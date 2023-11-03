Browse links
US residents can opt out of "sales" of personal data.
Travis is keeping his cards close to his chest.
You could legit give collegiate media and marketing classes just around how Travis Kelce handles the press, pre and post-Taylor. He’s been doing this for years when he’s prodded about losses, his family, his relationship. This man is a god.— 𝓪𝓷𝓷𝓲𝓮⸆⸉ 🏈🤍✨ (@chiefstayvis) November 3, 2023
I couldn't believe the reporter asked that in the first place, but then she DOUBLED DOWN and asked AGAIN after Travis only addressed the first part of her question about the "status". I'm still in shock.— Alyssa Hughes (@mrshuuughes) November 3, 2023
Highkey….. it has to be SO HARD dating one of the most famous women on the planet. But Travis Kelce is navigating it with exceptional grace and social-emotional intelligence. I am CONSTANTLY impressed by the way he holds boundaries without a glimmer of hostility or resentment.— patty (tampa N1 & miami N3) ✨ (@swiftieinchrist) November 3, 2023
I love that he's respectful about it with a smile. They deserve the privacy— Ashley Middleton (@Geekyviolinist) November 3, 2023
Completely unprofessional. I love #Tayvis, but come on. He’s one of the best TEs and future hall of famer. Focus on his job and what the Chiefs are doing to prep for the GAME.— KJ (@askatieceesit) November 3, 2023
Always knows exactly how much to give without giving anything away. He's good.— Christina Whelan (@xina76) November 3, 2023
people need to leave them alone as much i love them they need have their time if they are going to work. i hope he can be patient. she deserves this and so does he. you can see she feels safe and god he is so into her.— Molly Crosby (@rolltideMKC) November 3, 2023
Good man, they don't need the details of his relationship.— Ellen Marie (@EllenZwicker80) November 3, 2023