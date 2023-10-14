34 Cheap Things That'll Help Your Entire Home Look Fancier Than It Really Is

Popular products from this list
1. A striped damask sheet set made of silky-soft microfiber so you can fall asleep a princess and wake up a queen.
2. And a plush, velvety blanket to layer on top to keep your fall and winter nights cozy and luxe like a suite in a high-end Vegas hotel.
3. A 78" roll of marble contact paper you can carefully apply to basically almost anything — countertops, old bar carts, fireplace tiles, Ikea coffee tables, dollar store trays, and so much more — to give it a dazzling new finish.
4. And a roll of removable wallpaper because it makes it easy to create a high-design accent wall without spending the high-design cash...and all over the course of a single weekend, or less.
5. Or a set of removable peel-and-stick terrazzo wall decals if you can't be bothered with having to measure, cut, and carefully apply wallpaper so it's all aligned just-so. These simply apply like stickers, so you'll have a delightfully fun and beautiful accent wall in under an hour.
If these aren't quite your style, Amazon has lots of wall decal options available, from fruit like peaches or oranges to abstract lines in black or gold to florals like daisies or leaves — you're bound to find something you'll like!
Promising review: "I love these. I had this bare wall in my apartment that I felt needed something else, and these were perfect. They don’t feel super sticky (we will see how they hold up), but I like that right now because they don’t take the paint off, since I’m renting! I love them. For this tiny wall, one sheet was enough!" —Makayla Hawkes
Get it from Amazon for $10.89 (available in six styles).
6. A set of three floating bookshelves that will transform all your favorite novels and cookbooks into works of art you can enjoy every single day.
8. A collapsible but sturdy rope-handled fabric bin ideal for storing things like your throw and those decorative pillows you love...especially if you know the other people you live with will just let everything fall on the floor.
9. A jasmine, oud, and sandalwood scented soy wax candle because it costs a third of the price of those super fancy designer candles but still looks and, most importantly, smells sophisticated.
Promising review: "Let me start off by saying coming from a home-scent lover, the throw on this candle is OUTSTANDING. And it does not smell generic in the least bit. It is slow burning and has a pleasant and soothing scent that evokes relaxation. It is giving LUXURIOUS, honey. I’ve bought many high-end candles such as Byredo, Diptyque, Jo Malone. etc.... and can you guess which candle had the best throw?! ... None other than Lulu Candles, and at such a good price point. I’m so glad I came across this candle brand. I have Palo Santo and jasmine oud and sandalwood. So good. I will be purchasing more in the future. My new FAVORITE candle brand!!" —Lindcy G
Get the 11 oz (aka large) candle from Amazon for $29.95 (available in three sizes and up to 29 scents).
10. A macramé plant hanger that's the first step in making all your bohemian-maximalist dreams come true.
11. A pack of furniture decals so you can upgrade your just-blah chest of drawers into something that looks custom and hand-painted on a lazy Sunday afternoon.
12. A set of three rose gold pocket wall shelves because they're incredibly versatile, whether you want to set up a display, organize your desk, or simply use one to make the place you drop your mail look a little fancier.
13. Or an easy-hang ledge shelf (thanks, Command strips!) that you can use for instant custom shelving wherever you might need it, whether you're building a gallery wall, displaying kids books, or need a better spot for your spices or skincare products.
14. A 20-piece set of rainbow or rose-gold flatware because whether you're sitting down at a dinner party or just reheating some leftovers, you're wayyy overdue for an upgrade over that hand-me-down set from your parents.
16. A mirrored gold vanity tray perfect for corralling (and ~displaying~) all your favorite beauty products and perfumes in one place.
17. An oval bread basket with white rope handles so you can always serve your favorite baguette from the corner (or grocery store) bakery in style, like you live on a winery out in France and never have a shortage of amazing bread.
Get it from our Goodful shop for $32.
18. An acrylic organizer to sort your entire (small to mediumish) makeup collection in a way you can actually see everything — which means you might actually use everything, too.
19. A eucalyptus bundle that you can loop over your shower head to instantly elevate something you do every day from blah to ~spa~. As the shower steams up, it'll carry the plant's natural oils into the air so you can breathe in its refreshing, relaxing scent.
20. Blackout velvet curtains — you won't be able to resist touching them every time you walk by because they're just that soft.
21. A two-level jewelry box, which lets you store all of your favorite pieces like they're on display at your favorite boutique, all while the box sits there looking gorgeous on your vanity.
22. A set of three remote-controlled adhesive puck lights so you can install the under-cabinet lighting of your dreams on the cheap and in under an hour.
23. A minimalist tissue box cover that will give your Kleenex a little well-designed home of their own.
24. Filigreed metal light switch and outlet covers so you don't have to keep looking at the dirt-attracting off-white default ones that you secretly hate. And all it takes? A screwdriver and a few minutes.
25. A complete set of rose gold cooking utensils (that are in fact dishwasher safe!) because every kitchen countertop needs a little bit of bling.
26. A small cutting board made from pure marble so even if you're never getting all-marble countertops, your cheese plates can all look incredibly delicious and luxe.
28. A set of eight clear acrylic fridge storage bins that'll instantly make everything look both neat and ~special~. Even better? It'll be so much easier to pull out the stuff in the very back without having to dig for it.
29. And some custom decals for your most-used drawers and shelves so you can feel like a Professional Organizer every time you open your fridge, and so everyone knows where to find everything and where to put things away.
Design 4 Life is a Cranston, Rhode Island–based small business specializing in custom decals and wooden tags for all around your home.
Promising review: "These are great. Family members are now putting things away properly: no radishes with the cheese any more. They were pretty easy to apply, just peel backing slowly, and it is perfect." —Ubu Haves
Get them from Design 4 Life on Etsy starting at $10+ for two decals (available in 7 fonts, 30 colors, and sets of up to 10).
30. A 7-foot strand of battery-powered fairy lights on copper wire to create the Wonderlandworthy warm glow of your dreams without dropping piles of your hard-earned cash.
32. A pair of amber soap dispensers to give your bathroom a warmer aesthetic without different brand names, logos, or packaging characters on regular soap distracting from the calm oasis you're trying to cultivate at your bathroom sink (or in the shower).
Promising review: "These are amazing soap dispensers. The amber glass is sturdy and strong, and the pump works great. They're easy to fill and they look so good on your bathroom or kitchen countertop. Highly recommend!" —Emily
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in three different pump colors).