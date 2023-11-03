  • Viral badge

Travis Kelce Was Asked A Personal Question About Taylor Swift, And People Are Praising His Response

Travis is keeping his cards close to his chest.

Mychal Thompson
by Mychal Thompson

BuzzFeed Staff

Let's be real, the Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift conversation is never going out of style.

Cooper Neill / Getty Images, Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

And nothing in the world can stop me from my Taylor puns.

But good luck getting Travis to speak now. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end is being tight-lipped about his relationship with Taylor.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images, Raymond Hall / GC Images

In the past, the two-time Super Bowl champ had no problem bringing up the 12-time Grammy winner any chance he could get.

Travis sitting for an interview
Bravo / Getty Images

But now, their rumored romance has become so "serious" it appears to be part of his NFL career, too.

David Eulitt / Getty Images

During a press conference before their international game against the Dolphins in Germany, Travis was in the hot seat when a reporter called an audible with a pretty personal line of questioning.

Kansas City Chiefs

"I was waiting until the last moment because I was wondering how many people would ask about Taylor Swift," the reporter said. "What is the latest status, and are you in love?"

Kansas City Chiefs

Travis tried to dodge the question, saying, "The latest status is I got to see [Taylor] last week. That's the latest status, right there."

Gotham / GC Images

The reporter asked again if he was in love, to which he responded, "I'm going to keep my personal relationship personal."

Kansas City Chiefs

The best part of the press conference was his teammates' ad-libs, shouting, "Spice it up!" and "He's giddy" in the background.

A lot of fans are praising Travis for his swift response to the invasive questions:

Watch the full press conference here.

Skip to 35:50 for the Taylor/Travis moment.