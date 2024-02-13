Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    People Are Going Absolutely Wild Over The Potential Of Beyoncé Releasing A Country Album

    "YEE — and I cannot stress this enough — HAW."

    Mychal Thompson
    by Mychal Thompson

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Beyoncé teased a new music "drop" during a Verizon commercial at the Super Bowl, and she stopped the world.

    Beyoncé saying, &quot;Okay they ready, drop the new music!&quot; in a scene from the commercial
    @verizon/youtu.be

    "World stop. Carry on."

    Fans quickly discovered the announcement for Act II on her Instagram, along with two brand-new songs, "Texas Hold 'Em" and "16 Carriages."

    Columbia/Sony BMG/Instagram: @beyonce

    So, yes, the cowboy ensemble at the Grammys was a full-on Easter egg because Taylor and Bey refuse to take their foot off the necks of their obsessed fandoms with coded new music announcements.

    Beyoncé and Blue Ivy pose for a picture at the Grammys with an arrow pointing at Beyoncé&#x27;s cowboy hat and a circle around Blue&#x27;s hand giving the peace sign
    Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

    It's me; I'm the fandom, and I'm not okay.

    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

    Fans long thought Act II was going to be a country album, but the overall excitement for the announcement on Super Bowl Sunday itself was unparalleled.

    Beyoncé dressed as Barbie aka BarBey
    @verizon/youtu.be

    Her daddy Alabama, her momma Louisiana — "mix that negro with that Creole make a Texas bama."

    Now that the Beyhive has had a full day to process the fact that a Beyoncé country era is upon us, more and more viral hilarious reactions have surfaced.

    Columbia/Sony BMG/youtu.be

    Giddy up, bees.

    Here's how we're collectively going bananas over Beyoncé's potential country album.

    Disney/Twitter: @Pr0sttti0nWh0re

    CBS/Twitter: @Jordanbloked

    Twitter: @BaldHeadLesbian

    Twitter: @_epereza

    Twitter: @Blackkout__

    Twitter: @vampsverse

    ABC/Twitter: @_melayela_

    @halleberry/Twitter: @halleberry

    FXX/Twitter: @Toribrown_26

    Paramount Pictures/Twitter: @thecharmed0ne

    Twitter: @talleyberrybaby

    Twitter: @dannah__montana

    Warner Bros/ Universal Pictures/Twitter: @unapologhetto

    Fox/Twitter: @yoncecapital

    VH1/Twitter: @B7Album

    Lionsgate/Twitter: @BobbyKingDeal

    CBS/Twitter: @dulazeelipa

    Twitter: @caaalebc

    Fox/Twitter: @ANDRE9481_

    Twitter: @christopherXCI_
    Brenda Chase / Getty Images / Via x.com

    Twitter: @ThereGoesTonio

    VH1/Twitter: @kweentash_

    Twitter: @DamnDaniel912

    Netflix/Twitter: @___inCANdescent

    Bravo/Twitter: @AmeriKraut

    Walt Disney Pictures/Twitter: @thescarletprint

    Twitter: @tempesttdenise