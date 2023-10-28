Trending badgeTrendingCelebrity·Posted 20 hours agoHere's How "Serious" Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce's Relationship Reportedly IsAfter weeks of media frenzy, it sounds like the pair are actually in this for real.by Larry FitzmauriceBuzzFeed StaffFacebookPinterestTwitterMailLink The fever that is Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship continues to sweep the nation. Johnny Nunez / WireImage Quick recap time: back in July, Travis started talking publicly about his attempts to woo Taylor. Two months later, they were reportedly dating. David Eulitt / Getty Images The media frenzy around their union has been unstoppable — partially because of Taylor's (at times, star-studded) appearances at Travis' games, sometimes alongside his mother Donna. Kansas City Star / TNS Of course, people have had opinions on the whole deal, too. Olivia Wilde made a lighthearted joke about Taylor's power as a celebrity, while Kelly Clarkson had to clarify her own comments on the NFL broadcasters' focus on the pair's relationship. Mega / GC Images In the meantime, the couple have become increasingly public together. They appeared on SNL two weeks ago as a surprise, and Taylor's continued to attend Travis' games. Gotham / GC Images Now, there are new reports on Taylor's relationship with Travis — and it sounds like they're continuing to go strong and then some. Christopher Polk / Variety via Getty Images A source tells People that the relationship between the two is "turning more serious," partially because they have so much in common. Suzanne Cordeiro / AFP via Getty Images, Cooper Neill / Getty Images "They share a strong work ethic and have a huge appreciation for life and their careers, strong family bond and values," the source said. Jmenternational / JMEnternational for BRIT Awards/Getty Images, Stephen Maturen / Getty Images The source also claimed that Travis is "sweet, goofy and just a blast to be around." Are we sure Donna isn't the one giving these quotes? Dustin Satloff / Getty Images Just kidding! Anyway, we've reached out to Taylor's and Travis' reps to confirm these reports — we'll let you know if we hear anything more on this matter.