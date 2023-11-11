Skip To Content
    Fans Are Defending Zac Efron After He Received Online Criticism For His Different Appearance

    "It’s bothering me, especially because he literally doesn’t bother anybody, and people just constantly pick on him, and he's having a big moment right now..."

    Mychal Thompson
    by Mychal Thompson

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Full disclosure: I'm a Zac Efron fan.

    Stewart Cook / Getty Images for A24

    I've followed Zac's career since his early days on random TV shows and Lifetime movies, pop-locking in High School Musical and showing his range in Hairspray and Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile.

    New Line Cinema / Â©New Line Cinema/Courtesy Everett Collection, / ©Netflix/Courtesy Everett Collection / Everett Collection

    I even binge-watched him traversing the planet in his Netflix travel show Down to Earth with Zac Efron, which earned him an Emmy in 2021.

    Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

    I'm even a fan of his comedies like Neighbors (I saw it twice in theaters) and Dirty Grandpa. The former teen idol really knows how to make us laugh.

    Universal / Â©Universal/Courtesy Everett Collection, Lions Gate / ©Lions Gate/Courtesy Everett Collection

    But, lately, the conversation surrounding Zac is no laughing matter. In 2013, the 36-year-old actor slipped on a puddle of water at the entrance of his Los Angeles home and suffered a broken jaw. Earlier that year, he sought treatment for alcohol and substance abuse.

    Stephen Lovekin / Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival

    In 2019, Zac contracted a potentially life-threatening bacterial infection while filming his Quibi series Killing Zac Efron in Papua New Guinea. Needless to say, the 17 Again actor has certainly been through it.

    Jim Spellman / WireImage

    Then, in April 2021, when he appeared in a viral video promoting Bill Nye's Earth Day Musical, everyone quickly commented on his appearance, speculating whether he had undergone cosmetic procedures. Eventually, Zac responded to the claims, detailing he was recovering from a severe injury.

    Meta / Via Facebook: watch

    In a Men's Health cover story, Zac shared how, in a year and a half, he tore his ACL, dislocated his shoulder, broke his wrist, threw out his back, and shattered his jaw. The injury to his jaw was so bad, he lost consciousness and woke to find his chin bone hanging from his face.

    Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images

    “If I valued what other people thought of me to the extent that they may think I do,” Zac said after learning about the negative comments, “I definitely wouldn’t be able to do this work.”

    Zac went on to claim the changes in his face were due to recovery, physical therapy, and a temporary growth of the masseters (a muscle used for chewing that runs through the rear part of the cheek to the lower jaw). In an interview with with Entertainment Tonight, he said the incident was bad that he almost died.

    Entertainment Tonight / Via youtu.be

    Unfortunately, his response didn't stop fans from speculating that he secretly had cosmetic procedures on his face. For example, when I recently discussed his work in the new A24 movie The Iron Claw, the comments were filled with arguments over his jawline and face.

    Omar Vega / Getty Images

    Now, some fans are defending him against the criticism. Here's what they're saying:

    Twitter: @girlsonfillm

    Amazon / Via Twitter: @devilmoonk

    Twitter: @girlsonfillm

    Twitter: @juleesssy

    Twitter: @youIovemelikexo

    Twitter: @atelieure

    Twitter: @Kittyreignz

    Twitter: @TheBaddestMitch

    I'm biased, but no person deserves to have their appearance consistently ridiculed on the internet. For years, we always commented on Zac's appearance, mostly lusting over his physique, and now it's evolved into something dangerous. He addressed it already, so people should drop it.

    Not too much on Troy Bolton unless you want to catch these jazz hands.

