to nap or you just want to sleep in on Saturdays.

    Reviewer&#x27;s nursery corner windows hung with three floor-to-ceiling blue velvet curtains
    amazon.com

    Plus if you hang them ~high and wide~ — like they did in the photo here — you can instantly make any windows look bigger.

    Promising reviews: "These curtains are absolutely beautiful and a fantastic product for the price. The feeling and weight of the curtains far surpassed my expectations. I purchased them in dark slate for my son's nursery to help block out light for nap time and I absolutely adore them. They cut down on heat entering the room and light. I would 100% purchase them again." —Tate J

    "These look great — we have the beige ones and they hung really nicely. Added bonus, we had an unexpected heat wave the week after buying this and they kept our house considerably cooler!!" —Sasha

    Get them on Amazon for $32.99+ per 84" panel (available in five lengths and up to 21 colors).

    2. Spend a weekend afternoon making over your kitchen with peel-and-stick tile backsplash — if you can use the basic childhood tools of stickers and a ruler, setting up this tile will be a breeze!

    Reviewer photo of the white subway tiles as a backsplash in a kitchen
    amazon.com

    Each tile is 12" X 12", and it's waterproof and heat-resistant! You'll also need a utility knife to cut the pieces as needed.

    Promising review: "I put this up in my laundry room. It was easy to work with and install. Made a huge difference for very little money. We are very pleased and would recommend." —Amazon Customer

    Get them from Amazon for $45.99 for 10 sheets (available in 12 colors). 

    3. Create a beautiful gallery wall with very little effort thanks to a ready-to-hang frame set. It even comes with three different full-size templates to help you put the nails in all the right places.

    reviewer&#x27;s wall before, with paper template hung for nail placement, and after, with the framed photos hung where the templates were
    amazon.com

    You just have to add the photos! (Oh, and multiple reviewers say they're definitely light enough to hang with Command Picture Hanging Strips, if that's more your style.)

    Promising review: "I love this set! It was delivered quickly, all of the frames and glass came in perfect condition. My favorite part of the entire thing was the guide it came with. After putting the pictures in the frames, I hung the guide, made sure it was level and drilled the holes right into the paper. Everything came out level, the frames and pictures look great. Definitely happy with this purchase." —Cristina C Sanchez

    Get it from Amazon for $41.17+ (about $5.88 per frame; available in three colors). 

    4. Recover that hand-me-down sofa your roommate left with some soft velvet slip covers to make it look brand new (and a little luxe!) without breaking the bank.

    amazon.com

    It comes with a base cover and three cushion covers, all of them stretchy. The base cover features an elastic strap that stretches underneath the sofa to help keep all of the fabric taut and fitted in place!

    Promising review: "I have never been so excited about a slipcover. Total transformation of our couch and love seat. I was worried about it not working on our leather couch, but it stays on really well due to the straps and the separate cushion covers. LOVE." —Brian/Liz

    Get it from Amazon for $42.49+ (available in 21 colors; if you want to cover a chair, loveseat, ottoman, or other piece of furniture, check out the brand's full line of slipcovers).

    5. Alternatively, simply drape a playful pom-pom trimmed bright throw blanket over that couch or chair you're just so done with looking at to give the piece a little more pizzazz.

    yellow blanket with pom pom trim on it thrown over a beige couch
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I originally purchased the mustard color for an accent color statement in my family room. Later bought the gray for an accent statement for our master bed. The obsession recently continued when I purchased the olive green, pink, and khaki as blankets for each of my kids’ rooms. Love the softness and quality with holding up to several washes. Fan favorite in this house!" —Laura O.

    Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in four sizes and 21 colors).

    6. Or if you're style's a little bit glam or playful, try a faux-sheepskin rug — whether you toss it over one arm of your sofa, lay it out on the floor next to your bed, or find something else entirely to do with it, you'll get to enjoy its little touch of whimsy every single day.

    white faux sheepskin rug on a wicker armchair
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I actually love this more than I thought I would! It's soo soft and serves multiple purposes. I bought it to drape over a chair in my study area and to use on the floor for when I take pictures of my outfits in front of my mirrored closet doors. I now drape it over my bed in the morning after I make it as well. My step son is autistic and he loves the soft feel of this rug and loves wrapping it around him. It has shed slightly but not more than expected. Great value also." —Caity

    Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in six colors).

    7. Instantly update your garage door with carriage-style magnets — yes, magnets — to create a ~focal point~ that draws everyone's eyes away from any other unsightly details. Neighbors will "ooh" and "ahh" them immediately ask where you got them.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "If you're looking for instant curb appeal with little effort, you need to get these. These haven't moved in large rain storms or excessive wind and hopefully won't rust out like the more expensive drilled sets like my neighbors have since there are no exposed screws or hardware." —SG

    (They won't rust out at all because they're made of a super durable UV- and weather-resistant plastic.)

    Get the set on Amazon for $13.67+ (available in five styles).

    8. Style your small accessories — on your coffee table, bookshelves, or entry table — according to the 1-3-5 rule. Basically, group your decorative objects in ones, threes, or fives.

    graphic with coffee table: one globe, one stack of books with figurine on top, and one tray holding a small vase, a decorative ball, and a jar filled with colorful glass
    schoolofdecorating.com

    Above, the tray unites all the little objects into a single visual element, and the stack of books + accessory also work as a single piece. So, you have three main items on this table that then, within themselves (mostly) follow the rule of threes. Read more about it on The School of Decorating.

    9. Or display all those pretty small things on an étagère — frames, vases, books, and gorgeous vacation souvenirs all look stunning when they have a spot to shine. And you can follow the 1-3-5 rule when styling this shelf, too!

    Reviewer&#x27;s display case shows off a collection of items
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This product is absolutely stunning! Such good quality for the price. Very tall and sturdy. Also easy to assemble!" —Brittany ☆

    Get it from Amazon for $216.

    10. Transform all your favorite novels and cookbooks into works of art you can enjoy every single day with a set of three floating bookshelves.

    three stacks of books seeming to float on the wall above a couch
    Amazon

    Promising review: "These are so much fun! We ordered the small size, which fits standard hardback books (approximately five to seven hardbacks in my experience). They're a great way to add some extra storage to our very small home, and we've placed them in our hallway so people ask us about them all the time. I'd highly recommend!" —LaBuenaVidaMere

    Get the three on Amazon for $27.20+ (available in small and large sizes).

    11. Exchange your yellowing, cracked, or otherwise blah switch- and outlet-plates for new architectural covers to give every room a dramatically better look with almost zero effort required.

    white single switchplate with beveled edge detail
    Amazon

    This is a change that takes only a few minutes: unscrew the old, and screw on the new! (Unless you decide paint them to match your trim or your wall color, but even then it's a quick project: paint in the evening, let 'em dry overnight, then install.)

    Promising review: "I purchased these light switch covers as a quick and easy way to update the appearance of my house. I’m glad I did! They are beautiful and look a lot nicer than the plain covers sold in large box stores or the covers used in new construction. They could work for many different design styles as well. They have a matte/semi-matte appearance and thus scuff easier than other outlet covers; however Mr. Clean Magic Erasers remove the marks if they are bothersome." —Angela Marie

    Get these from Amazon for $7 (also available for other types and sizes of switch panels and for plugs — see their full selection on Amazon for that and other styles and colors).

    12. Pick up a super versatile velvet statement chair to add an eye-catching but comfy spot to sit wherever you need it! A glam beauty like this one steps up the fabulousness as an accent piece perched at the dining table, WFH desk, makeup vanity, or in your living room.

    Reviewer&#x27;s pink velvet chair for their desk
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love love love this chair! It was very easy to assemble. The color is stunning and it's comfortable! All this for a great price!" —Lisa Smith

    Get it from Amazon for $99.99+ (available in 14 colors).

    13. Or go for a pair of Louis XVI-style dining chairs instead, if you're more into a French chic look. Just between me and you, chairs like these often sell for a thousand dollars more!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Ordered six of these chairs for my dining room. I thought assembly would be difficult, but it was quite easy and goes quickly once you get the hang of it. I’m impressed with the sturdiness, comfort and design." —DC

    Get it from Amazon for $215.75+ (available in 10 colors and sets of two or four).

    14. Achieve your dreams of a bright, friendly (or dark, moody) entry with some specially formulated front door paint. It doesn't require any sanding and is fast drying, so it's a project you can do in a morning or an afternoon! 

    before: reviewer's door in white
    after: the same door, now in a bright blue
    www.amazon.com

    This review gives detailed instructions to help everything come out perfectly, and most people will also need: a drop cloth, a regular paint brush, a small roller brush, touch-up brushes, and some painter's tape for the edges and windows. Oh, and you do have to clean your door quickly before you get started!

    Promising review: "Excellent product. Very easy to use. We were able to paint our front door with two coats and be finished all in one day. Product is a very thick consistency that causes it not to drip, run, splatter. Very little prep work and clean up. You can apply a second coat within a few hours and it was completely dry by 4 p.m. and we were able to close the door. And by 9pm, I was able to hang my wreath. Yay!" —Jay

    Get it from Amazon for $40.07 (available in 15 colors). 

    15. Banish all the stubborn carpet and furniture upholstery stains you've been too busy to get around to with a spray cleaner basically guaranteed to make your jaw drop the moment you see the "after."

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "So my dog got into my makeup bag and got ahold of some liquid lipstick and needless to say I flipped out to see my carpets neon orange. Holy moly! WOW did this stuff work! My mother recommended it to me after using it on minor stains at her house and so glad I got it. Definitely worth the money and it really does disappear right before your eyes like the bottle says!" —jen

    Get it from Amazon for $6.65 (available in two sizes and in multi-packs).

    16. Decant your soaps and conditioners into pretty glass dispensers so your shower looks less like the drugstore aisle full of brand names and more like a calm, personalized spa.

    A customer review photo of four soap dispensers in their shower.
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I purchased these to use as shampoo, conditioner, and body wash dispensers. I wanted our shower to look like a spa! They are great quality and many people I know have copied our idea, so they are a hit! Very high quality, the plunger part is always the most important part. These are metal and not plastic, something which seems to be hard to find when looking for dispensers." —Rebecca Morea

    Get set of two from Amazon for $14.99.

    17. Add a cozy, high-impact, low-effort glow to your yard or patio by installing waterproof globe string lights — they'll make it easier to see without harsh light. You can attach them to your roofline, string them in swags on a pergola or your fence, or drape a couple of lines between your front door and patio umbrella. 

    reviewer pic of the string lights along roofline in back of house by a pool patio area
    reviewer pic of lights strung up in lines above a patio area with benches
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    According to reviewers, make sure you remove the bulbs first and hang just the wire, to prevent breaking the bulbs. Once the wire's secure, then screw the bulbs back in! I did this in a yard once and it worked really well. 

    Each bulb socket has a clip on it to make for easy hanging/securing. And they're waterproof, so you don't have to worry about rain. Cable ties or screw-in cup hooks would work well for installation! You can get them with either a white, black, or green cord and sockets, so you know they'll match your house, trees, or decor. 

    Promising review: "I had a set of these on my patio for a good 3–4 years. They were totally exposed to the elements. Sun, heat, rain, etc. They only recently failed. At this price, I had no issue with replacing them with a new set. It cost less than buying a new fuse and a few replacement bulbs. And now I have plenty of extra bulbs from the old set." —CA Buyer

    Get them from Amazon for $15.21+ (available in three lengths).

    18. Enhance your hallway or that area right in front of your closet with an inexpensive but luxe-looking runner that costs way less than a big area rug, but will make a huge visual impact.

    dark blue, light blue, and light pink runner with antique-inspired design
    Amazon

    And if you live in an apartment, anyone below you will appreciate how they can't hear every step you take anymore! 

    Promising review: "I have had this rug for a couple of years now and it has lasted! Quality purchase for such a great price! Can’t buy a rug anywhere else for this price. Do need to lay the rug out and put weight on it to get wrinkles out when you first get it. But takes only a day or two. Colors have lasted and still looks good!" —Jayme

    Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in 10 color combos and a variety of sizes).

    19. Pour your off-brand liquor into a glass decanter because nobody needs to know you get your whiskey on the bottom shelf.

    glass faceted bottle decanter full of whiskey, with faceted glass topper
    Amazon

    Promising review: "A great way to buy whiskey in bulk and serve with a decanter. The decanter fancies up our cabinet, where it blends in with its liquor buddies that have more premium whiskey bottles. It already paid for its self as I buy big bottles on sale and it sits next to the premium whisky bottle without standing out." —Art in SLC

    Get it from Amazon for $26.99.

    20. Disguise a hideous buzzer or interior fuse box with a trendy macramé hanging you can move when you need easy access.

    two taupe macrame hangings over a sofa with different designs
    Amazon

    Promising review: "For the price, these work great for a little decor piece. I used a hair straightener to straighten out, but will probably steam them to fix them even more. I got the medium size, small size were quite small so I exchanged. Overall I’m happy with them." —Spencer

    Get this set of two on Amazon for $14.99+ (available in three sizes).

    21. Or hide the box behind your favorite tea towel with the help of a magnetic wood frame, and you'll solve the same problem *and* be able to easily switch it out with the seasons, or just your mood.

    tea towel with thin wood slats on top and bottom edges; top slat has twine that lets the towel hang
    Katy Cartland / Apartment Therapy

    From the geniuses at Apartment Therapy.

    Get a similar wood wall hanger from Hanger Frames on Etsy — a Salt Lake City, Utah based small business — for $20+ for an 11-inch frame (available in various sizes starting at 6 inches, and six different finishes).

    Promising review (for Hanger Frames): "Could not be any happier with this product. I’ve searched for a conventional frame for this art piece with no luck. I’m so glad I chose this instead of an old school frame. Came quickly, great quality, and they even added twine and a nail (which I didn’t expect). Love, love, love!!" —Emily

    22. Use faux plants — like this faux olive tree — to bring the warmth of a greenery accent to any room too dark for plants to grow...or if you don't want to bother with taking care of real plants! Life's busy enough as it is, I feel you.

    Reviewer&#x27;s faux olive tree is in a living room
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I almost bought a $400 one from a well-known brand, but I'm SO happy I trusted this one. It's gorgeous. —Helen

    Get it from Amazon for $69.99+ (available in three heights).

    23. Block a utility box, trash cans, or anything else you want to make disappear but still need to access regularly with a simple privacy screen.

    the brown privacy screen panels concealing a reviewer&#x27;s AC unit
    amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "Good low cost option. Used this to conceal an outdoor AC unit, and protect from sprinklers. It does that. I did feel the need to add a little more stability to it with a u-channel fence post, however that's subjective. It's not something I'd want at the front of my house but for the back/side it looks fine. It's reasonably priced and does exactly what I wanted it to." —Chris

    Get four panels from Amazon for $99+ (available in brown or white), or a version that's completely solid (instead of panels) for $127.50.

    24. Update your circa-1990s appliances for less than the cost of dinner for two: simply cover them in stainless-steel-effect contact paper.

    amazon.com

    Several reviewers said it really helps to use a wallpaper smoothing tool — you can get one for $4.99!

    Promising review: "It bothered me that my dishwasher was black and didn't match my stainless steel stove and fridge, so I decided to give this a try. I'm glad I did! It legit looks like my dishwasher is stainless steel now. It's not big enough to cover the whole thing at once so there is a seam, but I put the seam on the lower half of the dishwasher and it's not very noticeable at all. If I didn't know to look for it, I probably wouldn't see it. Just make sure you wash whatever you're applying it to so that it sticks well, and go slowly when applying so you don't get bubbles." —Sharon

    Get an 15"x78" roll from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in two additional sizes).

    25. Toss the branded hand soap pump you've been refilling who even knows how long for pretty foaming dispensers — these use less soap per pump than regular bottles, so you'll save $$ on soap refills, too.

    Model using the light blue soap dispenser with clear blue soap to dispense some foam onto their hand
    Amazon

    Oh, and you can totally use the rest of your regular liquid soap refill with these! Just combine one part liquid soap with five parts water.

    Promising review: "They are actually nicer/bigger than expected (even with measurements, sometimes it's hard to picture the size of something). The glass is heavy/sturdy; the "chrome" part is not actually metal, but it's really, really hard to tell that. It looks/feels like chrome. I've had metal ones corrode, so plastic is better, to me. I'm very happy with them, would recommend them, and would buy again." —RDP9201

    Get a pack of two dispensers on Amazon for $20.99+ (available in eight color/finish combos).

    26. Rejuvenate beat-up or water-stained furniture and other wood with the help of a wipe-on finish restorer. It'll take that stained bedside table from blah to gleaming in literally an hour or less!

    before: a chest of drawers with a faded finish on the front; after: the same drawers now with a seamless uniform finish
    amazon.com

    While restoring a finish isn't quite the same as completely refinishing a piece, it take much less time and can still make furniture (and floors, front doors, and kitchen cabinets) look magically new again.

    Promising review: "Very easy to get results. I applied to eight dining room chairs which had scrapes, scuffs and white paint marks. An amazing transformation so quickly. I finished eight chairs in 90 minutes without rushing. I bought two pints but only one was necessary. I used a cotton cloth for most of the application but also used 0000 steel wool for the scrapes and paint removal." —Grumpy Neanderthal

    Get it from Amazon for $9.01+ (seven wood finish colors available).

    27. Cover up scratches, scrapes, and chips on that old chest of drawers by applying furniture decals that turn it into its very own unique work of art. You just rub them onto your piece with a wooden stick, so it's the perfect project for a lazy Sunday afternoon.

    The furniture decals on a dresser
    MaikaDaughters / Etsy

    They work on walls, furniture, wood, doors and many more surfaces! Maika Daughters is an Austin, Texas based small business focused on selling all kinds of materials for upcycling projects. If you like the idea of furniture decals but these aren't quite up your alley, they have many different designs available. 

    Promising review: "Love this transfer! Beautiful and so easy to apply. I will be buying more!" —Sarah

    Get three sheets with all these decals with from MaikaDaughters on Etsy for $15.99+ (also available in three additional sizes).

    28. And touch up any faded or scratched leather with a leather recoloring balm, so you can spend many more years reading in your favorite chair *without* having to put up with furniture that looks like it's on its last legs.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    You just rub it right into your leather. It can even help minimize the look of cat scratches, depending on how bad they are. Note that it's very important to test to see if it will work with your particular leather, because it's for absorbent leather only — you simply put a drop of water on your leather and see if it soaks in. If it does, this product works! (Here's a video; skip to 0:42.)

    Promising review: "Can I give it TEN stars? My hubby was ready to get rid of the set. It's SUCH a comfortable set, and well-built... scale was just right for our new home... I couldn't let that happen! I had cleaned the chair with a tiny amount of mild dish soap and water previous to the stain's arrival. I threw on some latex gloves, dipped my fingers into the gel, and started massaging it into the leather. Results were immediate and impressive!! AMAZING!!" —Muysson

    Get a jar from Amazon for $29.95 (15 colors available).

    29. Dress up a less-than-lovely patio or porch — or protect a high-traffic area so it doesn't deteriorate — by laying down an indoor/outdoor rug that'll seem like it's there exclusively because it looks good.

    blue and white patterned rug on reviewer&#x27;s balcony
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "It's perfect for pool areas! It wasn't what I expected but i actually like it better. If I had to describe it...I'd describe very soft straws (like drinking straws) woven into a carpet. It doesn't stay wet and it doesn't get hot so it is perfect for our pool patio. It is light weight though, so if you don't have something set on it or put it away during a storm it will blow around." —Andrea Malcolm

    Get it from Amazon for $42.99+ (available in nine sizes and 28 designs; or see all the available designs on the Fab Habitat store page). 

    30. Mask an eyesore of a view with rainbow-y self-adhesive window film — besides looking jaw-droppingly beautiful, it'll also provide a little extra privacy.

    light shining through reviewer&#x27;s translucent rainbow film window; the coating on the film makes the window shine with different muted colors
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "My kitchen window is on the sidewalk near the community mailboxes. Lots of people walking by. I loathe mini blinds which collect dust and grease. Especially since the stove is next to the window. Curtains are better, but still collect cooking smells and grease particles. I installed this in about ten minutes. It lets in light, but hides me from nosy people." —Gayle Smith

    Get a 17.5"x78" roll on Amazon for $7.98+ (12 roll sizes available).

    31. Mount some stick-on, plug-in, dimmable, remote-control lights under — and maybe even on top of — your cabinets so your prep and cooking workspace has some nice extra light, not to mention a luxe look. And it should only take about an hour to set up!

    reviewer&#x27;s kitchen with lights both under and on top of cabinets. The lights themselves are hidden except for the light they give off
    amazon.com

    No electrician required, thanks to those plugs. This set is designed so you can easily add or take off however many lights you need, depending on how long your counter is. 

    Use a Command Strip to put the remote control's included bracket on the wall or side of the fridge (or wherever makes sense to you), and you can use it like a light switch to easily turn them on and off! 

    Promising review: "These puck lights are awesome and look great in my kitchen!  They're plenty bright. I did warm white and it's perfect. I ran most wiring through the cabinets since I did below and above the cabinets, but it wasn't difficult. I did have to run one wire across the top of the backsplash tile, but it's not noticeable now that I secured it better. Highly recommend!" —cls

    Get it from Amazon for $49.99 (available in warm white or cool white). 

    32. Consolidate the mess that is your TV's cords in a cable raceway because there's no reason your grown-up living room needs to remind you of your college dorm years one little bit.

    a tv hung on a wall before, with cords hanging down beneath it, and after, with all the cords consolidated into a single thin white tube
    Amazon

    Then to complete the disguise, paint the cable cover the same color as your wall! 

    Promising review: "This product worked great for cleaning up my mess of cables/power cords going to my wall mounted TV. The plastic is sturdy, yet easily cut to proper length, I did however, use a "T" type of expandable wall anchor because I was attaching it to exterior stucco wall. The channels are large enough to accommodate numerous cords, and the covers snap firmly in place." —TheoLogic1

    Get the kit (which has six cable covers that total 150", self-adhesive tape, and 12 connector pieces) on Amazon for $14.95+ (available in two lengths).

    33. Handy with a drill? You could even add cabinet knobs and pulls with the help of a reusable template (complete with the drill bit you'll need!) to make sure the holes are always perfectly spaced and parallel.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    The kit comes with two templates you can use, one for drilling for handles and other for drilling for knobs. Check out the review photos, it's full of people who have successfully done this themselves!

    Promising review: "Great tool for beginners! Wow! I was going to pay someone to add handles to our cabinets in our home office. When I saw this with the drill bit already included, I knew I could do it and save money. I was right. Great price and plastic is sturdy and easy to use." —Angelia Brown

    Get it from Amazon for $7.86.

    34. Opt for lidded baskets in your bathroom to hide sanitary products, hair accessories, makeup palettes, and more in a way that looks like an ~aesthetic~, instead of clutter.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Reviewers use these for all sorts of things: flashcards, makeup, wash cloths, journals, dryer sheets, medication, glasses, slipper socks, toilet paper....they're great clutter containers!

    Promising review: "Finding small lidded boxes that looked cute but had structure was a challenge, and these work really well. My only 'complaint' is that the little twine ties on the backs are flimsy and some broke after a few days — but an easy fix is to use black zip-ties and no one will see the difference. Overall, very cute (makes our bathroom feel like a spa!!) and we get tons of compliments! Great solution." —Kristina

    Get them from Amazon for $29.99.

    35. Slap on a coat of simple primer to brighten up a dingy brick garage over the course of a lazy Sunday afternoon.

    blogger&#x27;s white garage wall
    hawthorneandmain.com

    Read the full how-to on Hawthorne and Main.

    Get a gallon of white primer on Amazon for $62.48.

    36. Hang a roll of faux ivy to solve several problems at once: conceal an ugly railing or wire fence, create a little extra privacy, and block a view you wish you didn't have to see.

    A reviewer&#x27;s balcony with the ivy hung; it comes on a (rolled-up) plastic grid with the leaves all over it. You can just barely make out a car on the other side, the leaf coverage is so good
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These worked wonderfully to give some privacy to my back yard without blocking out everything. I have had them up for about a year now, and they hold up well to weather conditions (snow, rain, freeze, heat). Color has lasted so far. No issues with hanging them. I used green zip ties purchased separately. Easy to cut and adjust the size. Recommended." —Kimi Cee

    Get a 94"x39" roll on Amazon for $39.99+ (available in two additional sizes).

    37. Box up a router and other e-clutter behind a row of cut-up books for a visual disguise that won't block the all-important WiFi signal — and that looks super cute, too!!

    before: a home office with a pile of routers, Amazon Alexas, and other cords next to the computer; after: the same space, except all you see is a row of colorful book spines
    Covogoods / Etsy

    Basically, the spines of the books books are attached but have with all the pages and covers cut out of 'em, except the two covers on the very ends. You can choose the color scheme you want and how many inches long you need it to be, and CovoGoods, a Salt Lake City, Utah-based small business, will make it for you!

    Promising review: "Wonderful!! We spent the past month remodeling our living room, but we didn't account for how AWFUL the cable boxes and modem were going to look on our beautiful new shelves. Saw this, and had to have it! Covogoods not only communicated quickly with me, but were EXTREMELY accommodating in my requests. Turned out exactly how I envisioned it, and dimensions were spot on! No more ugly cable boxes and wires!" —Lindsey Martinez

    Get a router-sized one from Covogoods on Etsy for $12+ or from Amazon for $29+ (available in your choice of several color options). 

    38. If you're not lucky enough to have a mudroom, this shoe cabinet is a good start — it'll at least be better than the ever-growing pile of shoes threatening to trip you every time you walk past the back door.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love this little shoe storage system. Fits six or more pairs of shoes, and with 6" depth it fits perfectly in tight spaces or behind doors. Really helped organize and clean up my front landing space of my townhouse. Came packaged fully assembled and included hardware." —Lauren "Lala" Peacock

    Get it on Amazon for $119.95+ (available in two sizes).

    39. Paint your cabinets if you want them to feel fresh or different. You could definitely hire a professional if you don't feel like DIYing. But if that's not in the budget, a cabinet paint set is one of the easier ways of making this happen, and reviewers say it can be done in one day!

    amazon.com

    The reason why some of the over 12,000 reviewers who rated this five stars loved it? It involves no stripping, priming, top coat or sealer, and there's no need to remove your cabinet doors. Just spread out a drop cloth and get to painting. It comes with two cans cabinet paint, a roller arm, two roller covers, and an angled paint brush, so you'll basically have what you need to get going! Oh, and many reviewers say following the directions is all you need to do.

    Promising review: "I would not have been able to paint my cabinets myself without this paint kit!! So easy to use and smooth to apply. I sanded very little and applied a primer then applied this paint. Highly recommend. I’ve never done anything like this before so good for beginners. Does not chip but I recommend applying a layer of polyurethane after you finish to cabinets to protect it from scratches and chipping. Definitely buy this if you are painting your cabinets!!" —Jessica M.B.

    Get it from Amazon for $79.95 (available in nine colors).

    40. Lay peel-and-stick vinyl flooring in your bathroom or another small room in your home for some instant wow that doesn't involve any grout.

    blogger&#x27;s bathroom with the flooring
    simplybeautifulbyangela.com

    It's not removable, so if you're a renter, ask your landlord first. Read about how this bathroom was done on Simply Beautiful By Angela. She suggests using an angle-finder tool to help you figure out how to cut corners and other wonky sections, which is brilliant. 

    And get a pack of 36 vinyl wood-look tiles from Amazon for $89.99+ (available in nine colors including white).  

    41. Or opt for some peel-and-stick vinyl tiles to get the trendy cement tile look you love for less money, less time, and less effort.

    reviewer&#x27;s bathroom with grey and white floral pattern tiles
    amazon.com

    The reviewer pictured above said it only took them half a day to do the entire ensuite bath! 

    Promising review: "Super easy, amazing transformation! They were really easy to put down, but if I were to do it again I would probably add a brush-on adhesive just to give them some extra sticking power. A few of them started to pop up at the corners but I was able to stick them back down with all purpose glue. Also recommend a pair of heavy duty scissors, which I found easier than a utility knife for cutting the edge pieces. Great purchase especially for the price!" —Tami

