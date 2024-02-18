Skip To Content
Tina Knowles Defended Beyoncé's Country Roots, And I'm Glad She's Speaking Out

Leave it to Mama Knowles to call out the foolishness.

Mychal Thompson
by Mychal Thompson

BuzzFeed Staff

Tina Knowles has set the record straight in the Beyoncé country music debate.

Person in a black outfit with gold details, posing for the camera
Wwd / WWD via Getty Images

On Feb. 11, in the middle of the Super Bowl, Beyoncé shocked the world when she released two new singles teased during a Verizon commercial, which introduced the possible genre of her Act II album — country.

Beyoncé in a glittery outfit, looking at a phone, with a smiling man in a hoodie behind her
@verizon/youtu.be

"Texas Hold 'Em" and "16 Carriages" delved deep into her Texas-born roots, generating a debate on whether Beyoncé was entering a country era. But the gag is she's always been country, and Ms. Tina wasted no time letting the world know this fact.

Person in a white hat and studded black outfit smiling at an event
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

On Friday, Tina shared an IG video posted initially by long-time Beyoncé advisor, publicist, and friend Yvette Noel-Schure. The video was a montage of Beyoncé's magazine covers, photo shoots, and outfits that show she always rocked the country aesthetic.

Two celebrities at an event, one wearing a hat and sequined outfit, the other in a black suit with gold accessories
Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

Included in the montage was a Time article by Taylor Crumpton that explained, "The greatest lie country music ever told was convincing the world that it is white. That hillbilly music turned white at the turn of the 20th century. And that Black musicians who created this music, alongside low-income white people, were suddenly classified under 'race music.' The lie became a truth."

An elderly man plays a banjo, entertaining children and a woman on a rustic porch
Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

Despite what a manufactured Florida textbook or a misguided politician might trumpet, African-American history is American history. At some point, they have to stop tossing us into an "urban" category like our roots formed separately from the rest of the United States.

Elderly man in a patterned suit seated in a room filled with personal items and photographs
Gab Archive / Redferns

"We have always celebrated Cowboy Culture growing up in Texas," Tina wrote. "We also always understood that it was not just about it belonging to White culture only. In Texas, there is a huge black cowboy culture. Why do you think that my kids have integrated it into their fashion and art since the beginning?"

Three performers in blue fringed outfits and white hats singing onstage
George De Sota / Getty Images

In Taylor's Time article, she also highlighted that Tina was born in Galveston, Texas, the birthplace of Juneteenth. This most likely means the Knowles matriarch is of the state's first generation of freed Black people. "That is a unique experience that cannot be manufactured by a songwriting camp in Nashville."

In the IG post, Tina added, "When people ask why is Beyonce wearing cowboy hats? It's really funny; I actually laugh because it's been there since she was a kid; we went to rodeos every year, and my whole family dressed in Western fashion."

Beyoncé performing, wearing a cowboy hat and a red top with embroidered details
Scott Harrison / Getty Images

Tina included that even Beyoncé's younger sister and music artist highlighted this vital part of their culture. "Solange did a whole brilliant Album and Project based on Black Cowboy Culture. It definitely was a part of our culture growing up."

The image features a social media post with text expressing admiration for &quot;mama Tina&quot; and their consistent reliability
@tinaknowles/instagram.com

Throughout the decades of Beyoncé's career, cowboy hats, denim jeans, horses, and her southern roots have always been at the forefront of her music, even if it might get overshadowed by "urban" categorization and not recognized as "popular music" like other Grammy-winning country-influenced stars.

Three separate images: Person 1 in a sparkling mini dress and cowboy hat, Person 2 in a white outfit with fringes and hat, and Persons 3 &amp;amp; 4 in formal attire
Presley Ann/Kevin Winter / Getty Images
Text summary: User expresses humorous disbelief about cowboy hats and boots at a DC3 concert, considers it a nod to Black people&#x27;s impact on country music
@tinaknowles/instagram.com
Instagram post by user hollypriete commenting on cultural representation, referencing Tina, cowboys, Indians, history, and praising Beyoncé
@tinaknowles/instagram.com

I advise you to go back and listen a little closer to Destiny Child's and Beyoncé's discography and challenge yourself to not think of country music as one type of sound and color, and maybe you'll see she's not new to this; she's true to this.

Three members of Destiny&#x27;s Child pose with an award. They wear stylish outfits
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc

And don't worry; if you still struggle to put some respect on the 32-time Grammy winner's name, Ms. Tina Knowles will get you all the way together.